BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 49, Big Spring 47
The Warriors built a 29-20 halftime lead behind a strong second quarter and held off the Bulldogs in Mid-Penn play on Tuesday.
Ian McLean continued to have the hot hand for the Warriors (10-6), who have won five of their last six contests. McLean netted 15 points, followed by Josh Herr with 14 and Brody Wagner with nine.
Gettysburg outscored Big Spring, 12-5, in a pivotal second frame.
Aidan Salle poured in a game-high 21 points to pace the Bulldogs (9-7), who have dropped three of their last four outings. Salle splashed a trio of 3-pointers en route to 21 points.
Jake Knouse tallied a dozen points and Brexton Heckendorn chipped in with 10 as well.
Gettysburg 17 12 11 9 - 49
Big Spring 15 5 12 15 - 47
Gettysburg (49): Jonathan Darnell 1 0-0 3, Tegan Kuhns 1 2-2 5, Brody Wagner 3 3-5 9, Ian McLean 7 0-3 15, Josh Herr 5 3-4 14, Charlie Shull 1 1-1 3. Non-scorers: C. Kuhns, Warren. Totals: 18 9-15 49
Big Spring (47): Aidan Salle 8 2-3 21, Ben Seiler 1 2-2 4, Jake Knouse 2 6-9 12, Brexton Heckendorn 5 0-3 10. Non-scorers: Hodge, Stewart. Totals: 16 10-17 47
3-pointers: G-Darnell, T. Kuhns, McLean, Herr; BS-Salle 3, Knouse 2. JV: Gettysburg 38, Big Spring 28
Littlestown 51, Bermudian Springs 29
Newly-minted 1,000-point club member Jake Bosley scored 17 points to bump his career total past 2005 graduate Brock Harner and into fifth place on the Thunderbolts’ all-time scoring list..
Zyan Herr and Christopher Meakin scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the Bolts, who have now won nine in a row and 15 of their last 16.
Dylan Hubbard led the Eagles with nine.
Littlestown (16-3, 11-0) broke the game open by winning the third quarter by 14 points to jump its advantage from four to 18.
Littlestown 6 15 19 11 - 51
Bermudian 9 8 5 7 - 29
Littlestown (51): Caleb Unger 1 0-0 3, Jake Bosley 8 0-0 17, Cole Riley 1 2-2 5, Christopher Meakin 5 2-4 12, Zyan Herr 6 0-0 14. Non-scorers: Bossum, Smith, Clabaugh, Thomas, Kamara, Denault, Thayer. Totals: 21 4-6 51.
Bermudian (29): Tyson Carpenter 2 1-2 5, Gabe Kline 1 0-0 2, Ethan Young 1 0-1 2, Dylan Hubbard 4 0-0 9, Lane Hubbard 2 0-0 4, Austin Reinert 2 1-2 5, Ayden Knight 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Olvera, Gautsch, Goldhahn. Totals: 13 2-5 29.
3-pointers: L-Herr 2, Bosley, Unger, Riley; BS-D. Hubbard.
Kennard-Dale 63, New Oxford 62
The Rams erased a six-point deficit they faced heading to the final stanza behind eight points from Levi Sharnetzka and six points from Zach Orwig on Tuesday.
Sharnetzka led the winners with 19, while Koy Swanson tossed in 17 and Orwig pitched in with 10.
New Oxford was led by a game-high 22 from Idriz Ahmetovic and 17 from Holden Crabbs. Brody Holmes also pocketed 11 in defeat.
Kennard-Dale 10 13 16 24 - 63
New Oxford 14 18 13 17 - 62
Kennard-Dale (63): Sharnetzka 7 5-8 19, McCleary 3 1-1 7, Morris 2 1-1 5, Smith 2 0-0 5, Swanson 6 1-2 17, Orwig 5 0-0 10. Totals: 25 8-12 63.
New Oxford (62): Idriz Ahmetovic 8 3-5 22, Nick Calvo-Perez 2 0-1 4, Brennan Holmes 2 2-2 6, Jett Moore 1 0-0 2, Brody Holmes 5 0-1 11, Holden Crabbs 7 3-4 17. Non-scorers: Billman. Totals: 25 8-13 62.
3-pointers: KD-Swanson 4, Smith; NO-Ahmetovic 3, Bro. Holmes.
