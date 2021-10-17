Junior outside hitter Zanze Kuba-McCoy set a personal high with 19 kills and tied a personal best with 19 digs to lead Gettysburg College volleyball past Washington College in four sets Saturday afternoon.
Gettysburg (11-7, 3-3 CC) 25 25 22 25
Washington (8-10, 1-5 CC) 21 10 25 19
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Zanze Kuba-McCoy ’23: 19 Kills, 19 Digs, 3 Aces, 2 Blocks
• Kylie Ulrich ’24: 11 Kills, 2 Digs
• Ingrid Bayer ’22: 5 Kills, 6 Blocks, 2 Digs
• Chelsea O’Leary ’24: 14 Digs, 2 Aces
• Sarah Ellis ’22: 24 Assists, 5 Digs
• Sophie Nasir ’25: 21 Assists, 8 Digs
Match Highlights
• First Set: Gettysburg made an early move with a five-point run sparked by a pair of kills by senior Jordyn Horowitz and an ace by Kuba-McCoy to grab an 8-3 lead. The Shorewomen pulled within a point at 9-8 and kept the margin within two points for most of the remaining time. With the score 19-18, the Bullets made a final push to the finish initiated by a trio of attacking errors by the hosts and polished off by a kill from Kuba-McCoy. The junior capped the four-point win with her sixth kill of the set.
• Second Set: The Bullets could do no wrong in the second set, logging only one hitting error and posting a blistering hitting percentage of .524. Gettysburg burst out to a 6-1 lead and pushed the advantage to double-figures (18-8) on an overpass kill by sophomore Olivia Biggs. The sophomore middle struck again on an overpass for the set-clinching point.
• Third Set: Gettysburg was intent on getting a start on its travel back to Pennsylvania by jumping out to a 9-5 lead, but Washington wanted the Bullets to stick around for a little while longer. The Shorewomen erased the deficit with a 6-1 run and jumped in front 16-13 following an attack error by the Bullets. The visitors appeared to regain the upper-hand with a four-point run to retake the lead 17-16, but the advantage was short-lived as Washington went back in front 21-19 following a kill by Lindsay Saddic. After Gettysburg pulled within a point at 23-22, the Shorewomen closed out the set with the final two tallies.
• Fourth Set: The early moments of the fourth set featured six ties with the last coming at 11-11. Back-to-back kills by Kuba-McCoy and Ulrich set the Bullets back in front by two points. That’s where the margin stood when Gettysburg launched a four-point run to grab match point at 24-18. After a kill by Washington, Kuba-McCoy put the match to bed with her final kill.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg hit a season-high .298 on the attack with its 55 kills marking its second-highest total of the season. The Bullets also finished with more blocks (9-4) and digs (63-54) at Washington.
• Kuba-McCoy, who is the reigning Centennial Conference Player of the Week, topped her personal high for kills by one and matched her career high for digs for the third time. She just missed becoming the first Bullet since Laura Bergin ’17 to reach a 20-20 line for kills and digs. Bergin had 21 kills and 22 digs in five sets against McDaniel on Oct. 19, 2016.
• Bayer posted three or more total blocks for the fifth-straight match. The senior ranks fifth in the conference with 0.93 blocks per set, which is the best average by a Gettysburg player since Nicole Burns ’11 averaged 1.3 blocks in 2010.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg earned its fifth-straight win over Washington and improved its lead in the all-time series to 39-4. Four of the last five meetings have featured 3-1 scores.
Next Up
Gettysburg heads to Dickinson College on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY: Seniors Emma Bertrando and Jenna Vadinsky connected for all three scores as Gettysburg College scored a key Centennial Conference road victory at Washington College on Saturday afternoon.
Gettysburg (7-5, 3-3 CC) 0 1 1 1 — 3
Washington (5-9, 1-6 CC) 0 0 1 0 — 1
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Emma Bertrando ’22: 2 Goals, Assist
• Jenna Vadinsky ’23: Goal, 2 Assists
• Audrey Ross ’24: 4 Saves
Game Summary
• First Quarter: The opening 15 minutes witnessed no shots and no penalty corners as the two sides battled for possession in the midfield.
• Second Quarter: Things picked up early in the second period with Bertrando recording the game’s first shot in the 17th minute. The Bullets earned four consecutive penalty corners and cashed in on the final attempt as Bertrando crushed Vadinsky’s pass into the back of the cage at 17:48. Gettysburg’s defense held Washington without a shot or corner in the first half.
• Third Quarter: Dennis managed a pair of saves before Vadinsky set the stage for Bertrando once again off a corner. The junior earned her sixth assist of the season on the senior’s team-best seventh goal to push the advantage to 2-0 at 36:46. Washington finally created some offense 40 minutes into the contest with a pair of penalty corners and three shots. Ross stopped each of the first two attempts before the ball squirted out to Esposito who quickly slapped it in to cut the deficit to 2-1 with less than 19 minutes remaining.
