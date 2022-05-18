BASEBALL
Fairfield 3, York Catholic 1
Brady Cree turned in a tidy five-hitter for the Knights who wrapped up their outstanding regular season with a win on Wednesday that secured a share of the YAIAA-4 championship.
The Knights (14-4) posted an 11-4 mark in divisional play to match Delone Catholic and share the title.
In addition to scattering five hits, Cree struck out three and did not walk a batter. He needed just 80 pitches to go the distance.
The Knights were paced at the plate by Andrew Koons, who doubled as part of a 3-for-3 day. Eric Ball and Cody Valentine drilled two hits apiece as well.
Fairfield appears to have secured the No. 3 seed in District 3 Class 2A. Wednesday was the final day games counted toward power rankings.
York Catholic 000 001 0 — 1 5 2
Fairfield 100 101 x — 3 11 1
Zallnick, Sutton (3), Watson (6). Cree. WP: Cree. LP: Zallnick. SO-BB: Zallnick 1-3, Sutton 1-1, Watson 1-0, Cree 3-0. 2B: F-Koons
Shippensburg 3, New Oxford 0
Tucker Chamberlain came within an out of pitching a complete-game shutout for the Greyhounds in non-league action on Wednesday. The Ship star fanned eight while walking two and giving up a pair of singles.
Kolton Haifley and Brennan Holmes singled for the Colonials (12-6), who slipped to 15th in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings.
Cade Baker threw six innings of three-hit ball in the loss.
Shippensburg 000 201 0 — 3 4 0
New Oxford 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Tu. Chamberlain, Martin (7). Ca. Baker, Smith (7). WP: Chamberlain. LP: Baker. SO-BB: Chamberlain 8-2, Martin 0-0, Baker 2-1, Smith 1-1. 2B: S-Chamberlain
Red Land 14, Gettysburg 5
David Thomas and Brady Ebbert both homered and combined to drive in seven runs for the Patriots in their non-league win over the Warriors on Wednesday.
Gettysburg (12-7) trailed 6-0 into the fourth inning before loading the bases for Bryce Rudisill, who cranked a grand slam. Red Land answered Rudisill’s shot by scoring eight times in the bottom of the frame to secure the win.
Chris Boone and Logan Moseley were both 2-for-4 for the Warriors, who find themselves in the 16th and final playoff spot in Class 5A, just ahead of YAIAA-2 counterpart Spring Grove.
Gettysburg 000 400 0 — 5 9 3
Red Land 330 800 x — 14 10 1
Manning, Coolbaugh (3), Moseley (4), Kuhns (4). Peifer, Schmoyer (5), Henline (7). WP: Peifer. LP: Manning. SO-BB: Manning 1-2, Coolbaugh 0-0, Moseley 1-1, Peifer 4-1, Schmoyer 1-0, Henline 1-2. 2B: G-Felix. 3B: RL-Thomas. HR: G-Rudisill; RL-Thomas, Ebbert
