Alison Watts has been the queen of the horizontal jumps her first three years in high school. The Bermudian Springs junior won the Class 2A state championship as a ninth grader, and won a medal again last year.
This year, the joyful jumper added the high jump to her repertoire, and she has found success jumping up, as well as out. Watts won the 2A high jump on Friday at the District 3 Track and Field Championships, held at Shippensburg University. She cleared 5-feet even on her first attempt to take the title.
“I did the high jump a little bit last year, and I thought it was fun,” Watts said. “It is exciting. I wasn’t sure if that clearance at five feet was good enough to win, but I was excited because I haven’t ever cleared five feet on my first attempt. I think the weather and excitement of the meet was a big factor.”
Watts was not alone at 5 feet. Delone Catholic’s Fina Mochi and Susquenita’s Alize Reyes each cleared the height as well, but it took them three attempts, giving Watts the victory. Mochi had a beautiful clearance at 4-10, then missed her first two at 5-0. With a state berth on the line, Mochi cleared on her final attempt, and as the bar wobbled on the standards, she was a little nervous.
“I was nervous when the bar was bouncing,” Mochi said, “but I was excited because I had only cleared five feet one other time. This time it got me to states.”
By virtue of placing in the top two, both Watts and Mochi earned a berth in the PIAA Championships next weekend.
While Watts has added the vertical jump to her events, she still shines in the horizontals. In the long jump in the afternoon, she jumped 17-1 ¼ to take an immediate lead. She followed that with a 17-5 ¾, which is her best jump since she was a freshman. Watts held the lead until the fifth round, when Susquenita’s Samantha Wechsler popped a 17-7 to take over the lead. A monster jump by Watts was negated by a foul, and her final attempt was 17-4 ¼, giving the victory to Wechsler.
Watts’s second-place effort was good enough to get her to states in her second event of the day, and she had four jumps over 17 feet.
“I have been wanting to get 17 feet all year,” said Watts. “It feels really good to be going to states. I was trying to stay relaxed and calm. And my coach told me that I had to drive my knee, and I guess I did.”
Fairfield’s Jacob Ogle had a busy day, as he ran in two rounds of the 100-meter dash, and also high jumped. Ogle cleared 6-1 to claim second place and a berth in the state meet.
Ogle just missed at 6-3, but it didn’t matter, as the winner, Noah Gunderson of Annville-Cleona, jumped 6-7.
“It was so close,” Ogle said of the competition that had three jumpers clear 6-1. “That was the first time I had jumped at 6-3, which would be our school record. I’m really glad I have another chance at it next week. I really like being in the moment. I like to look out at the crowd, and see my coaches over there rooting for me, and I just think, I’m meant to be here.”
Robert Salazar came as close to a spectacular day as he could. Instead, it was simply great.
The Biglerville junior also cleared 6-1 in the high jump, but he placed third because he had one more miss than Ogle. Since only the top two place winners advance to states in 2A competition, Salazar, despite jumping a personal best, will not advance.
In the long jump, Salazar also had a personal-best performance, jumping 21-0 ½ and finishing fourth. Again, he jumped the same distance as the jumper ahead of him, but was given fourth based on second-best jumps. He was just 1 ¼ inch from going to states, and just three inches from from Luka Schroeter of Christian School of York, who jumped 21-3 ½.
Another near miss was frustrating.
“I love it when the competition is tight like that,” Salazar said. “It puts the pressure on you, and I love the pressure. It was good because almost everybody got a personal record today. The high jump was just like in long jump — I had a tie, and the person I tied was better on the tie-breaker. It’s frustrating, because he’s going to states and I’m not, even though we jumped the same distance”
Salazar did qualify for the finals today in the 110-meter hurdles, and he will also compete in the 300 hurdles, so his chances of making states is not over. He got through two rounds on Friday of the 110s, and his time of 16.39 got him into the final. He will have to run at least one second faster to have a chance at the top two.
“Next year I know I will be stronger and better and faster,” Salazar said. “I’m proud of myself though because I went all out and did my best in both events. So I am looking for my best again tomorrow.
Gettysburg’s Gabe Pecaitis has been nursing a hip flexor injury, so he wasn’t sure how he might do in the pole vault. No need to worry however, as he vaulted 13-9 and claimed fifth place, just good enough to qualify for states in 3A competition.
In order to preserve his leg, Pecaitis passed until 13-9, then took one jump to clear it. Seeing that it was good enough for fifth place and a trip to states, he passed the rest of his jumps. He is scheduled to compete in the long jump today.
