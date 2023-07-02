New Oxford 1, No. Carroll 0
No. Carroll 3, New Oxford 1
Keegan Johnson was unhittable on the hill Sunday, when he piled up 17 strikeouts in a one-hitter against North Carroll. Johnson gave up a two-out single to Josh Flatley in the first inning, and did not allow another baserunner from there. While fanning 17 Johnson did not issue a walk.
The Ox (9-14) plated the game’s lone run in the sixth when Miles Shearer was hit by a pitch with one out. Andrew Warthen followed with a hit, then Cody Valentine singled to score Shearer.
Joey Bodmer was the tough-luck loser after giving up three hits without walking a batter over six frames.
Game 2 was a marathon as the Panthers (4-23) scored twice in the top of the 10th inning to earn a split. The victory spoiled a gem by Ox hurler Jacob Bell, who nearly matched Johnson as he sat down 13 batters via strikeout over seven innings of one-run ball. Bell walked only one batter.
Kevin Burnham and Flatley had RBI for the winners, and Ethan Brathuhn was 3-for-5 with two runs scored.
For the Ox, Derek Huff went 2-for-4.
North Carroll 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
New Oxford 000 001 0 — 1 3 0
WP: Keegan Johnson. LP: Joey Bodmer. SO-BB: Johnson 17-0, Bodmer 5-0.
North Carroll 000 001 000 2 — 3 9 4
New Oxford 000 010 000 0 — 1 3 2
Spencer Monroe, Ethan Brathuhn (7). Jacob Bell, Jordan Arnold (8). WP: Brathuhn. LP: Arnold. SO-BB: Monroe 5-2, Brathuhn 1-2, Bell 13-1, Arnold 1-1. 2B: NC-Bodmer
Mason-Dixon 6, Biglerville 1
Biglerville 3, Mason-Dixon 2
Austin Black delivered a clutch RBI single and Tanner Byers did the rest as the Black Sox took Game 2 of a South Penn League twinbill on Sunday, splitting with the host Rebels.
The decisive rally began with a Gabe Kline single, with Pat Armor sacrificing Kline to second. After an intentional walk to Noah Ayers, Eli Weigle singled to load the bases with one out. Black then ripped a ball into right to chase home the winning run.
Eight different Biglerville players posted base hits in the victory, with Weigle going 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored to lead the way.
Byers gave up only three hits and no earned runs, fanning three against one walk. The win allowed the Sox to improve to 15-10 as they sit in fourth place, one slot behind the Rebels (17-8).
In the opener, Eric Deitz was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI as the hosts scored five times in the fourth and fifth innings. Harrison Hodby singled twice and Darien Pass knocked in a pair of runs.
Frank McCreary went the distance on the bump, fanning four and walking four while yielding four singles.
Armor drove in Biglerville’s lone run.
Biglerville 000 001 0 — 1 4 4
Mason-Dixon 001 302 x — 6 8 0
Gabe Kline, Branson Diller (4). Frank McCreary. WP: McCreary. LP: Kline. SO-BB: Kline 3-5, Diller 5-1, McCreary 4-4. 2B: MD-Eric Deitz, Jason Baytop
Biglerville 010 010 1 — 3 10 2
Mason-Dixon 002 000 0 — 2 3 0
Tanner Byers. Nick Greco, Nick Wells (6). WP: Byers. LP: Wells. SO-BB: Byers 3-1, Greco 3-6, Wells 3-1. 2B: B-Eli Weigle
