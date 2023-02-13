Delone Catholic graduate Bradi Zumbrum is having herself quite the senior year playing basketball at York College.
Zumbrum, a member of the Squirettes’ 2019 state title team, has been named MAC Commonwealth Player of the Week five times so far this season and is averaging 17.9 ppg and 8.3 rpg, both team bests for the Spartans.
Zumbrum has topped 20 points 10 times and is coming off of a career-high 30 points in a win over Stevenson last week.
Other Delone grads playing at the collegiate level this season include Giana Hoddinott, Brooke Lawyer, Abby Jacoby, Maggie Hughes and Emily McCann.
Hoddinott was off to a good start at Mt. St. Mary’s University, playing in the team’s first four games before suffering a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 19 against Navy. She was averaging 8.3 minutes per game.
Lawyer, a sophomore at Lock Haven, is averaging 13 ppg in 24.8 mpg, mostly off the bench. She’s hitting on 76 percent from the foul line.
Jacoby, a freshman at Lock Haven, has yet to play this season. She missed her senior year at Delone due to a knee injury.
Hughes has seen action in three games for Catholic University this season.
McCann, a freshman guard at Juniata College, is averaging 3.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
Gettysburg’s Anne Bair has played in all 24 games, starting once, for Manhattan University. She’s averaging 1.5 ppg and 1.5 rpg over 13 mpg.
Camryn Felix, a freshman at Bloomsburg University, has yet to play this season due to injury.
Meanwhile, Taylor Richardson, a junior at Delaware Valley, is averaging 5.3 ppg and 6.3 rpg in 28.6 mpg
New Oxford’s Morgan Adams is averaging 11 ppg and 7.4 rpg on 52% shooting from the field in 23 games, all starts, for Messiah College. She’s helped the Falcons to a 21-2 mark on the year.
Also representing the Ox on the college hardwood are Daelyn Stabler and Kirsten Bell.
Stabler, a senior, has started all 23 games for Lebanon Valley College and puts up 8.5 ppg and brings in 7.5 rpg.
Dell, a junior at Penn State Mont Alto, has appeared in 18 games and averages 3.5 ppg and 3.8 rpg.
Bermudian Springs is repped by Hannah Chenault, Bailey Oehmig, Avery Benzel and Skyler West.
Chenault averages 7.9 ppg and 4.5 rpg, while shooting 94 percent from the free throw line for Chatham University. She’s helped the team to a 15-7 mark so far.
Oehmig, a freshman at Penn State Harrisburg, averages 7.5 ppg and a team-high 5.3 rpg for the Nittany Lions. Her efforts have helped the team to post 14 wins this season.
Benzel, a sophomore at Pitt-Bradford, has posted 5.4 ppg and 3.0 rpg in 24 games.
A junior at Kutztown University, West has seen action in 13 games and is scoring 1.5 ppg.
Fairfield’s Maddie Neiderer has seen time in 21 contests for Marywood University. The freshman is posting 2.7 ppg and 3.1 rpg in 16 mpg.
Littlestown’s Meagan Smith also plays at Penn State Mont Alto. The senior has seen the floor 17 times this season and is averaging 3.0 ppg and 3.1 rpg.
Biglerville’s Katie Woolson, a sophomore at Pitt-Bradford, has appeared in 19 games this season and is averaging 3.2 points per game.
On the boys’ side, Gettysburg’s Quadir Copeland, a freshman at Syracuse University, has seen action in 14 games for the Orange. He’s putting up 1.9 ppg and 1.6 rpg in 8 mpg.
Charles Warren, a sophomore at DeSales University, is averaging 2.4 ppg in nine games.
A freshman at Mt. Aloysius College, Trent Ramirez-Keller has started 14 times in the 23 games that he’s played in and is posting 6.8 ppg.
Delone’s Asher Rudolph has appeared in four games, scoring three points, for Shepherd University in his freshman season.
Fellow Squire Evan Brady, a sophomore at Penn State York, has played in 11 games, averaging 7.2 mpg and 3.6 ppg.
Also playing for Penn State York is Deriq Brown, a junior from New Oxford. Brown leads the team in scoring (17.3 ppg), rebounding (7.6 rpg) and 3-point percentage (44 percent). Brown’s efforts have helped the Lions to a 23-3 mark on the campaign.
Another former Colonial, Connor Jenkins, a freshman at Garrett Community College, has seen the floor 16 times for the Lakers this season. He’s averaging 2.7 ppg in 8.3 mpg and hitting 91 percent from the charity stripe.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.