BASEBALL
Spring Grove 10,
Gettysburg 4
The host Rockets (3-1 overall, 2-1 Y-2) jumped on Warriors’ starter Alex Meckley for four runs in the first inning and kept on hitting, putting up a 10-spot in the victory on Wednesday.
Beau Boyers went 5 2/3 to pick up the win for Spring Grove.
Offensively, Bryce Rudisill notched an RBI triple for Gettysburg (1-2, 1-2) which led 2-0 early on but struggled to keep the bats going.
Gettysburg 200 002 0 — 4 5 0
Spring Grove 402 121 0 — 10 13 1
Alex Meckley, Tegan Kuhns (3), Logan Mosley (6). Boyers, Vitale (6). WP: Boyers. LP: Meckley. SO-BB: G-Meckley 3-3, Kuhns 3-3, Mosley 1-0; SG-Boyers 3-2, Vitale 1-1. 2B: SG-Bailey, Gracey. 3B: G-Bryce Rudisill; SG-Bailey, Allison.
SOFTBALL
Eastern York 11, Fairfield 3
Kira Weikert had a pair of hits to go along with an RBI and a run scored, but it wasn’t enough as the Green Knights (0-2) fell to the visiting Golden Knights (2-0).
Weikert also pitched six innings in relief of starter Ellie Snyder, striking out eight in the process.
Eastern York 410 004 0 — 11 15 3
Fairfield 300 000 0 — 3 8 3
Kirkessner. Snyder, Weiker (2). WP: Kirkessner. LP: Snyder. SO-BB: WY-Kirkessner 5-0; F-Snyder 2-0; Weikert 8-3. 2B: EY-Estess 3, Kirkessner, Cook, Corwell; F-Swam, Wiles. HR: EY-Felix.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Delone Catholic 5,
Biglerville 0
The Squires didn’t drop a set in their win over Biglerville on Wednesday.
Taking care of things in singles play for Delone was Ben Elsner, Andrew Gervasi and Isaac Sheerer.
Singles: 1. Ben Elsner (DC) d. Ian Himes 6-0, 6-3; 2. Andrew Gervasi (DC) d. Colby Fulton 6-0, 6-1; 3. Isaac Sheerer (DC) d. Harrison Stewart 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Kaleb Powell/Sebastian Fielding (DC) d. Jesse/Sam Hurda 6-2, 6-1; 2. Will Seymore/Evan Glass (DC) d. Zach Showers/Troy Schneider 8-2
Dallastown 5, New Oxford 0
The Wildcats rolled to victory on Wednesday afternoon, taking all five matches with the Colonials on Tuesday.
Singles: 1. Jonathan Arbittier (D) d. Aaron Wamples 6-0, 6-0; 2. Bobby Nicholson (D) d. Zach Barnhart 6-0, 6-0; 3. Cameron Koods (D) d. Adam Farmer 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Aryan Saharan/Dylan Patel (D) d. Tommy King/Ethan Aiello 6-1, 6-0; 2. Anand Patel/David Adamchak (D) d. Luke Malinowski/Avery Carter 6-1, 6-0.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Northeastern 3,
New Oxford 0
The Bobcats were stingy in their match against the Ox on Tuesday, claiming a 25-9, 25-10, 25-9 triumph.
Caleb Kaiser, Noah Haines and Aden Strausbaugh posted three digs apiece for the Colonials, with Haines handing out three assists as well.
