If Littlestown was struggling to shake off the after effects of a heart-wrenching, triple overtime loss to Susquehannock last Friday, the Thunderbolts had a weird way of showing it.
A 33-point explosion in the first half helped the Bolts to a 33-21 triumph over Annville-Cleona in non-conference football action Thursday night at Thunderbolt Stadium.
“Last week taught us a lot,” Littlestown head coach Corey Bittle said. “We talked about how one play can be the difference between winning and losing a game and our guys played hard every play tonight.”
Littlestown (2-1) went with a heavy dose of senior tailback Colby Hahn to matriculate the ball down the field on the opening excursion.
Hahn’s first tote of the contest went for 17 yards, and he capped the drive with a 10-yard dash to paydirt just over four minutes into the game. All told, Hahn racked up 55 yards on six rushes on the opening foray.
“It felt good to get last week out of our system quickly,” Hahn said. “We couldn’t dwell on it, so we just focused on the task in front of us.”
A-C (1-2) answered with a 10-play march — nine of them runs — that covered 65 yards and culminated when Cameron Connelly kept it on a quarterback sneak on 4th-and-1 and fought into the end zone from five yards out with 3:33 to play in the opening stanza.
The momentum didn’t stay with the Dutchmen for long as Bryson Lookingbill returned the ensuing kickoff to the visitors’ 14-yad line. Four plays later, Hahn was into the promised land from five yards away.
“They scored and we responded immediately,” Bittle said. “Bryson put us in position to score quickly and we did.”
Following an Anville punt, the Bolts took possession at their own 32-yard line and slapped together an 8-play, 68-yard march that ended with Dylan Herr cashing in from one yard out with 7:51 left in the second quarter.
Matt DeLoach then blocked an Annville punt on the visitors’ next possession and Littlestown’s Logan Conaway did the rest. Conaway took a handoff and went around the left end for a 21-yard touchdown run with 2:51 to go until intermission.
Brody Bittle, who had an interception in each of Littlestown’s first two games, recovered a fumble at the Dutchman 39 a few plays later and the hosts were in business once again.
A beauty of a back-shoulder pass by Alex Popoff was reeled in by Kaleb Smith from 25 yards out with 51 seconds left in the half to bump the Littlestown advantage to 33-7.
“The defense did a good job of creating some turnovers and we took advantage of the opportunities that we were given,” Hahn said. “We’re happy with the way that we played tonight.”
The Bolt offense stalled out in the second half, including an interception, on a tipped ball, inside the A-C 10-yard line in the third quarter, but the lead was large enough that the hosts were never truly threatened.
A 14-yard scoring run by Bryce Keller with 8:08 to play, then a 79-yard jaunt to the paint by Cael Harter with 2:32 to go pulled A-C to within 12, but the Dutchmen’s onside kick attempt went out of bounds, giving the Bolts the ball.
Hahn carried the ball three times for 38 yards on the drive, as Littlestown picked up a pair of first downs, forcing the Dutchmen to burn their timeouts.
“We made some mistakes in the second half that hurt us,” Coach Bittle said. “I thought we ran the ball well tonight and that’s something that we wanted to do, especially after halftime.”
On the night, Hahn established a new career high with 125 stripes and a pair of scores on 16 carries.
Littlestown totaled 316 yards of total offense and 17 first downs.
Next up for the Bolts is their YAIAA-3 opener which is on the road at Hanover next Friday at 7 p.m.
“I’m glad that we played (Thursday) and that we have an extra day to get ready for Hanover,” Coach Bittle said.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Annville-Cleona 7 0 0 14 — 21
Littlestown 14 19 0 0 — 33
First Quarter
L-Colby Hahn 10 run (Zyan Herr kick), 7:59
AC-Cameron Connelly 5 run (Mina Elzek kick), 3:33
L-Hahn 5 run (Herr kick), 1:49
Second Quarter
L-Dylan Herr 1 run (kick failed), 7:51
L-Logan Conaway 21 run (run failed), 2:51
L-Kaleb Smith 25 pass from Alex Popoff (Z. Herr kick), 0:52
Fourth Quarter
AC — Bryce Keller 14 run (Elzek kick), 8:08
AC-Cael Harter 79 run (Elzek kick), 2:32
Team Statistics
AC L
First Downs 10 17
Rushes-Yards 44-215 40-238
Passing 2-4-0 7-11-1
Passing Yards 29 78
Total Yards 244 316
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0
Punts 2-47.0 3-38.0
Penalties 2-15 7-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing: AC-Harter 8-124, Keller 15-59, Connelly 15-19, Jonathon Slay 3-19, Yamiliel Navarro 2-5, Team 1-(-11); L-Hahn 16-125, D. Herr 11-42, Conaway 4-28, Popoff 5-22, Smith 1-9, Brody Clabaugh 2-6, Bryson Lookingbill 1-6.
Passing: AC-Connelly 2-4-29-0; L-Popoff 7-11-78-1.
Receiving: AC-Harter 1-20, Shay 1-9; L-Z. Herr 5-33, Smith 1-25, Lookingbill 1-20.
