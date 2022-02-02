Gettysburg College maintained its undefeated Centennial Conference women’s basketball record by claiming a 56-36 victory against rivals Franklin & Marshall College Wednesday evening inside Bream Gym.
F&M 9 10 10 7 - 36
Gettysburg 18 13 13 12 - 56
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Carly Rice ’22: 17 points, 7-15 FG, 6 rebounds
• Mackenzie Tinner ’22: 14 points, 6-9 FG, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks
• Mackenzie Szlosek ’25 : 8 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals
F&M’s Top Performers
• Kenna Williams: 7 points, 9 rebounds
• Kennedy Wilburn: 7 points, 3 rebounds
Game Summary
• First Quarter: After a lay-up by F&M’s Kennedy Wilburn, Christina Richson drained a 3-pointer to put Gettysburg (16-2, 14-0 CC) in front 58 seconds into the game. From there, the Bullets went on a 10-2 run, with Rice and Tinner netting four points each, to make it 13-5 at 4:02. The Orange and Blue held the Diplomats (8-11, 6-8 CC) to four points in the last four minutes to keep an 18-9 lead at the end of the stanza.
• Second Quarter: The Diplomats tallied the first four points to open the second stanza. After that, Gettysburg triggered a 7-2 run capped by a Rice lay-up to push the advantage 25-14 at 3:45. Kenna Williams scored three points for F&M to make it a single-digit game, but a Rice lay-up and four points from Szlosek gave the Bullets a 31-19 lead at halftime.
• Third Quarter: Gettysburg jumped out to a 38-19 lead as the team propelled a 7-0 spurt, holding F&M scoreless for the first three minutes of the third stanza. The Bullets kept the Diplomats at bay until the visitors notched a 7-1 run in the final 2:45. Gettysburg remained on top 44-29 heading into the final stanza.
• Fourth Quarter: The Bullets held the Diplomats to a quarter low seven points, and the Orange and Blue maintained double-figure scoring the rest of the contest. The biggest lead of the game for Gettysburg was 23 points that came off a made free throw by Caitlyn Priore at 1:42.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg went 20-of-60 (33.3 percent) from the field, with F&M shooting hitting 13-of-53 (24.5 percent). The Bullets made 15-of-19 (78.9 percent) from the free throw line, and the Diplomats went 6-of-12 (50 percent).
• The Bullets held the edge in rebounds, 40-36.
• Gettysburg maintains the top spot in the conference standings. Johns Hopkins University is second (16-2, 13-1 CC), followed by Haverford College (16-5, 12-4 CC), Washington College (12-6, 8-5 CC), and Dickinson College (8-10, 7-7 CC).
• Rice produced her sixth consecutive double-figure scoring output and the 11th on the season.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg won its 18th consecutive game against Franklin & Marshall. The Bullets improve their all-time series record to 49-36.
Next Up
Gettysburg continues with the home contest as they welcome Ursinus College (2-15, 2-1 CC) on Friday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.