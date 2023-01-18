Gettysburg pulled away from Dickinson in the second half to pick up an 81-65 Centennial Conference road win in men’s basketball action on Wednesday.
• Nate Williams led the Bullets (9-7, 6-3 CC), establishing a career high with 21 points that included 14 second-half points. He also had six rebounds and two steals.
• Jordan Stafford added 17 points.
FOR THE FOES
• Martin Mann led the Red Devils (3-13, 1-8 CC) with 19 points.
THE REST OF
THE STORY
• After Isaiah Edmond and Elijah Williams traded baskets in the opening 90 seconds, Antonello Baggi drained a 3-pointer from the corner to give Gettysburg the lead for good with 17:58 showing. Anthony Goeb closed the margin to one but the Bullets responded with a 10-2 run that pushed the lead to 15-6 with 12:38 to play. Dickinson closed to within five but another 9-3 Gettysburg stretch extended the advantage to double digits for the first time at 27-16 with 6:49 to play. The Bullets, however, hit just one field goal – a Carl Schaller field goal over the remainder of the first half and the Red Devils pulled within 31-27 before two Nate Williams free throws with 1.8 ticks showing off a steal made it a six-point game at the break.
• The lead remained between four and seven points over the start of the second half before an Andrew Gostovich 3-pointer trimmed the margin to 42-40 with 15:41 to play. Jordan Stafford, however, responded with a pair of baskets in a 30-second stretch and Elijah Williams added a layup to stretch the lead back to eight 1 minute, 18 seconds later. The Red Devils continued to keep it close. A Martin Mann jumper made it 57-51 with 9:50 remaining. Baggi, however, drained a 3-pointer to spark a 12-2 answer to push the lead to 16 just three minutes later to seal the victory.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Elijah Williams (12 points), Antonello Baggi (11) and Carl Schaller (11) rounded out five players in double figures for Gettysburg. Baggi also led the way on the glass with seven boards.
• The Bullets shot 47.7 percent from the floor, including hitting 8 of 20 from long range.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at home against Washington (Md.) at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: A close first half yielded to a one-possession Dickinson lead, but a big third quarter for the Gettysburg College allowed it to push out a lead as big as nine, in an eventual 60-57 win.
THE LEADERS
• Shinya Lee led the Bullets (9-5, 6-3 CC) with 14, to go with six rebounds and four steals.
• Mackenzie Szlosek was close behind, tallying 13 points and four rebounds.
• Alayna Arnolie was Gettysburg’s final player in double digits, with 12, to go with six rebounds.
• Caitlyn Priore aided the defense with four blocks.
FOR THE FOES
• Clair Marion led all scorers with 17 points for Dickinson (10-5, 7-3 CC).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• No points were scored until two and a half minutes in, when Caitlin Blackman connected for Dickinson. Mackenzie Szlosek evened it up almost a minute later, but Dickinson would go on a 7-0 run that gave them the edge with 3:59 showing. Two by Szlosek and one by Alayna Arnolie brought the Bullets within one, but Blackman responded the next possession to put the Red Devils back up by three. With under 30 in the quarter, AB Holsinger drove to the basket and put one up to make it a one-point game.
• An Emily Violante 3-pointer 40 seconds into the second gave the Bullets their first lead of the game, 13-11. Shinya Lee hit a jumper to widen their lead to four, before a Red Devils 10-2 run put them back in front. Arnolie knocked down a trey to once again bring Gettysburg within one, but a close 5-4 stretch by Dickinson gave them the one-possession lead going into the locker room.
• Gettysburg came out hot in the third quarter, outscoring the Red Devils 24-17. After a Dickinson basket, Szlosek put in a layup that sparked a 6-4 Bullets run to tie the score, 32-all. The teams would forge three more ties in the quarter, the last at 38-all. From there, a 10-5 run spurred by four different Bullets made it 48-43 in their favor heading into the final quarter of play.
• Kate Montgomery put up a jumper for the Red Devils only 13 seconds in, cutting the deficit to three. Holsinger hit two at the line before Clair Marion made another jumper for Dickinson, making the score 50-47. From there, the Bullets forged an 8-2 run to give them their largest lead of the game, at nine points, with 6:11 to play. Another Dickinson free throw and basket brought the deficit back down to six, and two more free throws would cut it to four. A crucial 3-pointer by Marion put the Red Devils behind by just one with 1:04 showing, but Lee made an all-important jumper from the left side to give the Bullets a little breathing room. As the final 30 seconds ticked down, Dickinson missed a 3-pointer, got their own rebound, and missed again in the last second, giving Gettysburg the win.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg shot 39.7% from the field goal range, while Dickinson hit 36.2% of their field goals.
• Gettysburg hit 3 of 15 three-point attempts, while Dickinson went 3-for-12.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg will return to action against Washington College on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.
