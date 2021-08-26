By most accounts, the 2020 season is expected to be viewed as an anomaly for the Penn State football program.
The Nittany Lions opened with a gut-wrenching loss in overtime at the hands of Indiana and never really recovered, dropping their first five games of the season before rebounding to go 4-5.
Star linebacker Micah Parsons opted out due to COVID, while rising star running back Journey Brown had to medically retire due to a heart condition. Beyond that, Brown’s replacement, Noah Cain, was lost for the season against Indiana and quarterback Sean Clifford struggled to adapt to the system of new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who has since been replaced.
Now, however, Penn State players and coaches, including new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and new position coaches Phil Trautwein, Tyler Bowen and Anthony Poindexter, begin the 2021 season with optimism and a No. 19 ranking in the AP Poll. Though there are plenty of questions left yet to be answered.
The first surrounds Clifford, who flashed signs of all-conference ability in leading the Nittany Lions to an 11-2 record and a Cotton Bowl victory in 2019. But injuries, accuracy issues and poor decision making marred his 2020 campaign. With Yurcich and his high-flying passing attack in the fold, can the senior signal caller rebound?
Then there’s Cain, who has been one of the best backs in the Big Ten when healthy in 2019 and 2020, though he’s often found himself on the shelf. The junior tailback has played 11 games combined in his first two seasons and while Penn State has plenty of depth in the backfield, including three Doak Walker Award watch list members, it’s Cain who has shown the ability to be a gamebreaker in the backfield.
An experienced offensive line that returns three starters and a wide receiver corps that features preseason All-American Jahan Dotson should help Clifford, Cain and Co., but what about the defense?
Gone are first-round NFL draft picks Parsons and Odafe Oweh, as is expected starting defensive end Adisa Isaac who is injured. But Franklin and his staff hit the transfer portal hard in the offseason and added a pair of defensive lineman — Arnold Ebiketie of Temple and Derrick Tangelo of Duke — who could find themselves starting in week one against Wisconsin.
The linebacker position features a pair of former five-star recruits. Junior Brandon Smith, who makes the move from SAM to WILL in an attempt to get him moving downhill more often, is a breakout candidate for many. Then there’s redshirt freshman Curtis Jacobs, who came to the Nittany Lions as the No. 24 overall recruit in the country in 2020 according to 247Sports and is expected to fill Smith’s spot at the SAM. Who splits the two is anyone’s guess. Last year’s starter Jesse Luketa is in the process of making the transition to defensive end following the injury to Isaac. Ellis Brooks, a senior who’s appeared in 34 games, would appear to be the likely choice, though Cumberland Valley native Charlie Katshir and freshman Kobe King, who enrolled in January, figure to have a say as well.
On the back end, Penn State is led by preseason All-American Jaquan Brisker at strong safety. The competition to start alongside him appears to be down to State College product Keaton Ellis, who makes the move from cornerback, and Brisker’s former teammate at Lackawanna College, Jy’Ayir Brown.
Fifth-year senior Tariq Castro-Fields looks a good bet to hold down one of the two starting cornerback spots, with Joey Porter Jr. competing with South Carolina transfer Johnny Dixon for the spot opposite him. Freshman Kalen King, the twin brother of Kobe King, has been the talk of the town since hitting the field for spring ball and is likely to see time both in the slot and in relief of the starters on the outside.
Special teams are an area of concern as well after a troublesome 2020 campaign. Starting kicker Jake Pinegar went from making 11 of 12 field goals in 2019 to making just 9 of 13 in 2020. Meanwhile, punter Jordan Stout, who also handles kickoff duties in addition to field goals over 50 yards, has made progress in the punting game according to comments made by special teams coordinator Joe Lorig at the team’s media day in early August.
Franklin will face the media again on Tuesday for his first in-season press conference of the year and an official depth chart is expected to be released at that time. The Nittany Lions begin play at noon on Saturday, Sept. 4 on the road against conference foe Wisconsin.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
