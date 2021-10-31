The course was a mess, the weather wet and cold. But the day was bright and beautiful for three area cross country runners on Saturday at the girls’ District 3 Championships on the course at Big Spring High School, as they qualified for the state meet.
Winter Oaster of Gettysburg, Honey Strosnider of Fairfield, and Samantha Smith from Delone Catholic all made it through to the state championship to be held on Saturday on the Parkview Course in Hershey. For Strosnider and Smith, this will be their first state competition, but Oaster is making a return trip, having taken a twisting route this season to get there.
Oaster, who qualified for states last year as a freshman with a 12th-place district finish, has had rough time of it this year. At the invitational at Carlisle she felt sluggish and tired. A couple of more races of feeling worse sent her to the doctor, where it was discovered that she had an issue with low hemoglobin in her blood. Since hemoglobin carries oxygen through the body, it is not a good ailment for a distance runner.
After sitting out a couple of meets, Oaster gave it a try at the YAIAA event, and she felt herself improving. While it still seemed that a return trip to states, especially in Class 3A, was a reach, she did decide to give it a try and see how she had progressed. Oaster needed to be one of the top 25 runners that were not on the top five teams to advance to the state meet.
She passed with flying colors.
“Back when I started feeling bad (at the Carlisle race), I didn’t know what was going on” Oaster said. “Then we started to get it figured out, and I did not think I would be able to get everything back up enough to even get to districts. This week I have been feeling better for sure, and I felt that little bit of hope.”
On Saturday, Oaster decided to go for it. At the 2,000 meter mark, the race was on up front as Greencastle’s Claire Paci and the Wilson duo of Caryn Rippey and Katie Dallas led the field. The trio had gotten quite a gap on the field by the time they reached the top of Kill Hill, the toughest hill on the course, with about 1,000 meters to go. Oaster was holding her own with Paige Watson of South Western in 40th and 42nd place, respectively.
With 800 to go, Paci took off, leaving her competitors in the dust. She finished in 18:29.7, easily the fastest time of the day. Dallas grabbed second, and Katie Alder of Carlisle swept past Rippey for third.
Meanwhile, Oaster had dropped to 45th place, but looked pretty good with 800 left, and Watson was 38th, but looking tired. After feeling bad for the past month, Oaster had a super finish, moving up to 41st place (20:39.1), while Watson faded to 50th (20:54.0). As it turned out, Oaster was the next-to-last individual qualifier, and she couldn’t have been happier.
“I knew where I was, because everybody was yelling the place I was in,” Oaster said. “I thought 40 was the magic number, so I just tried to stay in the top 40. My main goal was to make it to states, so now I have to figure out what my plan is for this week. I haven’t even given it much thought yet.”
Oaster’s time was the fastest of the day for Times Area runners. Dallastown, the YAIAA team champion, was led by Lydia Tolerico’s sixth-place (18:49.6) to win the team championship. The Wildcats will be joined at states by Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Exeter and Chambersburg,
In the Class 1A race, Strosnider was one of the favorites to be in the top ten, which would qualify her for states. Delone’s Smith, who has improved greatly over the season appeared to have an outside chance with a good race. Both ran strong races to make their first PIAA meet.
A light rain and temperatures in the low 50s made the rolling hills and sharp turns of the course a challenge, but the 1A runners had the advantage of being in the first race out of six on the day.
Strosnider got out well, hanging in the top four at the mile. Smith was in good shape as well, five seconds back. At the 2,000-meter mark, Strosnider was solidly in third, while Smith was in good position in sixth, with Strosnider in her sights. By the time the runners got to the top of Kill Hill, Braetan Peters, defending district champion from Annville-Cleona, had built a huge 24 second lead. Strosnider still held on to third, and Smith was in seventh.
“My race plan to today was to stay positive and just focus on my breathing,” Smith said. “I just needed to keep everything under control. I had to just not get in my own head. It feels like this course is just hill after hill. There aren’t any breaks.”
Smith maintained her position through the final hill and had a convincing finish, placing seventh in 22:01.5. Peters went on to victory in 20:10.5, winning by 34 seconds to punish the rest of the field. Strosnider got passed in the final 800, finishing fifth in 21:41.5. Both area runners easily qualified for the chance to run at states.
“Everyone there is dying to get that states spot,” Strosnider said. “You can’t let up at all, because everyone is just trying their hardest. I knew that because of the weather and the condition of the course, that I would have to be so careful and watch every turn, watch every downhill, and then also trying to push on the uphills. My goal was just to place well enough to get to states. This has been my goal since the end of last year.”
Strosnider was not able to stick around for the awards ceremony, because the Green Knights’ soccer team had a district game scheduled for noon and she competes on both teams. It has made for a hectic fall season, but very gratifying. And the results were more than gratifying for Smith as well, as Delone keeps its streak alive of appearances at states. Delone has had at least one runner qualify for states every year since 2012.