York Tech 51, Biglerville 48 OT
The Spartans overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to earn the victory at home over the Canners in a YAIAA-3 meeting on Tuesday night.
Michael Gladney knocked down nine field goals on his way to a game-high 22 for Tech, while Anthony Torres scored 11.
Bear Zullinger made seven buckets to lead the way for Biglerville with 14 and Cam Tyson pitched in 11.
Biglerville 13 10 11 9 5 - 48
York Tech 8 4 17 14 8 - 51
Biglerville (48): Anthony Cervantes 1 0-0 3, Christian Shaffer 2 0-0 4, Caden Althoff 1 0-0 2, Lukas Smelser 1 0-0 2, Caleol Palmer-McGraw 2 0-0 5, Robert Salazar 3 0-0 7, Nolan Miller 0 0-1 0, Cam Tyson 5 1-4 11, Bear Zullinger 7 0-3 14, Owen Steinour 0 0-2 0. Totals: 22 1-10 48.
York Tech (51): Williams 2 2-2 8, Overton 1 0-1 3, Gladney 9 4-5 22, Smith 1 0-0 2, Bischof 1 0-1 3, Torres 5 0-0 11, Shimmel 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-9 51.
3-pointers: B-Cervantes, Palmer-McGraw, Salazar; YT-Williams 2, Overton, Bischof, Torres.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 67, Littlestown 34
Trying to fight their way into the Class 4A district playoffs, the Eagles need every win they can possibly get and they picked up any easy one on Tuesday night when they zipped past the homestanding Thunderbolts in a YAIAA-3 contest.
Hannah Metzger led the way for Berm with a career-high 23 points as she dropped in nine field goals, including five from beyond the arc. She was followed by 18 points from Lucy Peters and 11 from Tori Bross.
Celi Portillo paced the Bolts with 11 and Hailey Shelley tossed in eight.
Berm (10-8) entered the night in 10th place in the district power rankings, holding the final spot.
Bermudian Springs 20 18 18 11 - 67
Littlestown 12 5 8 9 - 34
Bermudian (67): Hannah Metzger 9 0-2 23, Lily Carlson 3 0-0 7, Amelia Peters 2 2-2 6, Lucy Peters 9 0-2 18, Victoria Bross 3 4-4 11, Bella Devita 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Grim, K. Peters, Dermota. Totals: 27 6-10 67.
Littlestown (34): Maria Andreu 1 0-1 2, Becca Lanahan 0 1-3 1, Celi Portillo 5 1-2 11, Allison Cassatt 2 1-2 5, Hannah Barthel 2 2-2 7, Hailey Shelley 3 2-4 8. Non-scorers: Harmon, Zimmerman. Totals: 13 7-14 34.
3-pointers: BS-Metzger 5, Carlson, Bross; L-Barthel.
Big Spring 49, Gettysburg 38
The Bulldogs received 17 points from Diana Kepner and 15 from Maria Tawdle as they took the host Warriors in a Mid-Penn Colonial clash on Tuesday night.
Gettysburg was led by 19 points from Madeline Delaney.
Big Spring trailed by five at intermission, but a gangbusters third quarter allowed the ‘Dogs to go to the final stanza holding a nine-point advantage.
Big Spring 6 12 17 14 - 49
Gettysburg 7 16 3 12 - 38
Big Spring (49): Maria Tawdle 6 3-5 15, Sophia Gracey 1 0-0 3, Hannah Werle 1 0-0 2, Megan Zimmerman 3 1-2 9, Diana Kepner 6 4-5 17, Caitlyn Swintosky 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Fry, Gutshall. Totals: 18 8-12 49.
Gettysburg (38): Emma Raville 1 0-0 3, Madeline Delaney 7 0-2 19, Jade Barrick 1 0-0 2, Sofia Royer 1 2-2 4, Megha Makkenchery 2 0-0 6, Lydia Floreck 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Caywood, Kibler. Totals: 14 2-4 38.
3-pointers: BS-Zimmerman 2, Gracey, Kepner, Swintosky; G-Delaney 5, Makkenchery 2, Raville.
Hanover 55, Fairfield 33
The Hawkettes’ top two scorers all season long have been sophomore Riley Stigler and junior Alanys Perez-Beltran and those two combined for 31 markers to lead their team past the visiting Knights in a YAIAA-3 matchup on Tuesday night.
Stigler led Hanover with 18 points, as she connected four times from beyond the arc, while Perez-Beltran posted 13 points.
