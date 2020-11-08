With precious few seconds left on the clock and even less hope remaining, a final attack materialized. The ball was moved up the sideline where the dangerous Melanie Beall gathered it and barreled toward the cage, getting into range before winding up and unleashing a final blast in desperation. The rocket was on target but Newport goalie Ella Weidenhammer kicked the offering aside, and it fell harmlessly to the ground where it remained as the final buzzer sounded at Alumni Field in York Springs.
And with that, the unbeaten Bermudian Springs field hockey team saw its season end.
Newport used a Claire Weidenhammer goal with 4:14 left in regulation to dispatch host Bermudian, 1-0, in a hotly-contested District 3 Class 1A semifinal on a sunny Saturday afternoon. The Eagles, who were making their 17th consecutive playoff appearance, were denied by the Buffaloes who have won all four postseason matchups between the programs since 2016.
“They were an excellent team and we were an excellent team; we were pretty even,” said Eagle head coach Kristy Zehr. “The whole game was in spurts, I thought it could have gone either way. Best of luck to them, what a nice group of girls.”
The loss brought an end to a season in which Bermudian allowed only two goals – both coming in one game – on its way to wins in its first 14 contests. Newport (9-2) was able to solve the riddle that is a rock-solid Berm defense anchored by senior captain Keri Speelman.
“They were attacking, they came out strong,” said Speelman of the Buffs. “They wanted it badly but our defense stayed solid. We never gave up and kept on fighting.”
Newport controlled much of the opening five minutes before Berm settled in and took over in the ensuing five minutes. That back-and-forth theme remained throughout the contest with both sides foiled by excellent keeper play.
The Eagles had the best chance of the first half when Beall, Berm’s leading scorer, intercepted a pass and attacked from the right side of the cage. Ella Weidenhammer came out but Beall deked her beautifully and had a look at an open cage but her shot slid across the goalmouth with 1:46 left in the first quarter.
The ebbs and flows continued in the ensuing frame which saw the Eagles come up empty on three corners.
“Their sticks are really steady and our forwards weren’t moving to move in front,” said Newport head coach Cheryl Capozzoli. “Bermudian is really steady on the low ball. We’re not a turf team, and that really does take a toll on us. Transitioning from grass to turf isn’t easy and that had an effect on us.”
Newport kicked off the second half with several quality looks in the offensive end, but keeper Hannah Wolfe was up to the task. The Eagles stuck with their routine by switching goalies during the intermission. Starter Isabella Bobe (3 saves) was excellent, and Wolfe (8 saves) didn’t miss a beat as she recorded huge stops with 9:45 and 8:55 left in the third.
Speelman, ever the rock in the middle of the action, disrupted a prime Newport chance at the 7:00 minute mark that seemed to energize the home side. The Eagles produced three corners in a two-minute span thereafter but Newport refused to yield.
With fatigue appearing to become a factor thanks to a frenetic pace and unseasonably warm temperatures, the Buffs went for broke. Wolfe made a big stop with 10:30 left then did her best crab impression by dropping to the ground and kicking away what looked to be a sure-fire score for the visitors moments later.
“We have two equally good goalies, they’re both outstanding,” said Zehr.
The Buffs continued to apply pressure, forcing Wolfe to make two more kick saves before the game turned on a single sequence. Claire Weidenhammer took a feed from Amiyah Priebe and charged in from the keeper’s left. Wolfe came out to take away the angle and made an initial stop as she dropped to the turf. Weidenhammer stuck with the play and got enough wood on the ball to send it through Wolfe.
The shot lacked pace but had enough steam to trickle just inside the far post to break the deadlock.
“Our forwards were able to connect a little bit more (in the second half) but their defense was really steady in the circle,” said Capozzoli, giving a tip of the cap to the home side.
The Eagles didn’t buckle, producing penalty corners with 2:59 and 2:07 left before the Newport defense flipped the field by moving the ball into the Eagles’ end. The outcome remained in doubt, however, thanks to Berm’s resolve and last-ditch push.
Beall’s final shot proved to be the last for Eagles, who send off their seniors with a 78-10 record and four YAIAA division titles over the last four seasons.
“I thought Keri Speelman. . . best game of the year,” said Zehr. “Lindsey Kutz, holy heck. Hannah Wolfe. . . all three of them are my captains and I am so incredibly proud of them. They laid it all out and had their best games of their entire high school careers.”
Before exiting the field for a final time, Speelman summed up what was a special and unique season for a Bermudian squad that approached every game like it would be the last.
“I love this team,” she said. “This is the closest team in all four years I’ve been here. We brought each other up. I am so glad this is the team I got to play with for my senior year.”
Newport 0 1 — 1
Bermudian Springs 0 0 — 0
Goals: N-Claire Weidenahmmer. Assists: N-Amiyah Priebe. Shots: N-12; BS-7. Corners: N-5; BS-10. Saves: N-Ella Weidenhammer 8; BS-Isabella Bobe 3, Hannah Wolfe 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.