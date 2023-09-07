BOLTS
Buy Now

Littlestown’s Colby Hahn runs behind the blocking of teammates Carson Miller (65) and Logan Conaway (20) during Thursday’s non-conference game against visiting Annville-Cleona. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

If Littlestown was struggling to shake off the after effects of a heart-wrenching, triple overtime loss to Susquehannock last Friday, the Thunderbolts had a weird way of showing it.

A 33-point explosion in the first half helped the Bolts to a 33-21 triumph over Annville-Cleona in non-conference football action Thursday night at Thunderbolt Stadium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.