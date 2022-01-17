Senior guard Michaela Harrison set Mount St. Mary’s all-time record for 3-pointers and the Mountaineers led almost the entire game on the way to a 78-70 victory over Merrimack Monday. The Mount improved to 5-8 (3-3 NEC) thanks to 3-1 mark across the homestand.
Harrison wasted no time hitting the historic mark, nailing the first shot of the contest 15 seconds in. The triple was thr 238th of her career, surpassing Myriam Baccouche’s record set in 2004. The Warriors were the opponent for another milestone in Harrison’s career as she registered her 1,000th point against them last year. For the rest of the contest, Harrison went 3-for-10 with four makes from the charity stripe to score 14.
Kendall Bresee missed her fourth consecutive double-double by a rebound, but still led the team with 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Jessica Tomasetti had a banner outing with 16 points, including a career-high 4-for-4 from downtown. Freshman Jasmine Lindsay-Huskey totaled eight thanks to a pair of treys, and graduate student Tess Borgosz enjoyed a strong first half of seven points and five rebounds.
As a team, the Mount hit more than half their shots for the third time this season, making 53.8 percent (28-52).
Merrimack received a game-high 22 points from Kate Mager and double figure scoring efforts from Teneisia Brown, Mayson Kimball and Paige McCormick. The Warriors fell to 4-10 (2-4 NEC) for the year.
The two sides traded runs at the open, with Merrimack’s 7-0 run giving them a one-point lead at the 7:20 mark. But Tomasetti struck from long range on the next possession, giving the Mount the advantage for good. A hook shot from Borgosz and foul shots from Lindsay-Huskey delivered a six point edge after one for the home team.
The lead rose as high as 10 twice in the second period before the Warriors packaged a small rally to keep it at eight by halftime. Mount used a balanced performance, with no player scoring more than three points.
At several junctions in the third, Merrimack closed the gap to six but each time the Mount would rally. Bresee hit a second chance floater with 44 seconds remaining to help the squad cross the double-digit line for the fourth time in the frame.
Merrimack persisted, as Kimball shook off an ice cold start to score 11 straight points for the Warriors. Her last layup in the paint cut the contest down to 66-61 Mountaineers. It was here that the Mount made the final push, kicked off by a Harrison drive. Tomasetti then fired her fourth triple, sending the game back to 10 points and past the point of no return.