• Fourth Quarter: The Bullets padded the lead within the first minute of the final period. This time around it was Bertrando who set up her teammate, sliding a pass from the right wing to left with Vadinsky flipping the shot into the cage from just inside the arc at 45:48. The Shorewomen managed just two more shots at the goal with Ross picking up a save in the 52nd minute.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg held the lead in shots (12-6) and penalty corners (9-2).
• Bertrando cracked the 20-point mark in a season for the second time in her career. The senior also broke into Gettysburg’s top 10 in career goals and career points. She ranks 10th on both lists with 73 points and 28 goals in her career. Bertrando is also tied for eighth in program history with 17 career assists.
• Ross scored her first career win in her second start of the season in goal.
• With the win, Gettysburg moved into a tie for fifth with Swarthmore College in the conference with four games remaining.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg doubled up in the all-time series against Washington with its 20th win in 30 meetings. The Bullets have won each of the last three contests with the Shorewomen.
Next Up
Gettysburg travels to Dickinson College on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Gettysburg College scored three goals in the final 20 minutes of the first half and that would be all they needed as the Bullets rolled past Centennial Conference foe Washington College 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at Clark Field.
Gettysburg (9-2-1, 4-2-1 CC) 3 0 — 3
Washington (5-6-2, 1-4-2 CC) 0 1 — 1
Top Performers — Gettysburg
Erika Muskus ’22: Goal
Dani Bloching ’24: Goal
Jalia Musah ’25: Goal
Grace Slevin ’23: Assist
Molly O’Shea ’22: Assist
Ashley Carbonier ’25: Assist
Maddie Cunningham ’22: 5 Saves
How it Happened
First Half: It was a slow start for the Bullets on the offensive end, but that all changed in the final 20 minutes of the opening half. At the 24:39 marker, Slevin slipped a pass to Muskus from the right side of the field as she drilled it into the right side of the net for her seventh goal of the season. Just under 10 minutes later, O’Shea found Bloching from the left side of the field to collect her first career goal and to put Gettysburg ahead 2-0. The Bullets struck again five minutes later as Carbonier passed to Musah inside the box, took a few dribbles, slammed the ball that hit the top of the post, and bounced into the back of the net for her first career tally. Gettysburg went into halftime with the 3-0 lead.
Second Half: Five minutes into the second half, Lauren Maynor passed from the right side of the field to Elena Hilario as she tapped the ball into the back of the net to put Washington on the scoreboard. The Bullets did not have the same scoring spree as they did in the opening half, as they finished with only four shots and three on goal in the half. Gettysburg’s defense was on par once again as they kept the Shorewomen without a shot attempt in the final 19 minutes to secure their third straight victory.
By the Numbers
• Washington held the slim 10-9 edge in shots and corner kicks, 5-1.
• The Orange and Blue produced its highest points total in a game this season with nine.
• Muskus is tied for fourth in goals (seven) and tied for sixth in points (seven goals, one assist) in the conference.
• The Orange and Blue have outscored its opponents 18-7.
• Gettysburg is currently in a tie for third in the conference standings with Franklin & Marshall College and Swarthmore College.
• The Bullets hold the seventh spot in the latest United Soccer Coaches Division III Region V poll.
• Gettysburg earned receiving votes in the latest D3Soccer.com Top 25 national poll.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg holds the 21-1 all-time series record against Washington. The Bullets have held the Shorewomen to one or fewer goals in the last two meetings.
Next Up
The Bullets return to action on Wednesday at non-conference opponent Catholic University at 4 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: The Gettysburg College men’s soccer team battled Centennial Conference opponent Washington College to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night at Clark Field.
Gettysburg (8-3-2, 3-2-1 CC) 1 0 0 0 — 1
Washington (8-4-1, 3-2-1 CC) 0 1 1 0 — 1
Top Performers – Gettysburg
- Connor O’Donnell ’23: 3 Shots
- Colton Ward ’25: 3 Shots
- Kevin Muhic ’24: 6 Saves
How It Happened…
• First Half: The Bullets nearly went on the scoreboard early on into the opening half. Ward hauled a throw-in that hit the post 5:32 into the game, and it almost went in again off a throw-in 35 seconds later with Washington’s goalkeeper Anthony Pinto making the stop. Junior Connor Fife grabbed the deflection off the goalkeeper 10 seconds later as he headed the ball, but it sailed wide left. Almost halfway through the half, O’Donnell sent a left-field cross to Fife, but the ball went over his head and to the feet of a Washington defender, who tapped the ball into the back of their own net to give the Bullets the 1-0 lead. Freshman Aidan Muller looked to push the Bullets advantage with under 12 minutes remaining in the half, but it was turned aside by Pinto. Gettysburg went into halftime with the 1-0 advantage.
