Biglerville’s Levi Haines and Gettysburg’s Montana DeLawder have been putting in the matches — and the miles — against some of the toughest competiton in the country.
Haines and DeLawder were only a week removed from impressive victories in the True Power event in Blair County when they jumped back into action on Saturday in the Super 32 Challenge, held in Myrtle Beach, S.C. From its inception in 2000 to 2007, the Super 32 grew from a field of 207 scholastic wrestlers to a field of more than 1,000 hailing from 34 states, cementing its status as arguably the toughest high school tournament in the United States.
Both Haines and DeLawder showed they belong among the nation’s elite as they came home with runner-up finishes in their respective weight classes.
Haines, a junior, reeled off six straight victories over two days to power into the 138-pound finals. Haines took down wrestlers from Wisconsin, California, Missouri and Oklahoma to reach the quarterfinals. He outscored his opponents 33-4 over those four bouts, and he got even stingier from there.
Haines blanked prep star Kelvin Griffin 4-0 in the quarterfinals, then shut out Arizona’s Benjamin Alanis in the semifinals, 6-0.
Haines, a two-time PIAA state runner-up with a 70-5 career record, met Georgia stud Caden McCrary for a coveted Super 32 belt. McCrary is a three-time Georgia state champion with a scholastic record of 145-1.
McCrary got on the board first with a takedown with 12 seconds left in the opening period. Haines escaped in the second and the 2-1 score stood heading into the final frame.
McCrary, who has committed to the University of North Carolina, led 3-1 with 30 second left in the bout before securing a takedown. Following Haines’ escape, McCrary added another takedown with 17 ticks left and would ultimately prevail, 8-2.
DeLawder entered as the No. 1 seed at 123 pounds in the girls’ tournament, which was a freestyle competition.
Following a bye the Warrior senior opened up with a pin of Ohio’s Josie Davis in 1:20. DeLawder led 7-2 at the time of the fall.
She then won by fall against Sam Parcell of California in 1:12, and did the same to Arizona’s Carolina Moreno in 2:27.
DeLawder, who finished last season ranked fourth nationally at 112 pounds by USA Wrestling, met California junior Katie Gomez in the championship bout. DeLawder took a 2-0 lead at the 1:26 mark of the opening period before Gomez answered with two tying points with 29 seconds left in the period.
DeLawder struck again in the second and final period, going up 4-1 with 1:33 left on the clock. Gomez again had an answer, however, scoring two points with 28 seconds left to tie the bout at 4-4.
By virtue of scoring last, Gomez won the match and the title.
DeLawder is a two-time District 3 Class 3A qualifier for the Warriors with 67 career wins entering her senior season.
