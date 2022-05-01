Junior Gabi Connor and sophomore Jordan Basso each tossed in five goals as No 6 Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse wrapped up a perfect season in the Centennial Conference with a 23-7 victory at Ursinus College at Patterson Field on Saturday afternoon.
Gettysburg (14-3, 9-0 CC) posted its first unbeaten regular season in conference play since 2013 and clinched the top spot in the league standings for the 11th time since 2000. The Bullets will host the semifinals and final of the CC Championship at Clark Field on May 7-8.
Gettysburg continued its torrid offensive production over the last month of the regular season and put up its fourth 20-goal effort in its last seven outings. Connor kicked off the scoring just over a minute into Saturday’s affair, but Ursinus answered back with a goal by Mary Michaud at 11:46. The Bullets ran off the final four goals of the opening quarter, including two more by Connor, to take a 5-1 advantage.
The Bears (7-10, 2-7 CC) trailed 7-3 at 10:42 in the second quarter when the floodgates opened wide. Junior Essie Pasternak scored on a feed from senior Caroline Keenaghan 15 seconds later to kick off a 12-goal run by the visitors. Basso got into the action with three goals in the final 4:09 of the first half, including one just before the horn to push the Bullets in front 15-3.
Sophomore Regan Rightmire tallied two unassisted goals to open the second half. Freshman Lauren O’Connell and senior Maddi Seibel followed with goals to finish out the run and put Gettysburg in front 19-3.
Ursinus scored a trio of goals to open the fourth quarter, including a free-position goal by Tori Rubin with 8:38 left. Three more Bullets lit the lamp in the final minutes with senior Cecily Stabler scoring on a free-position attempt before dishing to first-year Greta Lacey to cap the scoring.
Gettysburg led in shots (36-22), ground balls (18-12), and draw controls (20-12).
Connor tied her personal high for goals and set a new career-high with six points. Basso posted a pair of assists to give her at least seven points in a game for the fourth time this season. The sophomore attacker leads the conference in scoring with 84 points.
Junior Katie Fullowan posted a hat trick, while Rightmire and O’Connell each finished with a pair of goals. Junior Nora Belodeau tallied four ground balls and three caused turnovers to lead the defensive effort. Sophomore Caroline Sullivan finished with two assists, two ground balls, and five draw controls.
Maeve Leonzi and Reilly Morgan each tossed in two goals for Ursinus, with Morgan also recording an assist. Becca Lewis recorded three ground balls, two caused turnovers, and four draw controls.
Joining Gettysburg in the conference tournament will be Franklin & Marshall College (15-2, 8-1 CC), Haverford College (12-4, 7-2 CC), Washington College (7-9, 5-4 CC), and Swarthmore College (9-6, 4-5 CC). Washington and Swarthmore meet in the opening round on Wednesday, with the winner drawing the Bullets in Saturday’s semifinal. F&M and Haverford will face off in the other semi on Saturday at Clark Field. The semifinal winners will meet in the championship game on Sunday with the winner claiming the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Gettysburg and F&M have combined to win all 18 tournament championships since 2002. The Bullets lead the league with 12 championships since 2000.
