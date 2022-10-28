The Delone Catholic Squires are the YAIAA-3 champions for the third time in four years.
A visit to Fairfield in the season’s final regular season game ended with a 42-7 chastisement of the plucky Knights, and clinched the division title for Delone.
The Squire seniors will finish their high school careers with a 25-1 record in Y-3 contests. In the District 3 Class 2A playoffs that begin next Friday, they will host 6-4 Trinity. The Shamrocks beat Delone in the first game of the season, 35-7 on the way to an 0-3 start for the Squires. But this is not the same Squire team that started the season.
“Earlier in the year we just thought, this will take some time,” said Delone coach Corey Zortman. “It’s not easy to win seven in a row. Our kids came to work, and the whole time, they believed. In 2019, the same thing happened. We were 0-3, won seven in a row, and made the district championship game. We used that this year, and our guys believed they could do it. When we were 0-3, we coaches saw things starting to turn.”
Delone wasted no time taking control of the game. On the opening kickoff, Ryder Noel collected the ball at the 14-yard line and wove his way to open turf where he turned on the afterburners for an 86-yard touchdown. Noel dazzled on the night, carrying the ball eight times for 83 yards, while scoring five total touchdowns. Besides the opening kickoff, he scored on a punt return, a pass from quarterback Denver Ostrum, and two rushing touchdowns.
“Ryder has been phenomenal the last two weeks,” Zortman said, “and he is a real team player. He will do whatever we ask of him.”
After the Squire defense held Fairfield to a three-and-out on its first possession, the offense put together a definitive drive. Starting at its own 16-yard line, Delone ran six times to get to midfield, then Brady Dettinburn exploded for 34 yards to the 15. Ostrum found Landen Smith for 11, then Noel took it into the end zone for the final four yards.
The next possession was more of the same. The Squires marched methodically down the field, controlling the line of scrimmage and gaining yards on every play. Starting this time at its own six, Delone ran eight plays to reach midfield, then a nine-yard Dominic Giraffa run gave the Squires 1st and 10 at the Fairfield 40. Ostrum found Smith, and then Giraffa, and the drive ended with a perfect 13-yard completion to Noel for the touchdown.
“With our style offense, it is all about repetition,” Zortman said. “When we execute and stay precise, it is tough to stop. Our guys up front, I can’t say enough about them. That is where we needed to make the biggest improvement, and they trusted the process and got better.”
The Squires got another score before the half, and the drive featured Dettinburn, who carried four times for 15 yards. But it was Noel again at the end, as he burst through the line and outraced the Knights for a 35-yard touchdown and a 28-0 Delone lead at the half.
At the half, Delone had run 36 offensive plays, and had limited Fairfield to 13. The only Fairfield first down came from a pass interference penalty against Delone.
“We changed some things around on defense, too, and we have become very tough against the run,” Zortman said. “With a team like this, when you don’t care who gets the credit, you can do some amazing things. I am really proud of them.”
Another three-and-out to start the second half forced another Knight punt. The 38-yard boot was collected by Noel at the Squire 17-yard line, and he ran through the Fairfield kicking team like a hot knife through butter. The 83-yard scoring return sent the game into mercy rule protocol, with the Squires up 35-0.
Fairfield finally rose up and stopped the Squires with a three-and-out on Delone’s next possession, and then the Knight offense came alive. Starting at their own 30, the Knights used six running plays to move the ball steadily downfield. Connor Joy was the spark, running off on a 39-yard dash to set Fairfield up at the Delone 19.
Three plays later, Dominic Smitley took it into the end zone on a 1-yard plunge.
The game’s final three minutes saw Delone get on the scoreboard one more time, with Colby Noel and Brayden Clabaugh getting the call. Noel gained 34 yards on two carries and Clabaugh banged ahead for 19 yards on three carries, including a 3-yard crash into the end zone for the game’s final points.
Ostrum, who transferred this year as a junior from South Western, finished the game with six completions in eight attempts for 55 yards and a touchdown. He has thrown for 1,055 yards and 12 touchdowns in a breakout season. But according to PIAA rules, the transfer deems Ostrum ineligible for district play, so he will have to sit out the remainder of the season. It may seem like a big blow for the Squires, but Zortman feels confident that the Squire machine will go on, and that those who are asked to step up will step up.
“It is a shame he cannot play, but we simply wouldn’t be here without him,” Zortman said. “We will work this week on who will start at quarterback. A lot will depend on how (injured running back) Gage Zimmerman comes back, but we have Zach Staub, and Ryder played quarterback for us last year.”
Delone’s regular season record is 7-3, while Fairfield finishes the regular season 2-7. The Knights will face powerhouse Steel-High for the Class 1A district championship. The Rollers have scored over 60 points four times in their eight wins this season.
Delone Catholic 13 15 7 7 — 42
Fairfield 0 0 7 0 — 7
First quarter
DC- Ryder Noel 86 kickoff return (Nolan Cruse kick) 11:46
DC- Noel 4 run (kick missed) 6:48
Second quarter
DC- Noel 13 pass from Denver Ostrum (Landon Smith pass from Ostrum) 10:54
DC- Noel 35 run (Cruse kick) 4:26
Third quarter
DC- Noel 83 punt return (Cruse kick) 9:31
F- Dominic Smitley 1 run (Wyatt Kuhn kick) :03
Fourth quarter
DC- Brayden Clabaugh 3 run (Cruse kick) 1:12
Team Statistics
DC FF
First Downs 15 3
Rushes-Yards 42-302 28-124
Passing 7-11-0 1-4-0
Passing Yards 61 9
Total Yards 363 133
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Punting 0-0 6-33.3
Penalties 3-30 1-5
Individual Statistics
Rushing: DC- Ryder Noel 8-83, Ostrum 2-(-3), Brady Dettinburn 11-87, Domonic Giraffa 2-19, Team 1-(-1), Brayden Clabaugh 10-67, Leve Hohenstein 3-(-1), Braden Smith 2-16, Colby Noel 3-35; FF- Eddie Eichenlaub 2-2, Connor Joy 4-43, Jackson Reinke 2-6, Smitley 4-19, Kuhn 2-(-5), Stephen Higgs 6-27, Camden Bryant 6-32, Team 1-(-3).
Passing: DC- Ostrum 6-8-55-0, Zach Staub 1-3-6-0; FF- Kuhn 1-4-9-0.
Receiving: DC- Landon Smith 2-15, Noel 1-13, Giraffa 1-12, Bryce Librand 1-11, Noah Crawford 1-13, Logan Forf 1-6; FF- Eli Kritsberg 1-9.
