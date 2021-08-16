When Jason Leppo abruptly stepped down from his head coaching position of the powerhouse Delone Catholic girls’ volleyball program, it sent shockwaves through the Central Pennsylvania high school volleyball scene.
As it turns out, things might not be changing all that much for the Squirettes.
Delone has tabbed Nate Staub, Leppo’s longtime right-hand man, to lead the program and he’ll have another familiar face on the bench with him as Katie Laughman is set to join as an assistant and to coach the junior varsity program. Laughman was a setter on the Squirettes’ 2013 state-title winning team before graduating in 2013.
“I knew a couple months before he actually made the announcement that Jason would be stepping down,” Staub said. “Jason and I have been best friends since elementary school and grew up together so he had let me know a little before that that was the plan and that he wanted me to take over.”
Staub is a graduate of Spring Grove High School and Kutztown University where he served as the club volleyball president. He also serves a teacher in the Littlestown Area School District where he briefly coached before taking a position on Leppo’s staff.
“When I got my teaching job, I was coaching girls at Littlestown for a couple years before Jason got the job at Delone,” he said. “Then after the first year his JV coach couldn’t continue and he asked if I would come on board and I said yes.”
Staub said he was interested in the job the moment Leppo told him that he would be stepping down but that he wanted to ensure he had a good JV coach in place before pursuing it, which is where Laughman comes in
“I had talked to Katie and asked her about doing it and once I knew I had her committed to help out it was just a matter of discussing it with my wife,” he said. “Katie is someone I’m obviously familiar with and after she left here she went to play at Millersville and had a great career there. She loves the game and I have no doubt she’ll be good in that role.”
Leppo’s near unprecedented success, with five district championships and a state championship in 10 years, is something that Staub is aware of, but that he feels is more a source of inspiration than pressure.
“That’s a fun question, I guess. That’s what everyone wants to know,” he said when asked if he felt pressure to continue the success. “For me, I just look at what we’ve done over the last 10 years and my goals and thoughts on the program are to just keep doing what we’ve been doing. Obviously his record and his coaching speaks for itself, but I look at the program as a whole and what we have and I can look at that and say that that’s not changing.”
Staub specifically cited support from parents and administration as reasons why he believes the program is set up for continued success.
“Leppo and I have always sort of thought alike,” he said. “There haven’t been too many times where we’ve had major disagreements about what we think we should be doing. So the pressure is there, but I look at it as if we can continue to do what we’ve been doing, we’re going to be okay.”
He added that players and parents were overwhelmingly supportive when it was announced that he would be taking over at the helm of the program and the energy levels around the program remain high.
“I’m excited. I walked into the gym tonight for the first night of practice and I thought the energy was really good,” Staub said. “I think we’re all just excited to get back on the court and to start playing games here in the next few weeks.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
