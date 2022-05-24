Justin Keith showed why he’s Littlestown’s ace on Tuesday night.
Keith delivered a shutout and scored the game’s only run to lead the Dodgers to a 1-0 victory over visiting New Oxford in South Penn League action Tuesday night at Memorial Field.
Keith allowed four hits and one walk to go with a career-high 11 strikeouts. He threw strikes on 70 of his 94 pitches.
“I was pounding the zone and getting ahead in the count all night,” Keith, Littlestown’s player-manager said. “(Catcher) Curtis (Harman) called a great game behind the plate. We’ve been working together for three years now, so he knows what I like to throw.”
New Oxford’s Derek Huff, a rising senior at Mt. St. Mary’s University, was matching Keith pitch-for-pitch into the bottom of the sixth when Keith led off with a single to center on a full count.
Huff induced a flyout for the first out of the inning, then following Keith’s swipe of second, an intentional walk was issued to Jacob Crawmer.
A punch out followed for the second out and brought Justin Gladhill to the plate. Gladhill, mainly a pitcher and 0-for-2 in previous at bats in the game, got the count in his favor and sent a 2-0 offering down the left field line for a two-bagger that plated Keith.
“I had been late on the fastball in previous at bats,” Gladhill said. “So (Huff) had no reason not to throw it and that’s what I was looking for. Jut was throwing a gem and I just wanted to come through and help him get the win.”
Keith took the mound in the seventh and sat the Twins down in order to end it.
Huff was the tough luck loser for the visitors as he worked six solid frames, allowing a run on eight hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. He threw 102 pitches, 69 of them were strikes.
“Derek keeps us in every single game and you’d think that holding this team to one run would be enough to win the game,” New Oxford assistant manager Scott Meckley said. “Give credit to (Keith), he pitched well tonight, but we just didn’t hit the ball. We’ve got to get our offense to come around and it will.”
New Oxford (1-6) had a few chances to score, but didn’t get a runner in scoring position until there were two outs in those innings. In both the second and third innings, the Twins had runners on the corners with two away, but Keith buckled down both times and kept the guest off the board.
“There is some pressure not to give up a run,” Keith said. “I felt like I had to be perfect, because their guy was throwing a great game, too.”
Littlestown (6-3) appeared to have a run in the third when Jake Saylor hit a fly ball to center to score J.T. Widerman on a sac fly. However, the Twins appealed and was ruled to have left third base too soon and was called out to end the inning.
Huff also escaped danger in the fourth when Keith walked to start the inning and Sam Wertz singled him to third. Wertz stole second, but neither went any further as Huff got the next hitter to foul out, then booked a pair of backwards K’s to end the threat.
While Littlestown has overcome a little bit of slow start with four straight victories, the Twins are still looking to find their footing and have dropped four straight.
“We’ve lost a lot of our vets that we had for a long time over the last few years,” Meckley said. “We’ve got some nice, young talent that’s still at college or playing high school ball that will give us a boost when they get back.”
Keith and Trent Copenhaver paced Littlestown’s eight-hit attack with a pair of knocks each.
Meanwhile, Jason Miller’s two hits were half of the Twins’ total.
The Dodgers return to action when they welcome Cashtown on Thursday for a 6 p.m. start. Meanwhile, the Ox is off until Sunday, when Frederick comes to town for 1 p.m. twinbill.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
New Oxford 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Littlestown 000 001 x — 1 8 1
Derek Huff and Austin Roth; Justin Keith and Curtis Harman. WP: Keith. LP: Huff. SO-BB: Huff 8-2; Keith 11-1. 2B: L-Justin Gladhill.
