Late-inning turbulence spoiled a pretty smooth flight for the Flying Dogs at Cashtown last night.
Tyler Reinert drove in the only run of the contest in the bottom of the seventh with a sharp single to left to give the homestanding Pirates a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three opening series of the South Penn League playoffs.
Frederick’s Logan Manz and Cashtown’s Austin Kunkel traded goose eggs through six full. When the Dogs’ Kurt Moore doubled leading off the seventh, Bucs’ manager Eric Ketterman turned to Josh Berzonski to douse the flames. The electric lefty did that, freezing Ryan Shriver with a bender and fanning Dougie Simms with gas to keep the shutout intact. He gave an extra grunt on his final delivery.
It didn’t take the hosts long to end it.
Brock Carpenter walked leading off the fateful frame and advanced to second on a passed ball. A perfectly placed sacrifice bunt by Travis Black moved him to third and he trotted home with the clincher when Reinert drove an 1-1 offering by Frederick reliever Jon Kominars through the hole on the left side.
“I was looking for a fastball,” said Reinert, who found one to his liking. “It was good to square one through for the game.”
Reinert knows the job is only half done.
“We saw them last Saturday — we expect to see some of the guys (who weren’t here tonight),” said Reinert. “You have to respect your opponent, but I have (complete) confidence in our guys.”
Ketterman had high praise for Kunkel.
“We can always count on him,” Ketterman related of his starter, who pitched six-plus shutout innings, surrendering five hits with one strike-out and one free pass. “He gutted it out in the fourth (after suffering leg cramps). Berzonski got us out of a tough situation.”
Shriver, who serves as the Flying Dogs’ player-manager, was equally impressed with his own starter.
“He always gives us his best,” he said of Manz. “We’ve worked him hard this year, so I gave him a break — we fell short.”
Frederick threatened often but Kunkel induced a pair of double-play ground balls to keep the guests off the scoreboard.
Cashtown loaded the bases in the fourth but was unable to break through. Chase King outhit his teammates with a double and two singles to lead the Pirates’ offense.
Game 2 is set for Saturday at Frederick with first pitch at 3:00 p.m. Should the Dogs prevail, the deciding matchup would be Sunday at 1:00 at Cashtown’s yard.
Frederick had just 10 players in uniform. Cashtown may have a similar dilemma on Saturday.
“That’s what this league is all about,” said Ketterman. “You have to find ways to build depth so you can put a quality squad together for the playoffs. Guys have jobs and families.”
Frederick 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Cashtown 000 000 1 — 1 5 0
Logan Manz, Jon Kominars (6) and Jon O’Neill; Austin Kunkel, Josh Berzonski (7) and Dylan Ed. WP: Berzonski. LP: Kominars. SO-BB: Manz 4-3, Kominars 0-2; Kunkel 1-1, Berzonski 2-0. 2B: Brock Carpenter (C), Chris King (C), Kurt Moore (F).
