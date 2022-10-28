NOEL
Delone Catholic’s Ryder Noel springs free during Friday night’s YAIAA-3 game at Fairfield. Noel scored five touchdowns in the Squires’ 42-7 win that clinched the division championship. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

The Delone Catholic Squires are the YAIAA-3 champions for the third time in four years.

A visit to Fairfield in the season’s final regular season game ended with a 42-7 chastisement of the plucky Knights, and clinched the division title for Delone.

