BERM
Bermudian Springs’ Carter Storm (33), Eddie Sebright (2) and Nayel Lua (28) combine to sack York Catholic quarterback Evan Kipple during Friday’s YAIAA-3 game in York Springs. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Bermudian Springs dropped its first three games of the 2023 season, all of the non-conference variety, so all of the Eagles’ goals were still squarely in front of them despite the 0-3 start.

The Eagles played like a team ready to turn the page in their 44-7 stomping of visiting York Catholic in the YAIAA-3 opener for both schools on Friday night at Alumni Field in York Springs.

