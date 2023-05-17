Four members of the Gettysburg women’s lacrosse team have been named to the All-Metro Region team by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association, released on Wednesday.
Jordan Basso, Caroline Sullivan and Lily Macatee earned first-team accolades while Katie Fullowan claimed second-team honors.
Basso, a junior attacker, was the Centennial Conference Attacker of the Year for the second straight year and a first-team all-conference selection. Starting all 20 games, she leads the conference with 102 points on a conference-high 66 goals to go with 36 assists. She has recorded multiple goals in each of the last 18 games that included an eight-goal, 10-point performance at Haverford on Apr. 15. She recorded seven or more points in six games this season. She also has 21 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers.
Sullivan, a junior midfielder, was also a first-team All-CC selection. Starting all 20 games, she is second on the team with 74 points. Her 43 assists lead the conference while she has also added 31 goals. She leads the team with 37 ground balls and is fourth on the squad with 17 caused turnovers. She also has 15 draw controls. She has handed out three or more assists in 10 games this season.
Macatee, a sophomore defender, was the CC Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team all-conference honoree. Starting all 20 games, she leads the team with 110 draw controls this season and is second on the team with 21 caused turnovers. She has also picked up 29 ground balls. She has seven games this season with seven or more draw controls, including corralling 10 against Dickinson on Apr. 5 and at Muhlenberg on Apr. 29.
Fullowan, a senior attacker, was a first-team All-CC honoree. Starting all 20 games, she is second on the team with 51 goals and third on the squad with 70 points, adding 19 assists. She has converted 25 of her 39 free-position attempts on the year to go with 72 draw controls, 14 ground balls and seven caused turnovers. She has five games this season with five or more points, including back-to-back five-goal games to close out the regular season.
The Bullets (16-4, 9-0 CC) returns to action in the third round of the NCAA tournament at No. 2 Washington and Lee on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.
