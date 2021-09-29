Jeff Laux’s time at Littlestown is coming to an end.
After nine years at the helm of the Thunderbolts’ athletic department, Laux is set to become the new athletic director at Spring Grove High School after the school board confirmed his hiring on Monday. Laux will replace Greg Wagner, who resigned in August.
“The job came open and some people talked to me about the job in general,” Laux said when asked what made the position attractive. “I just did some research and it’s a great district to go to with some great kids and a community that is very supportive.”
Laux, a Central Dauphin High School and University of Tampa graduate, spent four years at Upper Dauphin before coming to Littlestown in 2013. When he took the job at Upper Dauphin, it was in the heart of the spring athletic season, while he began at Littlestown in week four of the 2013 football season. Once again he’ll be tasked with taking over in the middle of a season with the Rockets as his first day is slated for Oct. 27.
“It definitely makes it tough,” Laux said. “It was an interesting time when the job actually came open. But when I started at UD it was the middle of spring season and when I started at Littlestown it was week four at football season. So it’s a challenge, but it’s one that I’m up for.”
The 36-year-old Laux says that while he’s excited for what’s to come at Spring Grove, the decision to leave Littlestown wasn’t an easy one.
“I love it at Littlestown. I really, really do,” he said. “I learned to work with people better and built some great relationship in my time at Littlestown. I just felt like now was a good time to take that next step and I’m excited for the opportunity to do that.”
What perhaps excited Laux most about the new position is the size of the Spring Grove district. The Rockets compete in Class 5A in the PIAA for the most part and YAIAA Division I, compared to Y-3 for the Bolts and PIAA Class 3A and 4A.
“That was something that was exciting to me,” Laux said. “Obviously there was more sports and more kids to be around, which is a challenge. But they’ve got some great kids and great facilities and a community that is really invested in the success of their kids, so it’s exciting for sure.”
Laux will take over a program that currently boasts undefeated teams in both football and girls’ volleyball, while the Rockets’ girls’ basketball team is coming off a District 3-5A championship win over Gettysburg, led by star sophomore Laila Campbell, who is also one the best track and field athletes in the state.
