BASEBALL: Junior Shane Manieri hit a two-run home run and junior Sammy Sestito and sophomore Kenneth Spadaccini combined for six scoreless innings to help Gettysburg College (3-5) earn a game one victory and a split in a Centennial Conference baseball doubleheader at Ursinus College (2-4) on Saturday afternoon.
Game 1
Gettysburg 000 202 300 — 7 11 0
Ursinus 121 000 000 — 4 9 3
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Matt Szczesny ’21: 2-5, 2 Runs
Kyle Miller ’23: 2-4, RBI
Andrew Donlan ’24: 2-4, Run
Shane Manieri ’22: 1-4, Home Run, Run, 2 RBI
Sammy Sestito ’22: Win (1-0), 3 IP, 2 Hits, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 Ks
Kenneth Spadaccini ’23: Save (2), 3 IP, 0 Hits, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks
Game One Summary
Ursinus led off their first at bat with back-to-back singles and scored the game’s first run on a passed ball. The Bears used the longball to jump out to a 4-0 lead with Barrett slamming a two-run shot to center in the second inning and Minnichba adding a solo shot to left-center in the third inning.
The Bullets used their own power to slice into the deficit as Manieri connected on his first home run of the spring with a runner on board in the top of the fourth.
Sestito took the mound in the fourth inning and stranded runners in scoring position in each of his first two frames. In the sixth, junior catcher Andrew Decker (Baltimore, Md./Towson) helped his pitcher by mowing down a would-be base stealer at second.
Gettysburg capitalized on fielding miscues to grab the lead. The Bullets picked up two unearned runs in the top of the sixth thanks to an RBI double by junior Matt Muir and a run-scoring single by Miller. In the seventh, two runs scored on passed balls and the final tally came on a double by senior Kobi Wolf.
Spadaccini did not allow a hit over the final three innings and set the Bears down in order with two strikeouts and a groundout in the bottom of the ninth for his second save of the season.
Game 2
Gettysburg 210 000 020 — 5 7 2
Ursinus 350 001 00x — 9 11 3
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Mark Seibert ’23: 2-3, Run
Andrew Donlan ’24: 2-4
Collin Short ’21: 1-4, Home Run, Run, 2 RBI
Brett Leighton ’23: 2.1 IP, 2 Hits, 0 ER, 2 Ks
Game Two Summary
Short gave Gettysburg the lead initially by slamming his first career homer to left field for a 2-0 advantage. The lead was short-lived as the Bears came right back with Minnichba hitting a three-run round-tripper in the bottom of the inning.
After the Bullets tacked on an unearned run in the second inning, Ursinus broke things open with five runs in their next at bat. Pancheri knocked a two-run single and Chan belted another three-run home run to make it 8-3.
Minnichba punched his third home run of the doubleheader with a solo shot to left-center in the sixth inning. The Bullets closed the scoring with Szczesny and Manieri driving in runs with a double and single, respectively, in the eighth.
Where the Series Stands
Ursinus holds a 45-31-1 lead over Gettysburg in a series that dates back to 1896. The teams have split the last five doubleheaders.
Up Next
Gettysburg hosts Johns Hopkins University on Saturday at noon. The game will be streamed live and feature live stats.
SOFTBALL: Gettysburg College (5-1, 3-1 CC) collected its fifth win and second shutout of the season to take the opener 6-0 at Centennial Conference opponent Ursinus College (4-4). The Bears claimed the nightcap, 2-0.
Top Performances
Gettysburg Game 1
Jess Campana ’23: 2-4, 2 runs, stolen base2 RBI, run
Olivia Moser ’23: 2-4, double, RBI
Abby Zucatti ’24: 2-4, double, RBI, and run
Megan Hughes ’24: 7 IP, 4Ks, 1 hit, No Runs
Game Summary – Game 1
Gettysburg’s offense went to work in the top of the second inning, accumulating five of its six runs. Cluster started the inning by belting a double, which was followed by another from Zucatti, allowing Cluster to cross the plate for the first run of the game.
Freshman Julia Smith was walked and stole second, while Zucatti stole third and scored the second run on the throw.
Smith took advantage of the pitcher’s miscue and scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.
Komst ripped her first career triple and an error by the third baseman allowed Campana to reach first base. An RBI double by Moser brought home Komst to assemble the fourth run.
A wild pitch allowed Moser to advance to third and Campana to score the fifth tally.
With bases loaded and two outs, Gettysburg posted its sixth and final run in the top of the fourth.
The Orange and Blue did a spectacular job of limiting the Bears’ offensive opportunities for the remainder of the game. Hughes finished with two strikeouts in the final inning and almost collected a no-hitter.
Top Performances
Gettysburg Game 2
Allie Cluster ’23: 2-3
Giovanna Komst ’24: 2-4, double
Jasmin Herrera ’23: 6 IP, 2 Runs (1 Earned), 6Ks, 9 Hits
Game Summary – Game 2
Through the first four innings, Herrera and Alexis Miller would battle it out in the circle as they went zero or zero.
The rest of the Bullets defense helped in keeping it scoreless as well as Komst made an unbelievable diving catch with two outs and the bases loaded to end the bottom of the second inning.
Ursinus would breakthrough in the bottom of the fifth as Julia Eckels opened the inning with a triple and a sacrifice fly by Heather Lazer allowed Eckels to score the first run.
The Bears added another, which ended up being the final run, in the bottom of the sixth as Megan Hasulak scored off a fielding error by the first baseman.
The Bullets saw some scoring opportunities in the fifth and sixth inning but were unable to convert. Komst and Moser each tallied a single in the fifth with a wild pitch pushing them to second and third, but a fly out would end the third inning. Senior Shelby Baker opened the sixth inning with a walk. Cluster then singled to left center to advance Baker to second, but three outs thereafter would close the chance for the Bullets.
By the Numbers
The Bullets have posted two shutouts on the season.
The Orange and Blue have limited opponents to two runs or less this season.
Hughes collected her third complete game and win in the circle. She has struck out 13 and has allowed only one run in 20 innings pitched. It was the second time this season the freshman pitcher almost gathered a no-hitter. She allowed only one hit in game one against Washington earlier this season
Herrera has seen action in 15 innings from the circle and has struck out 11.
In the conference standings, the Bullets currently rank second behind Franklin and Marshall College who sits atop with a 5-1 conference record.
Where the Series Stands
The Bears lead the all-time series record with a 32-39 mark. Coming into today’s doubleheader, the Bullets won seven of the last ten games.
Next Up
Gettysburg welcomes Dickinson College to Bobby Jones Field on Tuesday for a CC doubleheader with game one starting at 3 p.m.
