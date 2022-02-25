Delone Catholic star and Mount St. Mary’s University recruit Giana Hoddinott entered Friday’s quarterfinal contest with Bishop McDevitt averaging a Times Area-best 20.5 ppg this season.
The Lady Crusaders devised a game plan that was designed to limit Hoddinott’s production, and outside of a two-minute burst late in the third quarter, it was effective.
However, Hoddinott’s classmate, Makenna Mummert made McDevitt pay as she posted 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Squirettes to a 45-20 victory in District 3 Class 4A action Friday night at Sonny Sheppard Gym in McSherrystown.
“They were doubling Giana everywhere she went, trying to keep the ball out of her hands. When she did have it, she was looking to be more of a passer,” Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “Makenna really benefited from that.”
The victory sends the Squirettes to the semifinals where they will host Lancaster Catholic, who they defeated to win the district title a year ago. That contest is slated for Tuesday night.
Mummert scored all 10 of her team’s opening-quarter points, a period that ended with the hosts holding on to a 10-9 lead.
Olivia Grella gave the visitors an 11-10 lead to start the second quarter, but they didn’t scratch again until early in the third quarter.
In the meantime, Delone took the lead back on Maggie Hughes’ triple from the left wing off an assist from Mummert and the Squirettes increased their edge to 19-11 at the break.
“Our shooting percentage in the first half wasn’t very good,” Eckenrode said. “I thought we should’ve had a bigger lead at halftime than we did.”
Delone (24-1) led 26-15 following Mummert’s free throws with 3:26 to play in the third. Just over a minute later, Hoddinott began her barrage and put her stamp on the proceedings.
In the final 123 seconds of the stanza, Hoddinott connected on all four of her shot attempts, including a deep one right before the quarter horn to make it 35-17.
She had nine of her 10 points in that stretch.
Eckenrode tipped his cap to his team’s defense, which limited the Lady Crusaders to 8-of-31 (26 percent) shooting, while forcing 19 turnovers.
“I thought we played well defensively,” Eckenrode. “We didn’t let them get the ball to their best players very much and I think our pressure bothered them.”
Bishop McDevitt 9 2 6 3 — 20
Delone Catholic 10 9 16 10 — 45
Bishop McDevitt (20): Moore 2 1-2 5, Grella 3 0-0 6, Formica 0 0-2 0, Foster 3 2-2 9. Totals: 8 3-6 20
Delone Catholic (45): Giana Hoddinott 4 1-2 10, Makenna Mummert 7 6-6 20, Maggie Hughes 2 1-3 6, Kaitlyn Schwarz 1 1-3 3, Emily McCann 2 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Vingsen, Baughman, E. Hughes, Kale. Totals: 16 9-14 45
3-pointers: BM-Foster; DC-Hoddinott, M. Hughes, McCann 2
