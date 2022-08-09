Casey Thurston was the girls’ basketball coach at Gettysburg High School when the school moved from the Mid-Penn Conference to the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association prior to the 2014-15 school year, and she had no idea the move was coming prior to the public announcement that a switch was being explored.
“When we moved to York-Adams, I don’t think any coach knew that it was happening,” Thurston said by phone on Monday. “I found out when (former Gettysburg Times sports writer) Adam Michael called me and asked me for a comment about it.”
Now the school’s athletic director and no longer a coach, but still possessing a coach’s mentality, Thurston made sure that none of the school’s coaches were caught off-guard when the possibility of leaving the YAIAA and returning to the Mid-Penn was on the table a little over two years ago.
“I tried to give the coaches all of the information that I had and wanted to give them a heads-up, a chance to voice their concerns to me before we moved forward with the move,” she said. “The majority were in favor of the move, but there were a few that were not in favor. I knew there would never be a consensus backing either way, to stay or to move.”
The decision to move conferences for the second time in less than a decade wasn’t made overnight and took awhile to come together. The move was ultimately approved, and Gettysburg will begin the 2022 fall season as a new member of the Mid-Penn.
“There was some hubbub among people in the community and the school board asked our principal, Jeremy Lusk, and myself to look into it and see what the differences would be if we changed conferences,” Thurston said. “What the drive times were, how much time the kids would be out of school traveling for events and how late they would be getting back after events.”
Gettysburg captured 32 division championships, competing almost exclusively in YAIAA Division 2 during its eight years as a member of the conference after taking home 69 in its previous stint in the Mid-Penn Conference from 1992-2014 while competing in many different divisions.
“The Mid-Penn allows for more flexibility of divisions, not just relying on the size of the school to set the divisions,” Thurston said. “Success that the school is having in individual sports can affect the division that a sport is placed in. They’ll move a successful team up and when there’s one that’s struggling to compete, they’ll be moved down so they’re better able to compete.”
The two most successful programs during the eight-year run in YAIAA are the wrestling and baseball programs.
Wrestling coach Chris Haines has piloted his program to five division championships over the past six years and a pair of District 3 Class 3A Team Championship titles. The Warriors won the YAIAA-1 title in 2020 before being dropped to Division 2 the following two seasons. Gettysburg steamrolled its way to D2 titles the last two years in matches that were not competitive.
That move, in addition to other differing philosophies, pushed Haines to the forefront when it came to lobbying to leave the YAIAA.
“First and foremost what needed to take place, unlike the York-Adams, is the people administering the Mid-Penn put kids and athletics before politics,” he said.
Haines believes Warrior athletes and teams will fare well as they move into a new conference.
“I expect — across the board — Gettysburg athletic programs to continue to have success and compete for championships,” he said. “We’re sliding into comparable competition to what those programs were leaving.”
Baseball has taken home five straight division titles, beginning in 2017, after having not won any since winning the Blue Mountain League in 1981. The move to YAIAA coincided with the hiring of head coach Ryan Brady who has won 95 games in his eight years (seven not including the canceled 2020 season) at the helm.
“I was okay either way, whether we moved or we stayed,” he said via phone on Monday. “Casey reached out to us with an email to give us a heads-up and told us to let her know if we had any issues, but I was fine with it and support it 100 percent.”
Brady is hoping to continue to play some of the same YAIAA opponents the team was used to playing, just as they continued to play Waynesboro, Shippensburg and Greencastle even after leaving the Mid-Penn.
“I’m hoping that we can get a few of those teams on the schedule. I know we plan to keep playing Littlestown every season and we’ll always play them, because of my friendship with (Littlestown head coach) Robert (Rohrbaugh),” he said. “We’ve been successful in the YAIAA, but look at this as a new challenge since we’re the newcomers and we’re excited for new opportunities.”
A coach who has helmed the Warriors in both conferences and will still be pacing the sidelines is girls’ basketball coach Jeff Bair.
Bair was the boys’ head coach from 2004-2017, posting a 138-149 record and one division title (2013), before taking over the girls’ program in 2017. Since then, he’s led them to a 103-33 mark with a division title in 2020 and District 3 crowns in 2020 and 2022. The Warriors advanced to the district title game every season from 2019-2022.
“I try to look at the big picture of the whole school and the benefits of being part of a league. When I was the boys’ coach and we were a part of the Keystone division, it really helped our program to grow. Then we got moved to the Colonial and that may have helped us to win the division in 2013, but I don’t think that helped to prepare us for districts,” Bair said during a call Monday afternoon. “I thought the decision to move to the York-Adams league was made with a misunderstanding that we were going to bring back local rivalries and that just wasn’t reality. With the requirements to qualify for districts, it wasn’t realistic to play a bunch of small schools.”
Bair continued, “I think we can win more in certain sports back in the Mid-Penn, maybe less in others, but I’m not sure if it’ll better prepare our teams for districts.”
Gettysburg will have 12 of its teams compete in the Colonial Division. While wrestling (Commonwealth) and baseball and softball (both Keystone) are the only sports with more than three divisions that won’t be in the Colonial. Girls and boys tennis, girls and boys swimming, and girls and boys lacrosse will all be members of the Keystone in sports that have less than four divisions.
“We’re excited for the fall sports season to start,” Thurston said. “Kids are starting to come back into the building for workouts and there’s a buzz in the air.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Josh Martin contributed to this story.