“I guess everything went according to plan,” Smith said. “I was really happy with myself. I was really determined to qualify for states, and I was thinking that right at the starting line. At the top of Kill Hill, I knew then that I was going to do it. We put in so much work all season, and you saw the results today.”
Peters led her team to the 1A team title, and will be joined at states by York Catholic.
In 2A competition, Ava Lottig of Oley Valley won a tight race down the stretch, running 19:42.2 to beat Bishop McDevitt’s Katelyn Deitrick by five seconds. Wyomissing, Conrad Weiser, and Boiling Springs will represent District 3 at states. The top area finisher in 2A was Abigail Riedel of Littlestown, placing 74th in 23:58.1.
District 3 Girls’
Cross Country Championships
Saturday — Big Spring H.S.
Class 1A
Team (top 2 to states): 1.Annville-Cleona 29, 2.York Catholic 47, 3.Delone Catholic 85, 4.Newport* 87, 5.Camp Hill 87. *won tie-breaker
Individual
(56 runners – top 10 plus Times Area. Top 10 not on top 2 teams to states)
1.Braetan Peters (AC) 20:10.5, 2.Abigail Gehris (Tulp) 20:44.1, 3.Cassi Clemson (AC) 21.22.8, 4.Madeline Murphy (YC) 21:25.9, 5.Honey Strosnider (Fairfield) 21:41.5, 6.Gabbie Tully (YC) 21:52.3, 7.Samantha Smith (DC) 22:01.5, 8.Nory Mitchell (AC) 22:08.6, 9.Leah Watson (ConChr) 22:14.6, 10.Madelyn McKee (YC) 22:1.1…24.Annabelle Biggins (DC) 24:32.2, 32.Jessica Crawford (DC) 25:18.6, 38.Emma Goddard (DC) 26:08.1, 49.Emma Bunty (DC) 27:19.2, 56.Lilly Dessecker (DC) 29:13.5.
Class 2A
Team (top 3 to states): 1.Wyomissing 87, 2.Conrad Weiser 93, 3.Boiling Springs 110, 4.Berks Catholic 127, 5.Trinity 145, 6.Bishop McDevitt 148, 7.Lampeter Strasburg 177, 8.Octorara 189, 9.Eastern York 221, 10.Lancaster Catholic 231.
Individual
(127 runners – top 10 plus Times Area. Top 15 not on top 3 teams to states)
1.Ava Lottig (OleyVal) 19:42.2, 2.Katelyn Deitrick (BMcD) 19:47.2, 3.Lila Shore (Trin) 19:59.4, 4.Kaydence (EY) 20:05.6, 5.Addie Cohen (Wyo) 20:20.4, 6.Anna Chamberlain (BoSp) 20:22.1, 7.Angelina Hammond (K-D) 20:25.7, 8.Claire Thomas (LancMen) 20:28.4, 9.Sydney Werner (CW) 20:37.7, 10.Haylee Erme (BoSp) 20:55.4…74.Abigail Riedel (Lit) 23:58.1, 93.Kylee Oseen (BermSp) 25:01.9, 118.Maddison Kuhn (BermSp) 26:36.6, 122.Kaiti Kline (Big) 28:17.0, 123.Hope Chapman (Big) 28:22.5, 126.Hannah Fletcher (BermSp) 29:54.1.
Class 3A
Team (top 5 to states): 1.Dallastown 102, 2.Hershey 131, 3.Mechanicsburg 142, 4.Exeter 184, 5.Chambersburg 190, 6.Manheim Twp 195, 7.Gov Mifflin 205, 8.Wilson 217, 9.Northeastern 232, 10.Warwick 287.
Individual
(215 runners – top 10 plus Times Area. Top 25 not on top 5 teams to states)
1.Claire Paci (Green-Antrim) 18:29.7, 2.Katie Dallas (Wil) 18:33.9, 3.Vanessa Alder (Car) 18:36.3 4.Caryn Rippey (Wil) 18:38.3, 5.Camryn Kiser (Chamb) 18:47.2, 6.Lydia Tolerico (Dal) 18:49.6, 7.Nicole Dauberman (Susq) 19:01.8, 8.Victoria Rodriguez (Dal) 19:02.0, 9.Olivia Walter (Mech) 19:07.8, 10.Hope McKenney (Mech) 19:14.0…41.Winter Oaster (Get) 20:39.1, 50.Paige Watson (SW) 20:54.0, 99.Lily Arnold (Get) 21:43.6, 164.Elise Leonard (SW) 22:48.2, 166.Malina Reber (Get) 22:56.8, 201.Megan Hurst (Get) 23:55.8, 202.Katelyn Dicken (NOx) 23:56.3, 214.Leah Leonard (SW) 26:37.4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.