“It is really nice to be going to states, but I definitely wanted to do a little more,” Pecaitis said. “I think I did good, but I feel like there is still some potential to be had. I am going to be ready to go at states. I am going to see how I feel tomorrow, but I really want to long jump, and see what I can do. It’s really fun down here with everybody. We work together at the same place, and we all know each other. The friendly combatants.”
The vault was a hot event on Friday, with three entrants having jumped over 16 feet. Breckin Swope of East Pennsboro and Lower Dauphin’s Drake Risser each cleared 15-9 and were tied, but Swope won on a jump-off.
There were many other Times Area medalists. In the 2A boys’ long jump, in addition to Salazar, Delone Catholic’s Bryson Kopp jumped 20-0 ½ to place eighth. In the girls’ long jump, in addition to Watts, Bene Parker leaped 15-7 ¼ to place sixth for Littlestown, and Bermudian’s Emma Patton placed seventh with a jump of 15-5.
Bear Zullinger gave Biglerville another place in the high jump, as he cleared 5-9, good for eighth place. Jonathan Anders won a medal for Fairfield with a throw of 124-1 to claim seventh place in the discus. Teammate Trent Witte had a personal best throw of 143-3 in the javelin, good for sixth place.
In the girls’ throws, many area athletes medaled. In the 2A javelin, Haylee Smith of Biglerville (98-5, 6th), Chloe Stuart of Bermudian (93-9, 7th), and Emma Patton (93-5, 8th) all won a medal. In the discus, Hanover’s Reagan Wildasin threw a personal best of 99-3 for sixth, while Emily Kecker was seventh for Bermudian (91-0).
Several area athletes have set themselves up well for today’s sprint events, having advanced to the final after two rounds of qualifying. Caden Althoff of Biglerville, who has been fighting shin splints all season, toughed it out to qualify for today’s final in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Althoff qualified eighth in the 100 (11.66) and fourth in the 200 (23.56), a half-second from the top qualifier, giving him a realistic shot at states.
Delone’s Ryder Noel has a shot as well, as he had the second-fastest time in the 100, and will go in to today’s final with the second seed at 11.43, two-tenths behind the fastest qualifier.
In the 100-meter hurdles, the Times Area is stacked. New Oxford’s Maya Richwine ran a solid semifinal in the 3A race, finishing in 15.72 to grab the sixth seed. The leader is Susquehannock’s Ryleigh Marks, who ran 14.77. In 2A, Bermudian’s Lily Carlson qualified with the second-fastest time (16.47), with teammate Aliza Staub eighth (17.76), and Delone’s Emma Bunty sixth (17.63).
Susquenita’s Wechsler is the top qualifier with a 17.19.
South Western’s Bernard Bell looked great in qualifying with the top time in the 3A 110 hurdle semis, running 14.61. In the 2A girls’ 200, Fairfield’s Ava Deming ran to the No. 6 seed (27.41). Wyomissing’s Alexis Hardy ran a 26.09 for the top qualifier.
There were some amazing performances all around, but the top two were stunning. Katie Urbine of Solanco set a new District 3 record in the pole vault as she leapt 13-8 to win by two feet. And in the 3A boys’ 3200, Susquehannock’s Matthew O’Brien, the YAIAA champion, ran a district-record time of 8:59.82. O’Brien’s first mile was 4:35, and his second mile was a smoking 4:24.
Districts will continue today at Shippensburg University, beginning at 9:00 am, and the PIAA Championships will be held on Friday and Saturday at the same venue.
For complete results of Friday’s competition, go online to http://milesplit.live/meets/555815.
District 3 Track & Field
Championships
Friday – Shippensburg University
(Top 8 finishers in each semifinal advance to finals; top 8 finishers in each final earn medals.)
