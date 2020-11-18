Lauren Beckley, a Fairfield High School graduate, was among six individuals who were inducted into the Shippensburg University Athletics Hall of Fame last Friday.
The 2020 Shippensburg University Athletics Hall of Fame class was announced in a pre-produced video ceremony that is available online at shipraiders.com.
The 35th annual induction ceremony features biographical information about each inductee, a message from SU President Laurie Carter, and segments of video interviews with each inductee that were conducted via Zoom videoconference.
Beckley graduated in 2010 as the all-time leading scorer in the history of Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball, a record that she maintains to this day.
Beckley finished her career as a two-time WBCA All-American (2008, 2010), a three-time PSAC Divisional Player of the Year and a four-time All-PSAC First Team honoree. She is the only player in PSAC history to win a conference player of the year award in both divisions and graduated as one of just five players in PSAC history with 2,000 or more career points and 1,000 or more career rebounds.
In 113 career games as a Raider, Beckley totaled 2,407 points, ranking 15th in NCAA Division II history at the time of her graduation. She totaled 59 career double-doubles, scored a PSAC-record 548 points as a freshman, and became the first player in conference history to reach 1,000 career points as a sophomore. In each of her final three seasons, Beckley ranked either first or second in the PSAC in both points per game and rebounds per game.
Her career statistics include 1,151 career rebounds (8th in PSAC history), 263 career three-pointers (sixth in PSAC history), a 41.1-percent accuracy from three-point range (4th in PSAC history), 532 free throws (3rd in PSAC history), and an 84.8 free-throw percentage (2nd in PSAC history). Beckley’s single-game school record of 47 points in one game ranks second in PSAC history.
As a senior, Beckley earned All-America honors and was named the PSAC East Player of the Year as the PSAC’s leading scorer with 21.8 points per game and ranking second in the PSAC with 10.1 rebounds per game. She ranked sixth in the nation in points per game, eighth in the nation in free-throw percentage and 18th in the nation in rebounds per game.
As a junior, Beckley was named the PSAC East Player of the Year after ranking second in the PSAC with 21.5 points per game and leading the conference with 11.4 rebounds per game. She ranked second in the PSAC in 3-pointers (64), 3-point field goal percentage (45.1) and free-throw percentage (86.4).
As a sophomore, Beckley earned All-America honors and was named the PSAC West Player of the Year after leading the conference in both scoring (22.3) and rebounding (11.1). She led the conference with 21 double-doubles while ranking fourth in the nation in scoring and ninth in rebounds per game.
Among the numerous school records Beckley holds include at least five career marks (scoring, 3-pointers, field goals, free throws, free-throw percentage) in addition to multiple single-season and single-game records. Beckley also made 41 consecutive free-throw attempts during her career, another school record.
Beckley was a brilliant student. She is the only women’s basketball player in history to earn three PSAC Winter Top 10 awards, an honor that recognizes athletic performance and academic success. She also finished as a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree. She graduated from Shippensburg in 2010 with a 3.59 grade-point average while attaining a major in exercise science and a minor in biology.
In high school, Beckley scored the most points in Adams County history at Fairfield (2,258). She was inducted into the Adams County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
Following her graduation, Beckley signed a professional contract to play in Denmark, and was named the MVP of the Dame Ligaen after her first season. She averaged 21.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game – leading the league in scoring and finishing as the only player to average more than 20 points per game. Beckley scored 519 points and ranked second in the league in rebounding. She played in Denmark for two seasons.
After her playing career concluded, Beckley earned a master’s degree in exercise science from George Washington University. A certified strength & conditioning coach and a certified personal trainer through the National Strength & Conditioning Association, Beckley lives in Philadelphia and works as a fitness and strength coach for MBSC Thrive Philadelphia. She is also a volunteer Sunday School teacher.