• Second Half: The Shoremen fired back with back-to-back shots on goal that Muhic turned aside in the first eight minutes. A couple of minutes later, James Strine sent a free kick pass to Del Jenkins, who headed it into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1. The Bullets took two shot attempts in the final nine minutes while the Shoremen forced two corner kicks in the last four minutes, but neither team accumulated another goal, sending the game into overtime.
• Overtime: The Orange and Blue had two shot opportunities in the final minute, but one shot was blocked, and another went wide right, pushing the game into double overtime. Gettysburg’s defense went to work by not allowing Washington any shot opportunities in the first overtime. The second overtime deemed to be much different as the Shoremen held control by forcing two corner kicks and taking three shots with one on goal that Muhic stopped three minutes in. The two squads entered the game with a 3-2 conference record and ended the contest with a 1-1 draw.
By the Numbers
• Washington finished with the 15-13 edge in shots and the 13-5 advantage in corner kicks.
• In the conference standings, Gettysburg is currently tied for fourth with Franklin & Marshall College and Washington College. Washington beat F&M 2-0 earlier this season when they were then-ranked No. 2 in Division III.
• Gettysburg is the conference leader in goals (34), assists (31), and points (99).
• The Orange and Blue hold a 5-0-1 record on Clark Field this season.
• Gettysburg is ranked eighth in the latest United Soccer Coaches weekly Division III Region V poll.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg leads the all-time series record at 25-8-7 against Washington that dates back to 1947. The last time the two teams ended in a tie was in 2016 with a 1-1 deadlock.
Next Up
Gettysburg continues with conference play as they travel to McDaniel College on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Junior Connor Elliott and senior Luke Matzke both placed in the top 15 out of 168 runners, leading the Gettysburg College men’s cross country team to a fifth-place finish among 15 teams at the 32nd annual home invite, now known at the Aubrey Shenk Invite, on Saturday.
Final Combined Team Results – Top 10
1. Mount St. Mary’s 45, 2. Messiah 65, 3. Elizabethtown 76, 4. Saint Francis 94, 5. Gettysburg 110, 6. DeSales 167, 7. Susquehanna 200, 8. Goldey-Beacom 215, 9. Bridgewater (Va.) 240, 10. Stevenson 318
Top Performers
Connor Elliott ’23: 9th (26:57)
Luke Matzke ’21: 13th (27:10 — PR)
The Finish Line
• The Bullets accumulated a team score of 110 and placed fifth in a field of 15 that included Division I, II, III, and community college teams. Gettysburg placed third among Division III schools.
• For the second consecutive week, Elliott led the Bullets with a ninth-place showing. It was his highest 8,000-meter finish of the season, and he cruised through the course in 26:57 with a 5:26 pace. He helped two other Bullets break 28 minutes, as Matzke placed 13th in 27:10 while senior Will Hopkins claimed 22nd in 27:58. Matzke registered his highest career 8K finish and set a personal-record for the second week in a row.
• Senior Dylan McKeever was Gettysburg’s next finisher, taking 32nd in 28:27, while classmate Charles Norelli completed the team scoring, placing 40th in 28:41.
• Finishing as displacers were senior Jack Kenyon, who came in 72nd in 29:41, and sophomore Noah Albanese, who was 82nd with a PR time of 30:00.
• John Wang of Mount St. Mary’s won the individual title in 25:50.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Senior Kate O’Brien and junior Amy Cantrell both finished among the top-20 to lead the Gettysburg College women’s cross country team to a fifth-place showing among 14 teams at the 32nd annual home invite, now known as the Aubrey Shenk Invite, on Saturday.
Final Team Results – Top 10
1. Saint Francis 27, 2. Susquehanna 86, 3. Elizabethtown 116, 4. Messiah 118, 5. Gettysburg 135, 6. Mount St. Mary’s 162, 7. Washington & Lee 174, 8. Stevenson 185, 9. Bridgewater (Va.) 215, 10. Morgan State 288
Top Performers
Kate O’Brien ’22 – 11th (24:23)
Amy Cantrell ’23 – 16th (24:34)
The Finish Line
• Gettysburg finished with a team score of 135 to finish fifth among 14 teams.
• Division I, II, III and community college teams competed in today’s race. Gettysburg finished fourth among Division III schools.
• O’Brien placed 11th among 139 runners, cruising through the women’s 6,000-meter course in 24:23 with a 6:33 pace. Finishing 11 seconds behind was Cantrell, claiming 16th in 24:34.
• Junior Amanda Addesso was the next Bullet to finish, taking 33rd in 25:23. Rounding out the team scoring were senior Ashlyn Booher, who came in 42nd in 25:47, and freshman Emily Trout, who was 47th in 26:00.
• Finishing as displacers were sophomore Claira Royce, who took 58th in her first 6K race with a 26:17 time, and classmate Rachel Fischler, who placed 78th in 27:08.
• Mackenzie Walker of Saint Francis University won the race in 23:38 to help her team capture the team title with 27 points.