GIRLS
Class 3A
Key: BM-Bishop McDevitt, CCr-Cedar Crest, CD-Central Dauphin, CDE-Central Dauphin East, Cham-Chambersburg, CoV-Conestoga Valley, CuV-Cumberland Valley, CW-Conrad Weiser, CY-Central York, Dal-Dallastown, Dov-Dover, ELCO-Eastern Lebanon County, Eli-Elizabethtown, Eph-Ephrata, Exe-Exeter Twp., G-A-Greencastle-Antrim, Get-Gettysburg, GM-Governor Mifflin, GS-Garden Spot, Har-Harrisburg, Hem-Hempfield, Her-Hershey, JPM-JP McCaskey, Leb-Lebanon, LD-Lower Dauphin, LS-Lampeter-Strasburg, MC-Manheim Central, Mech-Mechanicsburg, Nor-Northern, NOx-New Oxford, PM-Penn Manor, SG-Spring Grove, Sol-Solanco, ST-Susquehanna Twp., Susq-Susquehannock, SV-Schuylkill Valley, TV-Twin Valley, War-Warwick
Team (Top 5 plus locals): 1. Milton Hershey 13, T2. ELCO & Chambersburg 12, T4. Susquehanna Twp., Dallastown, Solanco & Harrisburg 10
Track Events
100 semifinals: 1. Campbell (SG) 11.94, 2. Holmes (Cham) 12.48, 3. Morrison (Her) 12.35, 4. Wright (JPM) 12.55, 5. Wall (LS) 12.75, 6. Montijo-Ortiz (CoV) 12.80, 7. Nuse (GS) 12.77, 8. Bennett (BM) 12.88; 100 hurdles semifinals: 1. Marks (Sus) 14.77, 2. Bahn (SG) 15.10, 3. Galligani (Dov) 15.24, 4. Brooks (BM) 15.66, 5. Murphy (CW) 15.64, 6. Maya Richwine (NOx) 15.72, 7. Houck (Wil) 15.69, 8. Denlinger (ST) 15.88; 200 semifinals: 1. Campbell (SG) 24.24, 2. Wright (JPM) 25.27, 3. Morrison (Her) 25.40, 4. Montijo-Ortiz (CoV) 25.99, 5. Dorsey (ST) 25.74, 6. Howard (CCr) 26.05, 7. Livingston (CDE) 26.41, 8. Cottrell (Dal) 26.54; 3200 final: 1. Kiser (Cham) 10:44.50, 2. Paci (G-A) 10 48.82, 3. Granger (Dal) 10:51.13, 4. Wolfe (Hem) 10:15.15, 5. Rodriguez (Dal) 11:02.82, 6. Highduch (GM) 11:04.00, 7. Boyd (Cham) 11:09.32, 8. Strange (EY) 11:16.98, 17. Winter Oaster (Get) 11:48.50
Field Events (All finals)
Pole vault: 1. Urbine (Sol) 13-8#, 2. Bender (ELCO) 12-0, 3. Rank (Eli) 12-0, 4. Eismann (LD) 12-0, 5. Hentz (ELCO) 11-6, T6. Concannon (RLa) & Goff (Pal) 11-0, T8. McNamee (CD) & Paragon (WY) 11-0 (#-New District 3 record); Shot put: 1. Jackson (Har) 38-10.50, 2. Miles (MH) 39-4.25, 3. Love (CuV) 38-9, 4. Swarr (LS) 38-0.25, 5. Rivera (Eph) 37-4.25, 6. Nelson (MC) 37-0.75, 7. Clark (Mech) 36-7.25, 8. Rosenberg (CCr) 36-3; Triple jump: 1. Weidler (ST) 39-2, 2. Helderman (War) 37-4.2, 3. Whigham (Leb) 37-1.75, 4. Gbodi (MH) 37-1.75, 5. Knier (MC) 37-0.25, 6. Mading (CD) 36-11.50, 7. Gardner (Her) 36-7.75, 8. Brooks (BM) 36-6.75
Class 2A
Key: AC-Annville-Cleona, Berm-Bermudian Springs, BH-Brandywine Heights, Big-Biglerville, Day-Dayspring Christian, DC-Delone Catholic, F-Fairfield, Green-Greenwood, Ham-Hamburg, Han-Hanover, HC-Harrisburg Christian, Kutz-Kutztown, LC-Lancaster Catholic, Lit-Littlestown, Mil-Millersburg, OV-Oley Valley, PV-Pequea Valley, Sus-Susquenita, Trin-Trinity, Wyo-Wyomisssing
