Bermudian Springs dropped its first three games of the 2023 season, all of the non-conference variety, so all of the Eagles’ goals were still squarely in front of them despite the 0-3 start.
The Eagles played like a team ready to turn the page in their 44-7 stomping of visiting York Catholic in the YAIAA-3 opener for both schools on Friday night at Alumni Field in York Springs.
“We talked all week about not feeling down,” senior quarterback Tyson Carpenter said. “With league play starting, everybody is 0-0 and it’s still up for grabs.”
The Eagles were holding a 20-7 advantage late in the first half but the Irish were on the move and threatening to score. With the Irish also getting the ball to begin the third quarter, a stop was paramount for the hosts to carry their momentum into the locker room.
Not only did Berm stop YC from scoring, the Eagles turned the game on its ear with two spectacular plays in the dying seconds of the half.
First, Jack Gautsch intercepted a pass inside the Berm 5-yard line and took it all the way out to the Irish 45 where he was brought down with under a second to play until intermission.
Then, Gautsch hauled in a hail mary pass from Carpenter to boost the Eagles’ lead to 27-7 at the break.
“We called four verticals,” Carpenter said of the play call from offensive coordinator Andrew Reinecker. “I went to the line and saw that Jack was likely going to be open and that I’d have room to roll to my left. I took the snap, rolled left, tossed it up there, said a little prayer and Jack caught it.”
Head coach John Livelsberger said of the sequence, “Momentum is big, especially for this group. I think we doubt ourselves at times and we’ve had trouble finishing teams off when we have a lead. Tonight was different.”
YC (0-4, 0-1) couldn’t secure a first down to begin the third quarter and was forced to punt. A short punt gave Berm the ball at the Irish 45 and the Red & Grey was in the end zone just four plays later when Eddie Sebright took it home from one yard away with 8:52 to play in the frame.
A junior, Sebright finished with a career-best 123 yards and a score on 13 carries.
Carter Storm’s 46-yard rumble down the left sideline three minutes later and a 30-yard field goal by Leo Hernandez in the opening minute of the fourth quarter put the finishing touches on the scoring.
Berm (1-3, 1-0) took the opening drive of the game right down the field and faced a 4th-and-Goal at the 1, but a false start penalty moved the Eagles back so Livelsberger chose to have Hernandez try a 23-yard field goal.
It was blocked and picked up by Campbell Miltsch who ran 88 yards with it for an apparent score for the visitors, only to have it negated by a block in the back penalty.
YC took over at the midfield stripe but was unable to extract any points out of the drive and Berm took over on its own 27.
“A lot of times, when stuff like that happens to this group, it goes downhill for us,” Livelsberger said. “Tonight it didn’t. We stuck together, made some big plays and kept believing in ourselves.”
The Eagles rode the legs of Sebright for 53 yards of the 73-yard scoring drive that followed, a march that ended when Nayel Lua punched it in from one-yard out with 2:18 to play in the opening stanza.
YC sophomore quarterback Evan Kipple had the answer when he took the ball to the left, then reversed field, going all the way across the field to score in the right corner of the end zone with a 60-yard scoring burst with 10:02 to play until intermission.
Tyler Staub gave the Eagles the lead for good when he reeled in a swing pass from Carpenter and went 28 yards to glory running over an Irish defender inside the 10-yard line to make it 14-7 with 7:30 to play until the break.
Lightning struck on Berm’s next possession when it took over at its own 25 following a punt.
On the first play, Carpenter connected with Lua on a short crossing route that saw Lua fight off the defender to catch the ball and then break a tackle before heading for the left sideline. Once there, he rounded the corner, and raced for paydirt. He caught a block way down field from Gautsch that helped him get in for the 75-yard touchdown.
“They doubled Jack on that play,” Livelsberger said. “So Tyson checked to Nayel and he made a play. Jack did a great job of staying in the play and getting downfield for a block that got Nayel in.”
In addition to Sebright’s productive evening, Lua provided 117 yards (42 rushing, 75 receiving) and two scores and Carpenter was 5-of-8 for 174 yards and a trio of TD tosses.
Gautsch had two catches for 62 yards and a score, and defensively, the junior intercepted a pass and forced a fumble.
As a team, the winners posted 493 yards of total offense and 17 first downs.
The Irish were under 140 yards of total offense prior to their final drive of the night, something that pleased Livelsberger.
“We’d been giving up a lot of yards, so we made some adjustments and changed up our defensive scheme a little bit,” he said. “I’m very happy with the way we played on that side of the ball.”
Berm welcomes Biglerville (2-2, 1-0) for its Week 5 tussle on Friday at 7 p.m.
York Catholic 0 7 0 0 — 7
Bermudian Springs 7 20 14 3 — 44
First quarter
BS-Nayel Lua 1 run (Leo Hernandez kick), 2:18
Second quarter
YC-Evan Kipple 60 run (John Watson kick), 10:02
BS-Tyler Staub 28 pass from Tyson Carpenter (Hernandez kick), 7:30
BS-Lua 75 pass from Carpenter (kick failed), 3:30
BS-Jack Gautsch 46 pass from Carpenter (Hernandez kick), 0:00
Third quarter
BS-Eddie Sebright 1 run (Hernandez kick), 8:52
BS-Carter Storm 46 run (Hernandez kick), 5:36
Fourth quarter
BS-Hernandez 30 FG, 11:20
Team Statistics
YC BS
First downs 11 17
Rushing 30-157 42-319
Passing 7-18-1 5-8-0
Passing yards 35 174
Total yards 192 493
Fumbles-lost 3-1 0-0
Punts 6-43.2 2-43.5
Penalties 6-42 7-75
Individual Statistics
Rushing: YC-Kipple 12-75, Kanaye Murray 8-56, Sean Melhorn 7-27, Jackson Yingling 1-1, Sid Lauterbach 1-(-2); BS-Sebright 13-123, Storm 5-61, Staub 5-53, Lua 7-42, Brayden Heller 3-16, Jakson Keffer 5-15, Jacob Keller 3-6, Carpenter 1-3.
Passing: YC-Kipple 7-18-35-1; BS-Carpenter 5-8-174-0.
Receiving: YC-Jack Lawrence 3-21, Watson 2-7, Yingling 1-6, Everett King 1-1; BS-Gautsch 2-62, Staub 2-37, Lua 1-75.
