BOYS SOCCER
Biglerville 4, Pequea Valley 2
Behind a pair of goals and an assist from Jesus Salazar, the Canners got off the schneid after dropping their first four matches of the season when they got by the Braves in a non-division matchup on Saturday morning.
Manuel Morales and Anthony Cervantes also scored for the winners, while Caleol Palmer-McGraw and Oscar Estrada each had assists.
Corey Baldwin had a goal and an assist for the Braves.
Pequea Valley 2 0 — 2
Biglerville 2 2 — 4
Goals: PV-Corey Baldwin, Taylor Gehman; B-Jesus Salazar 2, Manuel Morales, Anthony Cervantes. Assists: PV-Baldwin; B-Salazar, Caleol Palmer-McGraw, Oscar Estrada. Shots: PV-5; B-9. Corners: PV-4; B-6. Saves: PV-Jaiden Meyer (5); B-Rodrigo Beltran (3).
Bermudian Springs 1, West Perry 0
The Eagles leveled their record at 3-3 when Landon Oehmig scored off an assist from Abram Montes de Oca in overtime to break a scoreless tie on Saturday morning in York Springs.
West Perry 0 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: BS-Landon Oehmig. Assists: BS-Abram Montes de Oca. Shots: WP-6; BS-12. Corners: WP-6; BS-4.