Team (Top 5 plus locals): 1. Annville-Cleona 34, 2. Bermudian Springs 25, 3. Susquenita 23, 4. Kutztown 17, 5. Trinity 13, 11. Delone Catholic 7, T17. Littlestown, Hanover, Biglerville 3
100 semifinals: 1. Hardy (Wyo) 12.90, 2. Ames (HCS) 13.09, 3. Hershey (AC) 13.19, 4. Wise (Green) 13.32, 5. Pryor (SH) 13.26, 6. Matter (Mil) 13.38, 7. Scanish (Trin) 13.47, 8. Ployd (Day) 13.65, 9. Miranda King (Lit) 13.66, 10. Emmy Nunemaker (Lit) 13.67, 15. Brooke Martin (Lit) 13.98, 100 hurdles semifinals: 1. S. Wechsler (Sus) 16.19, 2. Lily Carlson (Berm) 16.47, 3. Costa (HC) 17.08, 4. C. Wechsler (Sus) 17.52, 5. Chaplin (CH) 17.61, 6. Emma Bunty (DC) 17.63, 7. Contreras (Wyo) 17.65, 8. Aliza Staub (Berm) 17.76; 200 semifinals: 1. Hardy (Wyo) 26.09, 2. Cooper (AC) 26.84, 3. Pryor (SH) 26.86, 4. Matter (Mil) 26.98, 5. Ames (HC) 27.11, 6. Ava Deming (F) 27.41, 7. Hershey (AC) 27.35, 8. Ployd (Day) 28.10, 9. Nunemaker (Lit) 28.10, 10. Bene Parker (Lit) 28.42, 13. Amanda Kane (Big) 28.83, 16. King (Lit) 29.04; 3200 final: 1. Cohen (Wyo) 11:41.79, 2. Stellmach (AC) 12:02.55, 3. Mitchell (AC) 12:12.71, 4. Maag (AC) 12:16.64, 5. Ressler (PV) 12:17.50, 6. Higgins-Haas (OV) 12:19.01, 7. Mirachi (Trin) 12:20.25, 8. Asplundh (Kutz) 12:33.49
Field Events (All finals)
High jump: 1. Alison Watts (Berm) 5-0, T2. Reyes (Sus) & Fina Mochi (DC) 5-0, 4. Prokop (Trin) 4-10, T5. C. Hoover (AC), Bailey (Mil), A. Hoover (AC) & Rogers (Ham) 4-8, 9. Sarah Keller (Berm) 4-8; Discus: 1. Green (Day) 109-8, 2. Bila (LC) 106-10, 3. Allewelt (Sus) 102-11, 4. Holloway (Trin) 100-7, 5. A. Hoover (AC) 100-5, 6. Wildasin (Han) 99-3, 7. Emily Keckler (Berm) 91-0, 8. Prout (OV) 90-10, 12. Haylee Smith (Big) 88-0, 13. Elaine Cook (Berm) 86-8; Long jump: 1. S. Wechsler (Sus) 17-7, 2. Watts (Berm) 17-5.75, 3. Engel (Kutz) 16-3.25, 4. Weller (Green) 16-2.50, 5. Ames (HC) 15-9.75, 6. Parker (Lit) 15-7.25, 7. Emma Patton (Berm) 15-5, 8. Woodward (Trin) 15-2.50; Javelin: 1. Akers (Kutz) 131-1, 2. Miller (BH) 120-7, 3. C. Hoover (AC) 104-8, 4. Wentzel (Mil) 99-10, 5. Smith (Ham) 98-10, 6. Smith (Big) 98-5, 7. Chloe Stuart (Berm) 93-9, 8. Patton (Berm) 93-5, 9. Claire Roberts (Big) 89-10, 10. Laura Knobloch (DC) 86-6, 11. Wildasin (Han) 83-2, 13. Hannah Myers (F) 78-0
BOYS
Class 3A
Key: BC-Berks Catholic, Berm-Bermudian Springs, Car-Carlisle, CCr-Cedar Crest, CD-Central Dauphin, CDE-Central Dauphin East, Cham-Chambersburg, CoV-Conestoga Valley, CuV-Cumberland Valley, CY-Central York, Dal-Dallastown, EP-East Pennsboro, Eph-Ephrata, G-A-Greencastle-Antrim, Get-Gettysburg, Har-Harrisburg, Hem-Hempfield, Her-Hershey, JPM-JP McCaskey, LD-Lower Dauphin, Lit-Littlestown, LS-Lampeter-Strasburg, MC-Manheim Central, MH-Milton Hershey, MT-Manheim Twp., Nor-Northern, Pal-Palmyra, PM-Penn Manor, RLi-Red Lion, Ship-Shippensburg, Sol-Solanco, ST-Susquehanna Twp., Susq-Susquehannock, SW-South Western, TV-Twin Valley, Way-Waynesboro, WP-West Perry, WY-West York
