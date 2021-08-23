Delone Catholic head coach Corey Zortman is a strong proponent of getting all of his best players on the field, even if it means having a player who established himself as a starter at one position the year prior move to a new one.
Case in point: Senior Coltyn Keller started all seven of the Squires’ games at quarterback last season, but following the graduation of the team’s top three rushers, Keller will now play running back. Junior Ryder Noel, who was a backup running back last season but did play a little under center last season, will be the team’s starting signal caller in 2021.
Also on the move will be YAIAA-3 first team selection Alex Timmins, as he switches from guard to tight end.
“The guys have bought into it,” Zortman said of the position changes. “They’ve sacrificed their own personal goals for the betterment of the team.”
Zortman added, “Having Coltyn and Ryder on the field at the same time gives us some unpredictability, as well.”
Noel was 8-of-15 for 109 yards and a score in his limited snaps as the quarterback. For his part, Keller was 21-of-41 for 339 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions, he also ran 22 times for 24 yards and a score.
Tate Neiderer is the biggest loss that the Squires will have to try to replace as he was voted Offensive Player of the Year and co-Defensive Player of the Year by the division’s coaches. Neiderer was a threat to score every time he touched the ball and found paydirt a Times Area-high 17 times. He also paced the team with 65 tackles and sacked the opposing quarterback three times, as well.
“You don’t replace a guy like Tate, you just don’t,” Zortman said. “He was a special player who could do everything and he was a home run threat every time he had the ball. The guys we have this year aren’t Tate, but they’re talented players who we expect big things from.”
In addition to Keller starting in the backfield, Zortman sees seniors Dylan Staub (20 carries, 100 yards, 2 TDs) and Landen Eckert, a transfer from York Catholic, as the other primary ball carriers.
“We’re gonna strive for balance on offense, whether it’s run and pass or splitting the carries between our backs,” Zortman said. “We spent all offseason getting Ryder ready to be our quarterback. Coltyn is a competitor, but he understood and he’ll shine in his new role.”
The ball carriers will be running behind an experienced offensive line with seniors Elijah Staub, Trent Giraffa and Sam Scovitch all returning in the trenches. Staub was a YAIAA-3 first team selection a year ago.
Senior placekicker Justin Emeigh is also back and he proved to be an effective weapon, making 30-of-32 extra point attempts and connecting on all four field goals that he tried.
Projected starters across the defensive line include Timmins (25 tackles) and Giraffa (6 tackles) at end, with Scovitch (27 tackles) and Elijah Staub on the interior line.
At linebacker, Dylan Staub (29 tackles) and senior Braeden Spielman (9 tackles) will man the outside positions, while Eckert (35 tackles, 3 sacks) will start inside, along with either senior Artem Reichart (8 tackles) or sophomore Dominic Giraffa (3 tackles). Eckert was voted YAIAA-3 first team as a defensive end last season.
Sophomore Gage Zimmerman is expected to start at one corner spot, with Noel (24 tackles, 2 interceptions) starting at the other, coming off of a season where he was a YAIAA-3 first team pick. Keller will start at safety.
Each of the last three seasons has ended with a loss in the district championship game to a team that was undefeated at the time. York Catholic knocked Delone off in 2018, Upper Dauphin did it in 2019 and Steel-High pulled it off in 2020. The Rollers went on to win the state title last year after beginning their postseason run with a 23-13 win over the Squires.
“We executed so well against Steel-High and it really blew me away that we were able to do that,” Zortman said. “We made a couple of mistakes and they made us pay for them.”
Zortman continued, “The teams that beat us were great football teams. We put ourselves in a bad position in all of those games and couldn’t overcome it. We need to play a cleaner game and tighten things up a little bit if we’re going to beat those teams.”
Entering his seventh campaign as the Squires’ head coach, Zortman holds a 43-18 career record with a pair of division titles and three district playoff appearances on his resume.
Of trying to three-peat as division kingpin Zortman said, “We’ve got to stay healthy. We have some nice underclassmen, but we’re a little thin on guys that have varsity experience.”
The Squires will begin the season with a road game at Trinity on Friday. The Shamrocks haven’t qualified for districts since 2012 and have a record of 19-58 over the past eight years.
But they have a new head coach in former Penn State and Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Jordan Hill, so Zortman isn’t focused at all about what happened in the past.
“They’ve got a new coach and a whole bunch of new players, more guys than they usually have on the roster,” Zortman said. “So you can’t take anything from what happened in the past against them.”
Week 2 is a road game at Lancaster Catholic, then a battle with Greencastle-Antrim will serve as Delone’s home opener in Week 3.
