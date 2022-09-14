GIRLS TENNIS
Biglerville 4, West York 1
The Canners took victories at No.1 and No. 2 singles and in both doubles matches to keep their good run going on the court in YAIAA-2 girls tennis action Wednesday afternoon.
Marianna Hartman and Autumn Slaybaugh each collected wins in singles for Biglerville, while the doubles teams of Gabby Pirich and Hannah Orndorff and Grace Buchheister and Sara Clouse were victorious.
Singles: 1. Marianna Hartman (B) d. Charlotte Whitesell 6-3, 6-3; 2. Autumn Slaybaugh (B) d. Taelyn Thomas 6-4, 1-6, 7-5; 3. Ellen Mikula (WY) d. Dylanie Castillo-Salazar 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Gabby Pirich/Hannah Orndorff (B) d. Eve Williams/Justyce Firestone 6-0, 6-4; 2. Grace Buchheister/Sara Clouse (B) d. Rowan Dennis/Erica Mills 6-0, 4-6, 6-0.
Delone Catholic 4, Kennard-Dale 1
The Squirettes kept their undefeated start to the season going as they are now 6-0, overall, after getting past the Rams in YAIAA-2 action on Wednesday afternoon.
Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Brielle Baughman all won their singles matches for Delone, while Michalina Miller and Gabby Erdman earned a doubles win.
Singles: 1. Olivia Roth (DC) d. Mackenzie Warner 6-2, 6-3; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Katie Hayward 6-1, 6-0; 3. Brielle Baughman (DC) d. Leah Jacobs 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Michalina Miller/Gabby Erdman (DC) d. Hailey Marslett/Rhylinn Webb 6-3, 6-0; 2. Hailey Serruto/Jadyn Davidson (KD) d. Emily Flynn/Kali Hilfiger 8-5.
York Catholic 4, Littlestown 1
The Irish breezed past the Bolts in a YAIAA-2 match on Wednesday.
Littlestown’s No. 2 doubles team of Destiny Andrew and Malaina Kowlczyk picked up the Bolts’ only win of the match.
Singles: 1. Carina Roberts (YC) d. LilyAnn Barker 6-0, 6-0; 2. Cydney Roberts (YC) d. Lily Johnson 6-0, 6-0; 3. Nicole Schellenberg (YC) won by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Ashlyn Mulligan/Kat Keirkagaard (YC) d. Elizabeth Hanna/Katie Lookingbill 6-0, 6-0; 2. Destiny Andrew Malaina Kowalczyk (L) d. Ana Cartwright/Quinn Bubb 0-6, injury withdrawal.
GOLF
Mid-Penn Match at Gettysburg National
Connor Peterman posted an 86 to lead Gettysburg in Tuesday’s Mid-Penn match hosted by the Warriors. Peterman finished in a tie for 11th place and helped Gettysburg to a (361) to a fifth-place finish.
Team: 1. Waynesboro 329, 2. Greencastle 338, 3. Northern 343, 4. Shippensburg 349, 5. Gettysburg 361, 6. Big Spring 377, 7. James Buchanan 397.
Gettysburg: Connor Peterman 86, Zachary Sentz 89, Jarelle Forbes 90, Zachary Slaybaugh 96, Kaleb Repp 99, Josh Fair 99.
BOYS SOCCER
York Catholic 1, Delone Catholic 0
Ryan Oathout netted a penalty kick goal for the only marker of the match with 16 minutes to play in the Irish’s victory in YAIAA-3 action Wednesday afternoon.
Delone Catholic 0 0 — 0
York Catholic 0 1 — 1
Goals: YC — Ryan Oathout. Shots on Goal: DC 3; YC 8. Corners: DC 2; YC 5. Saves: DC — Nick Holtz (5); YC — John Weisser (3).
Northeastern 1, South Western 0
The Bobcats received a first half goal from Ryan Maley just over five minutes into the match and that was only tally by either side in a YAIAA-1 match on Tuesday.
South Western 0 0 — 0
Northeastern 1 0 — 1
Goals: N — Ryan Maley. Shots on Goal: SW 5; N 8. Corners: SW 4; N 7. Saves: SW — no name provided (7); N — Evan Sprague (5).
