Don’t have enough doe permits?
Monday is the first day they are available over-the-counter statewide.
As of Friday, 8,762 antlerless deer licenses were still available from an allocation of 31,000 for Wildlife Management Unit 5A, which is the great majority of Adams County.
Over-the-counter antlerless license sales are handled only by county treasurers and while this round of antlerless license application continues to be called the “over-the-counter sales” round, applications during this round now are accepted by mail, as well.
If you are mailing in applications in the round to begin Sept. 13, follow a procedure that’s similar to earlier mail-in rounds. License applications for any WMU may be sent in an official pink envelope to any participating county treasurer, a list of which is found on Page 29 of the 2021-22 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest.
A hunter can make multiple applications during this round and may mail up to three applications in the same envelope.
Each hunter now may hold up to six active antlerless licenses at a time. So, hunters who applied for and received a license in each the initial round of sales, and the first and second “unsold license” rounds, will have three when over-the-counter sales begin. That’s the most any hunter can have before Sept. 13. Those hunters can purchase three more on or after Sept. 13 to reach their personal limit. Then, as they harvest deer and report the harvests through HuntFishPA, they can purchase additional licenses (if licenses remain available) to get back to their personal limit of six.
Hunters who received fewer than three antlerless licenses during the initial mail-in rounds can purchase more than three when over-the-counter sales begin.
To check the availability of antlerless licenses, go online to huntfish.pa.gov or click on the Antlerless Deer Licenses link on the homepage at www.pgc.pa.gov.
The Adams County Treasurer’s office is open to the public.
MORE HUNTING, HIKING
OPPS AT KINGS GAP
If you hunt at Kings Gap in Cumberland County keep in mind that changes are coming to provides more opportunities for hikers and hunters.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is announcing changes to its 2,600-acre Kings Gap Environmental Education Center, which is a popular destination for both hikers and hunters.
The changes to the commonwealth’s hunting season over the past few years have caused confusion for many of the center’s users. This year, changes will be instituted to help make the regulations and hunting areas at the center more understandable for both hunters and other users. This season, 2,406 acres will be open to all hunting.
To provide for more hiking opportunities during the hunting seasons, the Pine Plantation and Forest Pools Areas (138 acres) of the center will be limited to deer archery hunting only. In addition, the center’s 56-acre Mansion Area is closed to all hunting.
This furthers DCNR’s goal to balance the biodiversity needs of the center with the recreational needs of its users.
The center will hold a public meeting in the Education Building at Kings Gap on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. to provide an opportunity for center users to ask questions of center and Bureau resource management staff on the hunting changes and view the revised center maps showing the new hunting boundaries.
Find more information about Kings Gap and Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks on the DCNR website.
8TH BOATING FATALITY
OF THE YEAR
A 52-year-old male is Pennsylvania’s eighth recreational boating fatality of the year.
The man was found after his 15-foot canoe was found capsized on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
The victim was dropped off by a friend and then launched his canoe for a multi-day float beginning Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Cherry Tree Access. He was supposed to call his friend when he wanted to be picked up. The friend returned on Monday, Sept. 6 to find a capsized canoe and several of the victim’s belongings including fishing gear and a life jacket.
The friend did not immediately report the findings and waited until the next day, Sept. 7, to contact emergency services.
An extensive search ensued, and the victim’s body was recovered in a remote section of the river approximately a mile downstream of the recovered canoe. The victim had a lifejacket onboard but was not wearing it.
High water conditions in addition to drugs and/or alcohol may have been factors. An investigation is underway.
