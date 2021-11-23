EMMITSBURG, Md. – A gutsy third quarter comeback fell short for Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball, as they were unable to overcome a 14 point half in a 56-49 loss to the Howard Bison Tuesday.
Kendall Bresee came within one rebound of her 12th career double-double, and Michaela Harrison grinded out 10 points. Sophomore Isabella Hunt played inspiring ball, managing nine points and five rebounds while drawing seven fouls, many of them charges.
Aryna Taylor opened the game with a trey, par for the course for the redshirt junior who made 13-of-21 entering tonight. But as it turned out that would be her only make of the contest as the Bison troubled all Mountaineer shooters with lengthy, stifling defense.
The home side was limited to 24 percent from the field in the first half and 14 points as the Washingtonians took a sizeable 17 point advantage to the locker room.
A regrouped Mount squad fought back in the third quarter. After the two sides traded buckets, the Mountaineers embarked on a 12-0 run, fed by a pair of triples from Kayla Agentowicz. Howard did stop the bleeding to hold the line at five points heading to the fourth.
Harrison’s three-pointer with 8:52 left cut the deficit to four, but the Mount could get no closer. Missed shots and turnovers, combined with a few clutch shots from Howard finished off the contest.
Standing at 1-4, Mount St. Mary’s travels to Clemson to kick off a long road trip. After three games away from Knott Arena plus an 11 day hiatus, they return home December 18th to play Maryland Eastern Shore.
