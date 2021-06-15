Times Area softball players had success throughout the four York-Adams divisions this season.
Seven of the nine area teams reached the District 3 playoffs, with both South Western and Delone Catholic winning division titles and Bermudian Springs reaching the 3A district championship game.
New Oxford is the lone area school to compete in Division I and acquitted itself nicely, qualifying for the D3-5A tournament before falling in the opening round. Infielder Jordan Hess was the lone YAIAA Coaches All-Star for the Colonials, but both Mallory Topper and Alyssa Walters were named honorable mentions.
It’s no surprise that South Western dominated the Y-2 all-star team. After all, the Mustangs went 18-2 overall, including a perfect 14-0 division record en route to claiming a division championship. South Western saw Jordyn Resetar, Emalee Reed, Ryleigh Sprague, Kinsey Proepper, Morgan Stalnecker and Cora Rebertnamed to the 14-player all-star team. Resetar was named the division player of the year, while Reed took home pitcher of the year honors. Additionally, head coach Megan Pilarcik was named the division’s coach of the year.
Division 3 runner-up Littlestown went 15-6 on the year and 12-4 in the division and was justly recognized with a pair of all-stars. Pitcher Chelsey Stonesifer was named the division’s player of the year and was joined on the team by outfielder Carli Thayer. Tori Murren and Hannah Chenault, who helped lead Berm to its first state tournament appearance, also made the team as did Gettysburg’s Ella Andras and Rachel Keller.
Maddie Reever of Bermudian, Kaelyn Blocher, Abby Hurst and Emily Delacruz of Gettysburg, and Megan Gorsuch as well as Bailey Smith of Littlestown were each honorable mention selections.
In the YAIAA-4, which is comprised largely of area teams, was likewise full of area all-stars. After winning the division at 10-6 and 12-8 overall, it’s no surprise that Delone landed both the player of the year in Alma Partenza and pitcher of the year in Amy Anderson. They were joined on the team by infielders Meredith Wilson and Kathryn Keller. Fairfield, which finished as the division runner-up, was represented by both Kira Weikert and Cameryn Swartz, while Hanover also landed a pair of all-stars in Keana Noel and Alex Gruver. Freshman sensation Lexi Pickett was the lone representative for Biglerville, getting the nod at catcher.
The Canners were also represented by Olivia Miller as an honorable mention. She was joined by Ellie Snyder, Alyssa Wiles and Sarah Devilbiss of Fairfield.
YAIAA Softball Coaches
All-Star Teams
Division 1
Player of the Year: Ashton Cump, Dallastown
Pitcher of the Year: Ava Bemesderfer, Central York
Coach of the Year: Terry Choate, Dallastown
Pitcher: Brooke Frey, Northeastern
Catcher: Shauna Stotler, Dallastown
Infielders: Jordan Hess (New Oxford), Katie Gartrell (Spring Grove), Savanna Aspey (Central York), Samantha Parker (Dallastown)
Outfielders: Rylee Dreyer (Central York), Kaylen Markle (Northeastern), Stephanie Neuheimer (Dallastown)
Unitily/DH: JiJi Castano (Northeastern)
Honorable Mention: Elliana Hsieh (Central York), Emma Keller (Central York), Elaina Winemiller (Dallastow), Macy Schaefer (Dallastown), Logan Optiz (Dallastown), Mallory Topper (New Oxford), Alyssa Walters (New Oxford), Emma Jackson (Northeastern), Siera Guinard (Spring Grove), Trista Hershey (Spring Grove), Olivia Lillich (Spring Grove)
Division 2
Player of the Year: Jordyn Resetar, South Western
Pitcher of the Year: Emalee Reed, South Western
Coach of the Year: Megan Pilarcik, South Western
Pitcher: Brooke Bosley (Susquehannock)
Catcher: Amaya Wheeler (Susquehannock)
Infielders: Rylyn Fant (West York), Kelsey Gemill (Susquehannock), Ryleigh Sprague (South Western), Kendall Noel (Dover), Kinsley Proepper (South Western)
Outfielders: Morgan Stalnecker (South Western), Cora Rebert (South Western), Dorian Ilyes (West York)
Utility/DH: Madison Harrington (Dover), Emma Lim (York Suburban)
Division 3
Player of the Year: Chelsey Stonesifer, Littlestown
Pitcher of the Year: Julia Rubelmann, Kennard-Dale
Coach of the Year: John Murray, Kennard-Dale
Pitcher: Chelsey Stonesifer (Littlestown)
Catcher: Lyla Ambrose (Kennard-Dale)
Infielders: CarlyVaughan (Kennard-Dale), Brooke Ashenfelter (Kennard-Dale), Tori Murren (Bermudian Springs), Ella Andras (Gettysburg), Brianna Serruto (Kennard-Dale), Rosella Stike (Kennard-Dale)
Outfielders: Hannah Chenault (Bermudian Springs), Carli Thayer (Littlestown), Stacey Shultz (Kennard-Dale)
Utility/DH: Rachel Keller (Gettysburg)
Honorable Mention: Maddie Reever (Bermudian Springs), Kaelyn Blocher (Gettysburg), Abby Hurst (Gettysburg), Emily Delacruz (Gettysburg), Megan Gorsuch (Littlestown), Bailey Smith (Littlestown)
Division 4
Player of the Year: Alma Partenza, Delone Catholic
Pitcher of the Year: Amy Anderson, Delone Catholic
Coach of the Year: Don Bryant, York Tech
Pitcher: Keana Noel (Hanover)
Catcher: Lexi Pickett (Biglerville)
Infielders: Meredith Wilson (Delone Catholic), Mandy Estes (York Tech), Kelleigh Pollock (York Catholic), Kathryn Keller (Delone Catholic)
Outfielders: Mackenzie Zeinkiewicz (York Tech), Alex Gruver (Hanover), Cameryn Swartz (Fairfield)
Utility/DH: Kira Weikert (Fairfield)
Honorable Mention: Olivia Miller (Biglerville), Sarah Devilbiss (Fairfield), Alyssa Wiles (Fairfield), Ellie Snyder (Fairfield), Alissa Smith (York Tech)
