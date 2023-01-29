One really could not have written a much better script for the Gettysburg wrestling program Saturday.
With the school honoring its eight seniors with a Senior Night presentation between the girls’ and boys’ contests against Spring Grove, there was already extra energy in the gymnasium at Gettysburg High School after the school’s girls’ outfit rolled to a 76-24 romp.
Then the Warrior boys put on a bit of a clinic against the YAIAA-1 champs. A run of four-straight victories – including back-to-back-to-back falls – spurred the defending District 3 3-A champs to an impressive 42-21 triumph.
“This was a good way to end our regular season here,” Gettysburg coach Chris Haines said. “And that’s really two-fold…we got to wrestle somebody different and we also were able to assess some things for seedings at sectionals.”
While many in the Gettysburg lineup flourished Saturday – the Warriors won eight of the 13 bouts – one of the more impressive performances came from senior Tyler Withers at 215. With over 100 career victories already in tow, Withers was in complete control during his 13-2 major decision over Spring Grove’s Teague Conover.
Withers’ victory marked his 30th of the season against just two defeats and came against Conover, who entered the night with a 25-3 record.
“Tyler is Tyler,” Haines said. “He has that really unique personality that people like and are drawn to. He’s really come into his own this season on the mat and he’s picking up a lot of bonus points for us.”
Haines and the coaches may have liked what they saw from Withers Saturday, but the Gettysburg senior sounded like a bit of a perfectionist with his own critique of his performance.
“Felt good going into the night,” Withers said. “But there a few things that need adjusted. I didn’t leave it all out on the mat so I felt like I had more to give.”
There really weren’t too many things that Warriors could fret about Saturday. Gettysburg racked up the bonus points by getting five pins from Kainan Holmes (127), Gabe Pecaitis (152), Dalton Redden (160) and Jaxon Townsend (172) – which capped a string of three-straight sticks – before Isaiah Jackson ended the night with a fall at 121.
“It feels good,” Withers said of his team’s showing. “But starting Tuesday, we’re all 0-0. We have to keep working. We’re not done. We have some goals still out there and we want to reach them.”
One of the biggest remaining is to defend the program’s District 3 3-A crown. That feat certainly won’t come easy as they’ll likely have to deal with the likes of Mid-Penn rivals Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley, two sides that are amongst the favorites to capture this year’s title.
The Warriors claimed the No. 11 seed for the district draw that begins Tuesday. They will face No. 6 Boiling Springs (14-2) at Cumberland Valley High School in the first-round.
A victory would catapult Gettysburg into the quarterfinals against either the host Eagles (18-2), who claimed a 35-27 triumph over the Warriors in the season-opener, or No. 14 Red Land immediately after the first-round contests have concluded.
To Haines, any team that claims the District 3 3-A title will have certainly earned it.
“That’s District 3, south-central PA at triple-A and that is the best competition there is,” Haines said. “It’s about who’s hot and who’s healthy and who wrestles well next week.”
Gettysburg 42, Spring Grove 21
127-Kainan Holmes (G) p. Andrew Eyster, 4:40; 133-Levi Snyder (SG) p. Aiden Fitzgerald, 1:06; 139-Jarod Baker (SG) d. Matthew Rebert, 5-1; 145-Caden Shearer (G) md. Henry Rumbaugh, 12-0; 152-Gabe Pecaitis (G) p. Tanner Culp, :22; 160-Dalton Redden (G) p. Luke Smyser, 3:42; 172-Jaxon Townsend (G) p. Connor Grubb, :47; 189-Chase Amspacher (SG) d. Mason Rebert, 8-2; 215-Tyler Withers (G) md. Teague Conover, 13-2; 285-Michael Hershey (SG) p. Adrian Ramirez, 1:00; 107-William Yordy (G) md. Andrew Telencio, 13-2; 114-Tanner Grim (SG) d. Ethan Burgess, 12-6; 121-Isaiah Jackson (G) p. Davis Baum, 1:20
