WATTS
Bermudian Springs’ Alison Watts clears the bar during a high jump attempt in the District 3 Track & Field Championships on Friday at Shippensburg University. Watts the Class 2A title with a height of 5-0. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Alison Watts has been the queen of the horizontal jumps her first three years in high school. The Bermudian Springs junior won the Class 2A state championship as a ninth grader, and won a medal again last year.

This year, the joyful jumper added the high jump to her repertoire, and she has found success jumping up, as well as out. Watts won the 2A high jump on Friday at the District 3 Track and Field Championships, held at Shippensburg University. She cleared 5-feet even on her first attempt to take the title.

