It didn’t take long for Caroline Sullivan and Jordan Basso to set the tone. The duo had a hand in the first four Gettysburg goals and the Bullets never looked back, scoring six straight to start the game and ran away from York College in the NCAA Division III women’s lacrosse quarterfinals on Sunday, defeating the Spartans 17-8 to return to Salem and the national semifinals for the second straight season.

THE LEADERS

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.