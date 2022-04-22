The Gettysburg boys’ tennis team closed its season in style on Friday evening.
The Warriors trounced visiting Dover, 5-0, to ensure a share of the YAIAA Division 2 championship alongside Susquehannock and Hanover.
Despite that, senior-laden Gettysburg (12-4 overall, 8-1 in Y-2) will likely end the team portion of the season without a postseason appearance. Because the Warriors compete in the second division of the YAIAA but the 3A class of District 3, they currently sit 15th in the power rankings, seven spots out of postseason berth.
Though it won’t have a chance to prove its strength against the district’s best, Gettysburg coach Sasha Yates still remarked about how proud she was of her team.
“I could not be prouder of these guys,” said Yates. “They’ve stepped up and done every single thing that I’ve ever asked them to do while always remembering my rule to have fun.”
A tough start to the season saw the Warriors begin the year 0-3. They since won 12 of 13 matches, including their last 11 in a row. On Friday, the team’s seniors, which include Chase O’Malley, Michael Biba, Elliot Walker, Jack Delaney, Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess, Bryce Bladen, Franz Stengel, Dan Stoner and Austin Cooley were honored.
Senior captain Oberholtzer-Hess, who will be cutting off his unmistakable long hair to donate to charity at the school’s upcoming Mini-THON, credits team unity and the lifting of some COVID restrictions for the team’s growth in his final season on the court.
“I think after last year, having a chance to come back on the courts is nice and everyone has improved since last year,” he said. “It’s really cool to see the improvement. I think every team we played, whoever was playing did better than they did last year.”
Oberholtzer-Hess, who also figures to be a threat in the YAIAA singles tournament, also said the team’s unity has made the run that much more enjoyable.
“It’s been really fun to move through with a lot of these guys,’ he said of his eight fellow seniors. “We played soccer and tennis together. It’s kind of sad that this is our last match, but it’s just a great group of guys and I’m happy that we’ve kind of had some success to show it.”
Due to a school trip, a number of Gettysburg players missed Friday’s season-ending match, but that didn’t slow the Warriors down. Yates said the team’s strength from top to bottom has been an integral part of its winning ways.
“Being able to have a full season and to be around one another has been immeasurable,” she said. “We’re so much freer in practice. We’re not worried about being around one another or limit the amount of kids on each court. I think it just lifts a burden. Everyone is a lot more relaxed and it’s helped each of them become better players, but also closer as teammates.”
Never one to set concrete goals, Oberholtzer-Hess said he’ll head into the individual postseason with the same aim he’s had all year, personal improvement.
“It’s just about improvement, especially personally,” he said. “I know I wanted to do better than last year and I feel like I accomplished that, especially as a team as a whole. The division title is honestly bonus. We had fun and that was the main goal.”
The Warriors will now have a couple weeks off before the individual portion of the postseason begins with the YAIAA Tournament.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
