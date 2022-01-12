The Bubblers were passing the hat in Apple Town.
Boiling Springs brought a busload of hammers into Biglerville on Wednesday for a non-conference match pitting two teams sporting a combined record of 18-2. Unbeaten Boiling Springs showed why it remains the team to beat in District 3 Class 2A by running roughshod over the hosts, 62-12. Included in the show of force were six pins and a pair of technical falls.
Each pin was its own work of art for the Boiling Springs faithful but some added style was applied in the form of a purple fedora, which was promptly donned by each pinning Bubbler as they came off the mat. The idea of a ‘pin hat’ as Bubbler head coach Trevor Byers called it came from a movie, and the team ran with the idea.
“These kids are creative,” said Byers with a smile. “They come up with stuff to keep it exciting and push themselves. The nasty belt will be out before too long.”
Boiling Springs was plain nasty to its hosts as it ran up a 30-0 lead in less than four minutes of mat time. An opening forfeit was followed by Luke Magnani’s quick stuff at 106. Senior Raif Barber, one of a host of returning state qualifiers, used a series of tilts before putting away Canner freshman Caden Kessel, who bumped up a weight class.
Another forfeit was followed by an Eli Bounds cradle for a fall in just 22 seconds, making it 30-0 before the home fans had a chance to loosen up their lungs.
Biglerville junior Devan Ponce ran his season record to 19-2 when he pinned freshman Sawyer Young in 3:55. Ponce blew through a double-leg shot for a takedown midway through the opening period and began hunting an arm bar. Young dug in and refused to go over and the score remained 2-0 until late in the second period. There, Ponce found the elusive bar and ran it through for a fall in 3:55 to put the Canners (11-3) on the board.
“Devan was mentally tough,” said Canner head coach Ken Haines. “We had dropped several matches in a row and sometimes as a competitor that can be tough to deal with, but he was mature about it. He continued to work on creating situations to score and stayed with it and eventually got to the positions he wanted to be in and got a pin.”
Byers was pleased with Young’s fight and believes his future will be exceptionally bright in Bubble Town.
“Ponce is tough, I have a lot of respect for him,” said Byers. “Sawyer wrestled him tough but he’s a freshman and makes a lot of freshman mistakes. Sawyer has the biggest upside.”
The Bubbler lead grew to 46-6 after Kobin Karper, who recently recorded his 100th career win, dispatched Joey Ney in 1:05, and the duo of Ean Wilson and Michael Duggan delivered back-to-back technical falls. Duggan (20-4), a state bronze medalist last year at 152, used exceptional quickness from neutral and a devastating tilt to stop Biglerville leader Gage Bishop, who was 13-1 entering the bout.
Even after the onslaught, Byers felt his team has another gear it must find as the postseason draws near.
“We still aren’t quite aggressive enough,” he said. “We’re not as physical as I think we should be. I know we got a lot of pins and were beating guys up but we need to be more physical. Once we get to that stage, I think we’ll be okay.”
Freshman Mason Keiper gave the home side a lift when he decked Jacob Scott in the final bout of the match at 215. Keiper (14-6), sporting a flowing mullet favored by a hefty portion of the Bubbler lineup, trailed 2-0 before hitting a reversal late in the opening period. He worked an arm bar for three nearfall points in the waning seconds to assume a 5-2 advantage.
After Scott escaped to begin the following period, Keiper posted another takedown and went back to the bar, ending Scott in 3:47.
“He’s improving every match out and is eager,” said Haines of Keiper. “He needs to continue working on taking things from the practice room to the mat. That’s getting better. He’ll gain some more confidence as the season wears on.”
Biglerville is back in action on Thursday when it hosts Hanover in a YAIAA-3 contest. The Canners can clinch at least a share of the division title with a win, but Haines said that won’t be on the minds of his wrestlers.
“Go out and try to improve upon our last performance,” he said. “Have a short memory; tomorrow is another day to compete. We have to go out and wrestle, create opportunities to score and accept what that gets us.”
