The trout stocking schedules are expected to be released next Tuesday and volunteers are invited to help release 3.2 million adult trout into Pennsylvania waterways.
Preseason stockings are to begin Feb. 21 and you will be able to find the schedules on the FishBoatPA mobile app and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) website (www.fishandboat.com).
For PFBC staff and volunteers statewide, PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer says preparing to move millions of trout out of hatcheries and into hundreds of waterways makes this an exciting time of year.
“Stocking during the pandemic has been a challenge, but we have learned a lot over the past two seasons about protecting our staff and volunteers,” Schaeffer says. “This year, we will be working hard again to stock trout in the safest and most efficient ways possible, while delivering the best product to our anglers in time for opening day.”
Pennsylvania returned to a single, statewide Opening Day of Trout Season that will occur annually on the first Saturday in April, and in 2022 that will be Saturday, April 2. A single, statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day will take place a week earlier, on Saturday, March 26.
In the meantime, anglers with patience are trying their hands at ice fishing.
“Please, if you venture out onto the ice this winter, carefully check for adequate ice thickness, fish with others, carry safety equipment such as ice awls, and always wear a life jacket,” Schaeffer adds. Life jackets are required on all canoes and kayaks and boats under 16 feet from November 1 until April 30.
In other developments this week, we commissioners are considering rulemaking to address noise and lighting complaints stemming from bow fishing.
An amendment to the Fish and Boat Code would prohibit bow fishing on any special regulation trout waters; make it unlawful to cast direct rays of a spotlight, mounted headlight, or any other artificial light of any kind from any watercraft upon any occupied building, or another watercraft; and limit noise from generators used aboard a boat while bow fishing to no more than 90 dB(a).
Commissioners also authorized the leasing of portions of the property at iconic Childrens Lake, in Boiling Springs, to South Middleton Township. Support for the upcoming $3 million dam rehabilitation and enhancement project at Childrens Lake, set to begin in the spring, has been a cooperative partnership between the PFBC, the “Save the Lake” campaign, and South Middleton Township.
Water levels in the lake will be reduced starting today for a pre-construction survey. The lake will be refilled to its current levels during the first week of February.
Fish, including stocked trout, sunfish, and suckers living in Childrens Lake have been able to move downstream into the Yellow Breeches Creek without assistance during previous drawdowns, so no fish salvage will be necessary for the upcoming drawdown.
The PFBC intends to stock trout in Childrens Lake ahead of the upcoming 2022 spring trout season. Construction is expected to begin in May, at which time the lake will be drawn down and closed to the public for about a year.
Also, the PFBC is offering landowners a one-time payment for granting a public fishing and habitat improvement easement. The payment is on factors like the amount of stream frontage and the value of the fishery. Landowners retain ownership and control of the land.
Agreements under this program are a voluntary and permanent legal contract between the landowner and the PFBC. These easements provide a corridor along a stream that allows the public to wade in and walk along the stream bank for the purpose of fishing. Entering into the agreement preserves landowner rights and provides additional benefits. Landowners may still use the property for other activities and limit public access for other purposes like camping or hunting.
Interested landowners should visit the PFBC website or contact Scott Bollinger at (717) 346-8196 or scbollinge@pa.gov.
• The 6th Annual Heidlersburg Fishing Show will take place on Saturday & Sunday, February 26-27, 2022, at the Fire Company. Show hours are Saturday, Feb. 26, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Heidlersburg Fire Company is at 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg (1 mile west of the Route 15/Route 234 intersection).
Send your wild thoughts, hunting tales, and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
