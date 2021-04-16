Braden Unger was about as good as you could ask for on the mound for Littlestown on Friday afternoon.
The Thunderbolts’ senior pitched a complete game on 93 pitches, allowing just three earned runs and striking out eight against one walk.
Unfortunately for the Bolts, it wasn’t enough as they struggled to solve Boiling Springs starter Maddex Labuda and fell to the Bubblers, 3-2.
“Our guy gave us a chance to win, but the breaks just didn’t fall into our favor today,” Littlestown coach Robert Rohrbaugh said after the game. “We have a scrappy little team and we almost had a chance to win it there at the end, but we just didn’t get the job done.”
The Bubblers (6-2) came into the contest at No. 5 in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings, one spot ahead of the Bolts (4-2).
It didn’t take long for the visitors to take an early lead, either, as two-hole hitter Doug Bear took an Unger pitch deep to left field for a solo home run. From then on, however, Unger would settle in.
In the bottom half of the inning, Bradin Peart drove a single up the middle with one away, but Littlestown couldn’t make anything of it.
The next four innings featured a pitcher’s duel between Labuda and Unger. In the second, third, and fourth innings, the two teams combined for just two hits and four base runners.
“Both pitchers were locked in and able to pound the strike zone,” Rohrbaugh said of the showing. “Any time a high school pitcher fills up the zone with strikes, you’re going to give your team a chance to win.”
Things got a little rocky for Unger in the top of the sixth inning.
Pinch hitter Carson Winters started the inning with a single up the middle. He then stole second base scored on a double by Drew VonStein. Nathan Yunk later added a double of his own to score VonStein and make it 3-0 before Unger was eventually able to work his way out of a bases loaded jam.
“I just had to adjust,” Unger said of the inning. “I knew Boiling Springs is a bigger team and they hit the ball well. I was just kind of running out of gas a little bit.”
Littlestown was unable to respond in its half of the sixth despite Michael Henrie reaching on a walk with one out.
Unger kept his team alive, however, setting down the side without any incident in the top of the seventh and giving the Bolts one more crack at Labuda.
They just about made that chance count.
Dalton Small started the bottom of the seventh inning with a four-pitch walk and Colby Hahn followed with a single to right field.
In the following at-bat, Andrew Olvera singled to right, scoring Small to cut the lead to 3-1 and chasing Labuda from the mound.
Joseph Serafin came on in relief with runners on first and third with no outs and a precarious two-run lead.
Serafin quelled the storm slightly, forcing a Gabe Schue fly out to right field before an Austin Ressler fielder’s choice scored Hahn to make it 3-2.
Unger then came to the plate with two away and the tying run on third in form of pinch runner Nathan Thomas.
After getting ahead in the count 2-1, he took a cut at a high Serafin fastball, but was only able to pop out to left field, ending the game and handing the Bubblers a narrow victory.
“If we’re lucky enough to qualify for districts, we’re going to see a team exactly like that,” Rohrbaugh said of what his team could take away from the loss. “Teams that throw strikes and execute very well. We’ve got things that we need to clean up on our side, getting bunts down and a little better base running, but we’re right there.”
There’ll no rest for the weary, as Littlestown returns to action on Saturday at Eastern York in a battle for first place in Y-3.
Boiling Springs 100 020 0 — 3 8 1
Littlestown 000 000 2 — 2 5 0
Labuda, Serafin (7); Braden Unger. WP: Labuda. LP: Unger. SO-BB: BS-Labuda 5-2, Serafin 0-0; L-Unger 8-0. 2B: BS-VonStein, Yunk. HR: BS-Bear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.