Gone is two-time state qualifier Dylan Forbes. Gone are lineup stalwarts Connor Herring and Hunter Shaffer. And two years out is former standout Timothy Uhler, who won 135 matches.
But the New Oxford wrestling team still has plenty of reason to be optimistic, according to sixth-year head coach Brian Martin. The Colonials are eager to erase memories of a 3-12 record last season and return to their winning ways.
“The guys are excited,” Martin said. “They’re happy to be back in the room. We’ve got some guys back that missed last year either due to COVID or due to injury, and we’ve got some guys returning who we think could have pretty good seasons.”
Chief among those returnees is junior Jerry Dattoli, who puts things together at the end of his sophomore campaign to take second at 113 pounds in the Class 3A Section 4 tournament and reach the regional tournament for the first time. Dattoli went 14-9 overall, including a seven-match win streak that extended into the postseason.
“Jerry was a regional qualifier last year and really put together a good run there at that end and got his weight where he wanted it to be,” Martin said. “He has put in a lot of time and a lot of work here over the summer and we think he can have a pretty good year.”
Then there’s senior Deegan Foltz, who missed last year with a knee injury after coaches were looking forward to improvements he’d made in the offseason. He went 6-10 splitting time between 113 and 106 as a freshman.
Last and certainly not least, Martin sighted the improvement of heavyweight Jake Bixler.
Bixler, like Foltz, is a senior who dealt with a shoulder injury at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.
“We’re looking forward to seeing Bixler out there this year,” Martin said. “He dropped about 40 pounds over the summer. He got his weight where it needs to be and we’re excited to see him out there. We think he’s going to be a lot quicker and be able to do a lot more things out there.”
Martin said that he’s also seen an uptick in numbers in the room this year, with nearly 30 wrestlers comprising the varsity and junior varsity rosters.
“It’s looking like we’re pretty close to around 30 guys. I’m doing something for the first time this year and keeping all my ninth graders up,” he said. “ And we have about 25 seventh and eighth graders on the junior high team. So we’re doing well there.”
Martin said the slowing of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a positive for the interest in his program and that he’s also seeing names come back out that had wrestled previously.
“We feel like we’ve got something with our 106 and 113-pounders, Ethan and Luke Aiello,” he said. “They both wrestled two years ago and didn’t last year and we’re happy to have them back out.”
The Colonials begin the season on Dec. 11 at the Warwick Duals and highlight it with the New Oxford Invitational on Jan. 14 and 15.
“We actually didn’t have much trouble filling it here this year because of the way things moved around last year and teams made so many changes,” Martin said of the invitational. “We were able to pick up some teams that were looking to switch it up a bit and add some new teams, so we’re excited about that and it’s always a great event.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.