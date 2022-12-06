On just the fifth day of the regular season, the boys’ basketball meeting between Littlestown and Greencastle-Antrim had the feel of a playoff game.
The Bolts never trailed, but it took them until late in the fourth quarter to finally put the Blue Devils away in a 59-52 victory on Tuesday night at the Thunderdome.
“That’s a district playoff team that we beat tonight,” Bolt head coach John Forester said. “They’ve got size, they can shoot it and they’ve got a great coach. They’re going to win a lot of games this season. We wanted to beef up our non-conference schedule and we’ve done that this season.”
Coming off a game where foul problems limited him to nine points and seven rebounds in Littlestown’s opening day loss to Middletown on Saturday, Bolt senior Jake Bosley bounced back and put up game-highs in points and rebounds with 22 points and 12 boards, respectively.
“It felt good to be able to stay on the floor and get in rhythm,” Bosley said. “We’ve got a lot of talent on this team and that opens things up for me.”
Littlestown (1-1) possessed a 46-38 advantage heading to the final stanza after Zyan Herr buried a triple late in the third quarter, but things were far from finished.
Greencastle (2-1) opened the fourth quarter well, closing to within 49-45 and then 51-47, with 4:28 to play.
Neither team scratched for nearly the next two minutes until Bosley grabbed a defensive board and made a long outlet pass to Christopher Meakin, who took it in and glided in for a one-hand stuff with 2:43 to go.
A hoop by Adam Horst on the ensuing possession cut the lead to 53-49 with 2:28 left, but Herr had an immediate answer.
An old-fashioned three-point play by the rough and tumble Bosley with 1:57 to play gave the hosts a 58-49 lead and they were able to put the game to bed.
“We executed well on offense in the first half, but were better on defense in the second half,” Forester said. “We’ve got to put it all together and play 32 hard, complete minutes every night.”
The Bolts opened an eight-point lead late in the first quarter on Meakin’s bucket, but the visitors tossed in the final four points of the frame to make it 15-11 after the opening period.
G-A closed the gap to 20-17 on Connor Wright’s stickback with 3:30 left in the half, then a hoop by Herr and a triple by Cole Riley pushed the Bolts’ advantage to 25-17.
Littlestown enjoyed a 29-23 lead at intermission.
The hosts took a 41-31 lead on Meakin’s steal and slam with 1:53 to play in the third, but Greencastle answered with the next five.
Joining Bosley in double figures for the winners were Herr, who tossed in 15 to go with four assists and Meakin, who posted 12 points while gobbling up eight boards and blocking three shots.
Eli Sterling paced the Devils with 21 points, pulling in six boards as well.
The Bolts return every rotation player from a team that won 19 games a season ago and made an appearance in the PIAA Class 4A tournament. In addition to those players, senior Lucas Denault returns after missing the 2021-22 season due to injury.
“Winning districts and a state game are definitely on our list of goals,” Forester said. “But winning our division is always the top goal for us.”
Bosley added, “We have the height, the length and the skill to be a great team. We’ve got some things that we need to clean up, but we’ve got the makings of a great team.”
Littlestown plays in the Southern Border Shootout on Friday and Saturday, hosted by Kennard-Dale. The Bolts face Susquehannock on Friday and then either Kennard-Dale or South Western on Saturday.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Greencastle 11 12 15 14 — 52
Littlestown 15 14 17 13 — 59
Greencastle (52): Sterling 9 1-1 21, Soloman 1 1-2 3, Alvey 3 0-0 9, Horst 2 1-3 5, Wright 4 0-0 9, Bl. Shadoan 1 0-0 3, Plum 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 3-6 52.
Littlestown (59): Lucas Denault 1 0-0 2, Jake Bosley 9 3-3 22, Cole Riley 3 0-0 8, Christopher Meakin 5 2-3 12, Zyan Herr 6 1-2 15. Non-scorers: Nathan Thomas, Caleb Unger. Totals: 24 6-8 59.
3-pointers: G-Alvey 3, Sterling 2, Wright, Shadoan; L-Riley 2, Herr 2, Bosley. JV Score: Greencastle 44, Littlestown 37
