After a comfortable home-opening win over Ball State in Week 2, the pressure gets ratcheted right back for James Franklin and the Penn State football program this Saturday.
The Nittany Lions are set to host their annual White Out and welcome No. 22 Auburn to Beaver Stadium for the first game of a home-and-home series that has been years in the making, having been first announced in 2016.
With ESPN’s College Gameday set to emanate from the heart of Penn State’s campus and over 300 recruits and guests set to be in attendance, the atmosphere is likely to be fitting of a game featuring two blue blood programs which have met just twice all-time, with each splitting the spoils and Auburn winning last in the 2003 Capital One Bowl.
“We’re excited about the opportunity,” Franklin said in his weekly media call on Tuesday. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Auburn University history, traditions. It’s a pretty cool place and obviously I got some familiarity with them as well from my time in that conference.”
The Tigers are in their first season under new head coach Bryan Harsin, who came over from Boise State after the firing of previous head coach Gus Malzahn. In two games thus far this season, Auburn has outscored its opponents 122-10 in the opening weeks from outside the AP Top 25 to its current ranking.
Though numbers can be deceiving.
The Tigers have thoroughly dispatched of MAC bottom feeder Akron and FCS program Alabama State, which gives them a Sagarin strength of schedule rank of 231, worse than each of other 129 Football Bowl Subdivision teams and an additional 102 Football Championship Subdivision teams. By contrast, Penn State’s Sagarin strength of schedule is currently No. 18 in the nation.
That being said, Harsin and his staff, which includes offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and defensive coordinator Derek Mason, both whom have spent time as SEC head coaches, have the Tigers firing on all cylinders.
Freshman running back Jarquez Hunter is 13th in the nation in rushing with 257 yards on just 17 carries, while star back Tank Bigsby is close behind with 241 yards on 24 carries, good enough for 22nd in the country. Auburn’s 61.0 points per game tops the nation through two weeks.
On defense, the Tigers have been just as dangerous. At 5.00 points per game surrendered, Auburn is tied with Georgia for the top spot in the country and the Tigers rank tops in the country with just 3.01 yards per play allowed.
The story, then, turns to much-maligned Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. Much like Penn State starter Sean Clifford, Nix has been up and down throughout his college career. After a strong true freshman campaign saw him lead the Tigers to a 9-4 record, including a win over Alabama, Nix struggled mightily in 2020. The Alabama native threw for 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions a year ago as Auburn struggled to a 6-5 record. For his career, Nix has passed for 24 touchdowns and just three interceptions in games at home or neutral sites, though he’s thrown for just nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions in nine road games. His record in those games is 4-5.
In an atmosphere that has been widely regarded as one of the most difficult in college football for opposing quarterbacks, Nix will have improve upon those numbers to give the Tigers a chance.
Notes and quotes
-Penn State will be without safety Tyler Rudolph for the first half of Saturday’s game against the Tigers. Rudolph was ejected for targeting in the second half of the Nittany Lions’ win against Ball State.
-In 12 prior White Out games, Penn State is 6-6 overall, with the last coming in 2019, when the Nittany Lions topped Michigan, 28-21.
-After running back Noah Cain let it slip that Penn State may have been holding back some things on offense against the Cardinals, wide receiver Parker Washington said on Tuesday that fans have seen “a good amount” of the offense, but that offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is versatile and that more is likely to come in the future.
-Franklin may have secured himself a new sponsorship deal. On Tuesday, he said he would buy any Penn State fan that loses its voice cheering at the game again Auburn a bag of throat lozenges, adding that he’d like the brand Halls to help out with that.
What’s Vegas Saying?
After opening as 7-point favorites, Penn State seems to have settled around 6 or 6.5 depending on where you look. DraftKings has the Nittany Lions as 6-point favorites as of Tuesday evening, with the over/under set at 53 points.
Trying something new
Saturday’s game will mark the first time Auburn has travelled to a Big Ten foe since a trip to Wisconsin all the way back in 1931.
It’s only the third time a ranked SEC school has travelled to a ranked Big Ten team, joining Alabama (vs. Penn State) in 2011 and Georgia (vs. Michigan) in 1965.
Familiar faces
Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason joined the Tigers after being fired as the head coach of the Vanderbilt program following the 2020 season. Mason was hired at Vandy in 2014, succeeding Franklin, who had left for the Penn State job. In his seven seasons at the helm of the Commodores he amassed a 27-55 record.
A somber note
Franklin started out his weekly media conference by sending thoughts and prayers to former Penn State linebacker Brandon Short, whose daughter was tragically shot and killed in McKeesport, Pa. on Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.