Shiloh’s Marcus Ropp was on the hill against the Gettysburg High baseball team in the Warriors’ final game of the season on May 11 and he locked them up, ending their bid for a district playoff berth.

Just under four weeks later, Ropp faced the Gettysburg American Legion team and defeated Post 202, 3-2, in York-Adams league action Monday night at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.

