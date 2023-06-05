Shiloh’s Marcus Ropp was on the hill against the Gettysburg High baseball team in the Warriors’ final game of the season on May 11 and he locked them up, ending their bid for a district playoff berth.
Just under four weeks later, Ropp faced the Gettysburg American Legion team and defeated Post 202, 3-2, in York-Adams league action Monday night at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.
Ropp used his trademark slow curveball to induce a lot of weak contact, with 15 of the 20 outs he recorded coming on groundballs.
“I knew that (Ropp) was going to throw junk and roll everyone over,” Gettysburg head coach Matt Rebert said. “I thought we’d make an adjustment after the first time through the lineup, but we didn’t.”
Post 202 (0-1) was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when Logan Baker reached on a broken-bat single with two down. He came all the way around to score from first on Austin Keller’s single to right-center.
In the seventh, Mason Rebert doubled with one down, then with two away, Kyle Lew’s single plated Rebert to shrink the deficit to 3-2.
A walk drawn by Andrew Reisinger ended Ropp’s evening on the bump with one out to go. Aidan Zallnick replaced Ropp and the southpaw’s pickoff attempt of Reisinger ended up down the right field line, allowing Lew and Reisinger to each move up a base.
Lew could’ve potentially scored, but was held at third by Matt Rebert.
“I had my top two hitters coming up,” Rebert said of why he chose to hold the runner. “I wanted them to have a chance to win the game for us.”
Zach Williams was intentionally walked to load the bases and Baker then grounded out to end it.
Ropp tossed 6 2/3 strong frames of two-run, seven-hit ball with three strikeouts and one walk. He threw 50 of his 73 pitches for strikes.
Shiloh (1-1) put a pair of runs on the board in the top of the first when Noah Steigleman laid down a sac bunt that scored Logan Claycomb and a single by Dylan Krout chased home Will Plappert.
The hosts threatened in the second with singles by Curtis Rebert and Mason Rebert, but Ropp was able to wiggle off the hook with a double play ball.
“We were flat coming into the game tonight and didn’t really do anything until late in the game,” Matt Rebert said. “Our pitching wasn’t very sharp, either.”
Post 791 added a run in the fifth when Claycomb and Plappert executed a double steal as Claycomb swiped the plate and Plappert pilfered second.
Mason Rebert led the way offensively for the hosts with a pair of their seven knocks, including a double.
For the visitors, Plappert had an excellent night both with the stick and the glove. He recorded a trio of hits, one of them a double, while also recording nine assists from shortstop.
Gettysburg returns to action with a roadtrip to Northeastern on Wednesday, then wraps up the week on the road at New Oxford on Friday. Both games are set to begin at 6 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Gettysburg 000 001 1 — 2 7 1
Marcus Ropp, Aidan Zallnick (7) and Noah Steigleman; Mason Rebert, Guy Foster (5), Nolan Reinert (7) and Austin Keller. WP: Ropp. LP: Rebert. SO-BB: Ropp 3-1, Zallnick 0-1; Rebert 3-2, Foster 0-1, Reinert 0-0. 2B: S-Will Plappert; G-Rebert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.