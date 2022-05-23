Upper Dauphin’s Hunter Zerby bamboozled the high-powered Fairfield offense with a 65-pitch complete game to end the Knights’ season in the district quarterfinals last Friday. There would be no repeat for the short and stocky righty against Delone Catholic.
The Squires got to him for five runs over the first two innings, knocking him from the game, as they breezed past the visiting Trojans, 10-0, in five innings in the District 3 Class 2A baseball semifinals Monday evening in McSherrystown.
Delone (16-5) advances to the district title game for the first time since 2013, which was the last time the Squires captured the district crown, and they also punched their ticket to the PIAA tournament for the first time since that same campaign.
Top-seeded Camp Hill (17-5) awaits the No. 2 seeded Squires in the title tilt which is slated for Thursday at a site and time to be announced. The Lions earned their spot by taking down fourth-seeded Kutztown, 2-1, in the other semi on Monday.
“It feels good to succeed this year,” Squire senior Jake Sherdel said. “We’re hitting good, fielding good and playing our best ball of the season.”
Delone skipper Jim Smith added: “It means a lot for the boys and for the school to have the opportunity to play for a district title.”
Sherdel, Delone’s ace, threw a four-hit shutout with five punchouts and one walk. It took him 75 pitches to get there, 50 of which were strikes. He would be eligible to pitch on Thursday, if called upon.
“Jake is one of our captains and one of our team leaders,” Smith said. “He’s not just our ace, either. He’s also a great third baseman and left fielder, whatever we ask him to do. We may pitch him some on Thursday, if we need him. But we’ll see how he feels before we commit to doing that.”
Sherdel said of his availability on Thursday: “If Coach needs me to pitch, I’ll pitch. Our top goal right now is to win the game on Thursday.”
Monday’s contest went into the bottom of second knotted up at zeroes. Then Delone sent 10 batters to the plate in the frame and broke the game open.
Brady Dettinburn drove home the first run of the game when he doubled just inside the third base bag to chase home courtesy runner Aidan Groves.
A throwing error brought home Ryan Moore, then Myles Shearer singled in Dettinburn.
With runners on second and third and one out, Delone backstop Brodie Collins smoked a ball into the gap in left-center. Trojan center fielder Brady Morgan ran forever and made a beautiful diving catch to rob Collins of at least a double. But by the time Morgan got to his feet, both Shearer and Aidan Wittmer came in to score to bump the lead to 5-0.
“We’ve struggled with slow pitching this season, so we had to adjust our approach at the plate,” Sherdel said. “We did that in the second inning.”
Smith added: “We told the guys to stay patient and try to drive the ball the other way.”
Upper Dauphin (9-13) trailed by five when it loaded the bases with one down in the fourth, but Chase Crosby was cut down trying to score from third on a wild pitch, then Sherdel fanned Mike Nestor to end the threat.
“I had my high fastball working well early,” Sherdel said. “Then my curve and split-finger later on.”
Delone added a run in the fourth when Trent Giraffa flopped a single just inside the right field line to score Wittmer, who began the inning with a single before stealing second.
The Squires were able to enact the mercy rule in the fifth with a four-spot as Dettinburn and Tyler Hillson each produced RBI singles, then Collins ripped a two-run single to end it.
Delone’s offense piled up 12 hits, with two knocks each from Wittmer, Hillson, Giraffa and Dettinburn.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Upper Dauphin 000 00 — 0 4 2
Delone Catholic 050 14 — 10 12 1
Hunter Zerby, Jonah Patterson (3) and Brock Troutman; Jake Sherdel and Brodie Collins. SO-BB: Zerby 2-2, Patterson 1-2; Sherdel 5-1. W — Sherdel. L — Zerby. 2B: DC — Brady Dettinburn.
