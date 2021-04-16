Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.