A bit of balance can go a long way.
Gettysburg College received strong play from each of its trio of post players on Wednesday night and the Bullets eased past visiting Dickinson College, 58-44 in Centennial Conference women’s basketball action.
Senior Mackenzie Tinner, sophomore Hannah Sauve and freshman Delaney Donohoe all received a tip of the cap from Bullet head coach Nate Davis for their play on both ends of the floor.
“I thought we did a nice job of getting the ball inside to our bigs tonight,” Davis said. “Mackenzie, Hannah and Delaney all did a good job when we got the ball in to them.”
Tinner led the way for the winners with 12 points and eight boards, while Sauve had six points and eight caroms. Meanwhile, Donohoe came off the bench and brought 11 points and seven rebounds with her in 15 minutes off the pine.
The trio also did a nice job of controlling the Red Devils’ top scorer and rebounder, 6-foot-2 junior Kate Montgomery, who came into the game averaging 12.3 ppg and 7.8 rpg.
Montgomery was held in check all night, as she registered just two points, on 1-of-9 shooting, and four rebounds.
Gettysburg (11-2, 9-0) owned a 51-33 edge in rebounding.
“We put Mackenzie on (Montgomery) most of the game and she did a very nice job,” Davis said. “But Delaney and Hannah did well on her, too.”
The Orange and Blue held an 8-7 lead after Dickinson’s Jennifer Kremp scored at the 5:57 mark of the opening quarter, but Gettysburg responded by pouring in the final ten points of the frame to hold an 18-7 lead after the opening stanza.
Gettysburg led by as many as 16 points in the first half and went to the locker room holding a 27-15 advantage after allowing the visitors to shoot 6-of-35 (17 percent) from the field in the opening 20 minutes.
Dickinson (5-9, 4-6) got to within 29-19 on Kremp’s hoop with 7:22 to play in the third quarter, but they got no closer as Gettysburg led, 43-29, after three quarters.
There would be no miracle comeback by the visitors, as the closest they got in the fourth quarter was 56-44, well after Davis had emptied his bench.
Gettysburg led by 19, 54-35, after Cynthia Williams’ bucket with 3:27 to go, representing the Bullets’ largest lead of the night.
“We got everybody in the game tonight and that’s always a good thing,” Davis said. “We did enough to win, but I’m not sure how well we actually played.”
Senior Carly Rice joined Tinner and Donahoe in double digits, as she tossed in 11 points. Meanwhile, freshman point guard Mackenzie Szlosek played a solid all-around game with seven points, five boards and four assists.
The victory pushed Gettysburg’s winning streak to four straight, following a 20-point defeat against Mary Washington on Jan 2, which knocked the Bullets out of the national rankings.
“We’ve been winning games, but we’ve got to play better than we have been,” Davis said. “Dickinson didn’t do it tonight, but they’re capable of competing with us and they did it when we played at their place. We’ve got a tough game coming up on Saturday and we’ve got to be ready to go.”
Gettysburg hits the road on Saturday for a matchup with third-place Washington College (11-3, 7-2) in a game scheduled to tip at 3:00. The Bullets took the first meeting of the season with the Shorewomen, 62-53, on Dec 4.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.