We were dealt a reminder of our mortality on Monday night.
And as is too often the case, the reminder was grim.
In the first quarter of a National Football League game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin made what appeared to be a routine tackle. The 24-year-old Western Pennsylvania native got to his feet, appeared to stagger slightly, and then collapsed.
He had suffered cardiac arrest, in front of a national audience.
Medical staff performed CPR as an ambulance backed onto the field. Hamlin was then taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where we later learned he was intubated and sedated. He remains in critical condition.
The sight was stunning, as players knelt in prayer, embraced and shed tears while Hamlin was being treated on the field. Similar images were shown of players and coaches outside the locker rooms lending support and sharing concern.
The game was rightfully suspended by the NFL and soon thereafter it was reported some of Hamlin’s teammates had already arrived at the hospital. Fans from both teams set up prayer circles and support from around the country poured in for the sixth-round pick out of Pitt and former Central Catholic H.S. star.
It was all very surreal, although sadly, not unprecedented.
In October of 1971, late in a game between Detroit and Chicago, Lions receiver Chuck Hughes caught a pass and was tackled. A few players later he collapsed, having suffered a fatal heart attack. Attempts to revive Hughes, which took place on the field, were unsuccessful. He was removed from the field on a stretcher.
The final 62 seconds of that game were played out in front of what was undoubtedly a stunned crowd.
As minutes turned to hours after Hamlin’s collapse, we saw both the good and bad that often follow traumatic events. The outpouring of support for the young man was tremendous as athletes, schools, teams and fans flooded social media with posts of prayer and positivity.
Hamlin’s charity, the Chasing M Foundation, was initially created to provide toys for children in the McKees Rocks, Pa. area who had been affected by the pandemic. It has since helped children with back-to-school drives, kids camps and other endeavors.
A modest goal of $2,500 had been set in 2020 when the charity was established.
“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me,” Hamlin wrote in a GoFundMe post.
In less than 24 hours after his heart stopped on the field in Cincinnati, more than $5 million in donations had been made to his charity.
People rallying around someone they likely never met or will personally know, trying to provide support in whatever way they can, is inspiring. It’s the best of human nature and it is most clearly revealed in times of tragedy.
Inevitably, another side of human nature comes forth, however. The need to assign blame.
The play preceding Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was innocuous compared to what we see in college or pro football. There was no violent shot to the head or bone-jarring collision. It was a routine tackle that produced a horrific outcome; a number of things aligned with perfectly imperfect precision causing Hamlin’s heart to stop beating.
Some insisted the NFL should cancel the remainder of the season because the sport is too dangerous. Others hissed over the length of time it took to officially suspend the game, accusing NFL brass of only caring about the bottom line. Then the social media warriors began turning on themselves, calling out each other over differing opinions.
The desire to find a culprit for everything bad that happens escapes me. There was no villain in this case, no faulty rule or oversight in safety protocol. Sometimes things just happen. And sometimes, those things are truly awful.
And in those moments we are reminded that life is both precious and tenuous. Most of us go about our daily routines without giving much thought to dangers around us. We have places to be, jobs to do, schedules to keep; there simply isn’t time to worry about such things.
And maybe we shouldn’t worry about our mortality, given what relatively short amount of time we have on this planet. Spend that time being a good person, caring for your family and enjoying the days you are afforded.
I’m not sure if the Hamlin incident will have a lasting impression on my outlook or not. I know it made me give pause, if even for a day or so, and made me see things in a slightly different light.
Hopefully he emerges from this a healthy person able to rejoin his loved ones and live out a long and happy life. That’s the goal, after all. It’s not about touchdowns, playoff games or any of those other things we get so wrapped up in while watching our favorite sport.
We were reminded of that on Monday night.
