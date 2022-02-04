The outcome of Friday night’s Big Ten dual meet between top-ranked Penn State and No. 6 Ohio State was never really in doubt.
That was particularly so when it was announced that the Buckeyes would be without three of their regular starters, while Penn State would be missing a pair as well. But that was no matter to the over 15,000 Nittany Lions fans who packed into the Bryce Jordan Center to see their team take a 32-7 victory.
Penn State (14-0 overall, 7-0 in the Big Ten) entered the contest on the back of a big victory over second-ranked Iowa a week ago. This time around, the Nittany Lions had the benefit of a raucous home crowd against a Buckeyes team in a transition of sorts, as they look to return to the national title scene.
The dual began at 125 pounds with Drew Hildebrandt, a returning All-American and transfer from Central Michigan making his Bryce Jordan Center debut for Penn State against Ohio State senior Malik Heinselman.
“That was sweet,” Hildebrandt said of the environment. “The fans were great and the atmosphere was awesome.”
After a scoreless first period, Hildebrandt notched an escape early in the second period to lead 1-0 after two. Heinselman then chose the bottom position to begin the third. He would stay there throughout, as Hildebrandt rode out the period en route to a 2-0 decision victory.
“It certainly developed at Central (Michigan), but I’ve always kind of had to have a good mat game,” Hildebrandt said of his mat wrestling. “Because I was undersized in high school, when I was younger. So I had to figure out a way to win those close matches and maybe get tough on top. So it’s kind of been developed through my whole career.”
Up at 133, reigning national champion Roman Bravo-Young put on a show. Bravo-Young, who has said this will be his last year at Penn State, built an 11-3 lead over the Buckeyes’ Brady Koontz before taking Koontz to his back for a fall early in the third period.
The momentum didn’t stop there, however, as fellow returning champion Nick Lee used five takedowns to help grab a 13-3 major decision victory over four-time Ohio high school state champion Dylan D’Emilio, which brought the dual score to 13-0.
In a surprise to few, it was Pennsylvania native and returning NCAA finalist Sammy Sasso who got the Buckeyes (6-3, 2-3) on the board at 149 pounds, but it wasn’t without some drama. Sasso squared off with Penn State sophomore Beau Bartlett, whom he beat 5-3 a year ago. This time around, it was just as close.
After a scoreless first period, Sasso used a second-period escape to take a 1-0 lead headed to the final period. Midway through the third, Bartlett was able to notch a reversal to lead 2-1, though Sasso immediately escaped again to tie the match. Late in regulation, Sasso got in deep on a single leg takedown, worked his way out the backdoor and finished with under five second remaining to take a 4-2 victory.
“Bartlett came down to a takedown in the last minute or minute and half or whatever, I’m not sure, against one of the top guys. So Bartlett’s right there,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said afterward.
Up at 157, Penn State’s Terrell Barraclough picked up his first dual win of the year with a 4-2 decision decision in sudden victory over Ohio State’s Isaac Wilcox, who was filling in for start Jashon Hubbard.
Following the intermission, fans saw the return of Creighton Edsell to the lineup for Penn State at 165 pounds. Edsell began the year as the starter at 165 before being supplanted by the returning Brady Berge. Berge, however, missed the match due to what Sanderson called “working on his weight.” Berge had been competing at 157 pounds and recent talk had suggested that he may be headed back to the weight for the postseason, though Sanderson played coy when asked about that plan.
Edsell faced off with Kevon Freeman, who was filling in for starter Carson Kharchla. Kharchla was out for undisclosed reasons, but had lost just once on the year. After both Freeman and Edsell traded turns riding out the second and third periods respectively, it was Edsell who grabbed the decisive takedown in sudden victory to win, 2-0.
An anticipated showdown between Penn State’s Carter Starocci and Ohio State’s Ethan Smith didn’t take place at 174 pounds, as Starocci missed out due to injury.
“Carter’s just been nursing an injury and it just made sense to give him a little bit more time here and not kind of rush him into these duals,” Sanderson said of the situation.
Instead, it was Mason Manville who made his first dual appearance since 2019 for the Nittany Lions. Smith, a returning All-American, controlled the bout from start to finish en route to a 15-5 major decision to cut the lead to 19-7.
The glimmer of hope didn’t last long for the Buckeyes, however, as Aaron Brooks took just 3:20 to pin Rocky Jordan, who was filling in for the injured Kaleb Romero at 184 pounds. That put the dual out of reach at 25-7 with two matches remaining.
In a homecoming of sorts, Montoursville native Gavin Hoffman put in a valiant effort for Ohio State at 197 pounds, nearly knocking off second-ranked Max Dean before falling, 5-3, in sudden victory.
Finally, it was Penn State’s Greg Kerkvleit, after taking his first loss of the season a week ago to Iowa’s Anthony Cassioppi, who closed out the dual in style. Kerkvliet used four takedowns and nearly three minutes of riding time to notch a 10-2 victory over former All-American Tate Orndorff at heavyweight.
“I think we wrestled fine,” Sanderson said of the overall showing by his team. “We had a couple guys out of the lineup. They had a couple guys out of their lineup. I think that just happens this time of the year when it’s week four or five of the Big Ten season. The last week of the Big Ten season for us. So we just need to finish strong here on Sunday with Nebraska, because they’ve got a really good team.”
The Nittany Lions will return to their traditional home in Rec Hall for Sunday’s dual with the Huskers before welcoming Rider on Feb. 20 to close out the regular season.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Penn State 32, Ohio State 7
125-Drew Hildebrandt (PSU) dec. Malik Heinselman, 2-0; 133-Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) pinned Brady Koontz, 5:24; 141-Nick Lee (PSU) MD. Dylan D’Emilio 13-3; 149-Sammy Sasso (OSU) dec. Beau Bartlett, 4-2; 157-Terrell Barraclough (PSU) dec. Isaac Wilcox, 4-2 (SV); 165-Creighton Edsell (PSU) dec. Kevon Freeman, 2-0 (SV); 174-Ethan Smith (OSU) MD. Mason Manville, 15-5; 184-Aaron Brooks (PSU) pinned Rocky Jordan, 3:20; 197-Max Dean (PSU) dec. Gavin Hoffman, 5-3 (SV); 285-Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) MD. Tate Orndorff, 10-2