Breana Valentine led the Knights with 19 points and Hannah Myers chipped in with nine.
Fairfield 11 6 10 6 - 33
Hanover 19 14 9 13 - 55
Fairfield (33): Cadence Holmberg 0 0-1 0, Hannah Myers 4 0-0 9, Maddy Fulgham 1 0-3 2, Breana Valentine 6 5-6 19, Olivia Sanders 1 1-4 3. Non-scorers: Klinedinst, Miller, Laird, Clark. Totals: 12 6-14 33.
Hanover (55): Conover 2 1-2 6, Perez-Beltran 6 0-0 13, Garman 2 0-0 4, Stigler 6 2-2 18, Maloney 2 0-0 4, Wildasin 4 0-0 8. Non-scorers: Smith, Cornett. Totals: 23 3-4 55.
3-pointers: F-Valentine 2, Myers; H-Stigler 4, Conover, Perez-Beltran.
SWIMMING
Gettysburg 136, C.D. East 17 - boys
Gettysburg 133, C.D. East 12 - girls
On Senior Night at the Gettysburg College pool, the Warriors won every event and swept almost every event in both the boys’ and girls’ meets.
Zach Turner captured first all four of the events that he swam in, the 50 free, 100 back and as a part of the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
Zach Tipton was a winner in the 100 breast, 200 IM and as part of the 200 free relay.
Alex Koufos won the 100 free and helped to win the 200 medley relay, while Finn Clarke was part of the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay winners.
Sam Nelson won the 200 free and 100 fly and Evan Kahn won the 500 free and helped out in the 400 free relay.
On the girls’ side, Maya Brainard was a winner in the events, winning the 50 free, 100 free and 200 medley relay.
Addy Dunlop helped to win the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
Carolyn Scheungrab won the 200 free and was part of the winning relay team in the 400 free.
Hannah Green placed first in the 200 IM and 100 breast, Julia Canadas-Salan won the 100 back and 400 free relay and Megan Bishop was victorious in the 100 fly, 500 free and 200 free relay.
Boys
Gettysburg 136, C.D. East 17
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Alex Koufos, Will Kittleberger, Finn Clarke, Zach Turner), 1:54.12, 2. Gettysburg (Wes Coolbaugh, Connor Peterman, Sam Nelson, Zach Tipton), 1:56.73; 200 free: 1. Nelson (G), 1:54.14, 2. Clarke (G), 2:00.63, 3. Christian Arentz (G), 2:45.63; 200 IM: 1. Tipton (G), 2:15.33, 2. Sam Coolbaugh (G), 2:35.24, 3. Zach Aumen (G), 3:06.59; 50 free: 1. Turner (G), :21.88, 2. W. Coolbaugh (G), :25.02, 3. London Mitchell (G), :26.19; 100 fly: 1. Nelson (G), 1:02.61, 2. Peterman (G), 1:09.02; 100 free: 1. Koufos (G), :53.94, 2. Clarke (G), :53.96, 3. S. Coolbaugh (G), :59.15; 500 free: 1. Evan Kahn (G), 5:59.36, 2. William Morris (G), 6:25.69, 3. W. Coolbaugh (G), 6:35.13; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Mitchell, S. Coolbaugh, Tipton, Turner), 1:39.41, 2. Gettysburg (Peterman, Kittelberger, W. Coolbaugh, Nelson), 1:42.28; 100 back: Turner (G), 1:04.06, 2. Koufos (G), 1:05.20, 3. Trae Brownley (G), 1:17.80; 100 breast: 1. Tipton (G), 1:02.58, 2. Kittleberger (G), 1:18.16; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Peterman, Kahn, Morris, Clarke), 3:59.11; 2. Gettysburg (S. Coolbaugh, Mitchell, Brownley, Koufos), 4:07.76.
Girls
Gettysburg 133, C.D. East 12
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Claire Jurney, Maya Brainard, Rebekah Reaver, Addy Dunlop), 2:12.09, 2. Gettysburg (Morgan Bishop, Lily Jorgensen, Hannah Green, Julia Canadas-Salan), 2:12.92; 200 free: 1. Carolyn Scheungrab (G), 2:17.26, 2. Reaver (G), 2:22.54, 3. Olivia Goldman-Smith (G), 2:29.00; 200 IM: 1. Green (G), 2:34.44, 2. Jurney (G), 2:44.95, 3. Samantha Scheungrab (G), 2:45.82; 50 free: 1. Brainard (G) :26.66, 2. Dunlop (G), :27.09; 100 fly: 1. Bishop (G), 1:10.79, 2 Reaver (G), 1:16.39; 3. S. Scheungrab (G), 1:22.82; 100 free: 1. Brainard (G), :58.95, 2. Canadas-Salan (G), 1:00.96, 3. C. Scheungrab (G), 1:02.74; 500 free: 1. Bishop (G), 5:58.27, 2. Dunlop (G), 6:08.17, 3. Goldman-Smith (G), 6:38.71; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Dunlop, C. Scheungrab, Reaver, Jorgensen), 1:54.52, 2. Gettysburg (Brainard, S. Scheungrab, Green, Goldman-Smith), 1:55.74; 100 back: 1. Canadas-Salan (G), 1:10.31, 2. Jurney (G), 1:17.30; 100 breast: 1. Green (G), 1:22.70, 2. Jorgensen (G), 1:31.09; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Leah Babst, C. Scheungrab, Goldman-Smith, Canadas-Salan), 4:36.51, 2. Gettysburg (Ryan Reichert, S. Scheungrab, Jurney, Bishop), 4:37.03.
New Oxford boys 85, Spring Grove 73
Spring Grove girls 133, New Oxford 48
The Colonial boys won two of three relays to push past the Rockets in YAIAA action on Monday.
Liam Rosenbach, Cole Smith, Tyler O’Brien and Elias Tlili teamed up to take the 200 medley relay in 1:52.91. That same quartet also posted a time of 1:40.62 to claim the 200 free relay event.
In addition to the prowess in relays, Rosenbach won the 100 back and 200 IM, Smith took the 100 breast and O’Brien won the 100 fly. Colonial Raiden Shomo was first to the wall in the 200 freestyle as well.
Victoria Clabaugh paced the Ox in the girls’ meet, winning both the 50 free (26.82) and 100 breast (1:12.80).
Littlestown’s Victoria Kile posted the fastest time of the meet in the girls’ 500 freestyle, finishing in 6:23.11.
Girls
200 medley relay: 1. Spring Grove 2:02.69; 200 free: 1. Czapp (SG) 2:16.38; 200 IM: 1. Rauhauser (SG) 2:27.13; 50 free: 1. Valerie Clabaugh (NO) 26.82; 1-meter diving: 1. Keener (SG) 184.55; 100 fly: 1. Sheridan (SG) 1:13.10, 3. Naomi Dull (NO) 1:29.89; 100 free: 1. Czapp (SG) 58.45, 2. Molly Raab (NO) 1:04.28; 500 free: 1. Nestler (SG) 6:25.18, 2. Cora Diviney (NO) 6:58.24; Victoria Kile (Lit) 6:23.11; 200 free relay: 1. Spring Grove 1:50.02; 100 back: 1. Calugar (SG) 1:10.37, 3. Sydney Christner (NO) 1:29.26; 100 breast: 1. Clabaugh (NO) 1:12.80; 400 free relay: 1. Spring Grove 4:28.58
Boys
200 medley relay: 1. New Oxford (Liam Rosenbach, Cole Smith, Tyler O’Brien, Elias Tlili) 1:52.91; 200 free: 1. Raiden Shomo (NO) 2:32.45, 3. Ethan Madrigal (NO) 2:39.46; 200 IM: 1. Rosenbach (NO) 2:15.15; 50 free: 1. Wallis (SG) 26.13, 2. Smith (NO) 26.18, 3. Tlili (NO) 26.99; 1-meter diving: 1. Hoopes (SG) 158.90; 100 fly: 1. O’Brien (NO) 1:04.96; 100 free: 1. Wallis (SG) 59.74, 2. Tlili (NO) 1:01.04; 500 free: 1. Lutter (SG) 6:58.54, 2. Shomo (NO) 7:03.38, 3. Madrigal (NO) 7:14.49; 200 free relay: 1. New Oxford (O’Brien, Tlili, Smith, Rosenbach) 1:40.62; 100 back: 1. Rosenbach (NO) 1:01.10, 3. Alberto Fernandez (NO) 1:31.95; 100 breast: 1. Smith (NO) 1:06.82; 400 free relay: 1. Spring Grove 4:09.03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.