Team (Top 5 plus locals): 1. Berks Catholic 18, 2. Chambersburg 17, T3. Susquehannock & Hershey 10, T5. Shippensburg, Lower Dauphin & East Pennsboro 9, 16. Gettysburg 4
100 semifinals: 1. Cyrus (ST) 10.94, 2. Lewis (CCr) 11.10, 3. Besecker (Cham) 11.18, 4. Scott (CD) 11.24, 5. Haggans (CD) 11.25, 6. Keller (Eph) 11.34, 7. Cronan (TV) 11.28, 8. Srausbaugh (RLi) 11.34; 110 hurdles semifinals: 1. Bell (SW) 14.61, 2. Glass (Coc) 14.93, 3. Jones (Cham) 15.08, 4. Mustapha (ST) 15.26, 5. Burgess (Pal) 15.19, 6. Combary (CDE) 15.33, 7. Addey (WY) 15.25, 8. McGallicher (MC) 15.30; 200 semifinals: 1. Cyrus (ST) 22.25, 2. Johnson (Dal) 22.27, 3. Wright-Phillips (WY) 22.29, 4. Strausbaugh (RLi) 22.33, 5. Stouffer (G-A) 22.48, 6. Haggans (CD) 22.74, 7. Scott (CD) 22.48, 8. Cammauf (MT) 22.56; 3200 final: 1. O’Brien (Susq) 8:59.82#, 2. Whitaker (LS) 9:10.75, 3. Shank (Car) 9:15.61, 4. Zerbe (GM) 9:18.98, 5. Raman (Her) 9:19.64, 6. Kingston (MT) 9:20.15, 7. Parks (G-A) 9:20.69, 8. Snyder (Cham) 9:20.74 (#-New District 3 record)
Field Events (All finals)
Triple jump: 1. Kelly (Cham) 49-2#, 2. Bean (Way) 45-7.75, 3. Tahasan (Her) 44-11, 4. Kater (Ship) 43-8, 5. Edey (Ship) 43-8, 6. Bridgeford (MH) 43-7.50, 7. Garcia (Hem) 43-6.75, 8. Rake (KD) 42-11.50, (#-New District 3 record); Shot put: 1. Mider (BC) 59-2.25, 2. Wittmer (BC) 55-3.25, 3. Vessah (Cham) 52-6.75, 4. Tejada (War) 52-5.75, 5. Wegman (Exe) 49-11, 6. Nolt (Eph) 48-11.50, 7. Zimmerman (GS) 48-10.50, 8. Crispino (CuV) 48-5, 11. Aaron Weigle (Berm) 47-8.50; Pole vault: T1. Risser (LD) & Swope (EP) 15-9, 3. Ryan (Nor) 14-9, 4. Bucks (Pal) 14-3, 5. Gabe Pecaitis (Get) 13-9, T6. Neafcy (Exe) & Port (WP) 13-9, 8. Weachter (Hem) 13-9, 11. London Mitchell (Get) 12-9
Class 2A
Key: AC-Annville-Cleona, BH-Brandywine Heights, Big-Biglerville, CC-Covenant Christian, CH-Camp Hill, Col-Columbia, CSY-Christian School of York, DC-Delone Catholic, F-Fairfield, Green-Greenwood, HC-Harrisburg Christian, LC-Lancaster Catholic, LCC-Lancaster County Christian, Mil-Millersburg, OV-Oley Valley, SH-Steel-High, Sus-Susquenita, SV-Schuylkill Valley, Trin-Trinity, Tulp-Tulpehocken, WSC-West Shore Christian, Wyo-Wyomissing
Team (Top 5 plus locals): 1. Wyomissing 49, 2. Annville-Cleona 18, 3. Fairfield 13, T4. Millersburg, Steel-High, Schuylkill Valley, Biglerville 12, 20. Delone Catholic 1
100 semifinals: 1. Peterson (BH) 11.22, 2. Ryder Noel (DC) 11.43, 3. Brower (Wyo) 11.54, 4. Johnson (SV) 11.58, 5. Bogovic (HC) 11.59, 6. J. Dyer (Mil) 11.62, 7. Way (LC) 11.63, 8. Caden Althoff (Big) 11.66, 9. Jacob Ogle (F) 11.68; 110 hurdles semifinals: 1. McGraw (SH) 14.96, 2. Scott (LC) 15.51, 3. A. Delp (Wyo) 15.49, 4. W. Delp (Wyo) 15.58, 5. Hoffard (LC) 16.02, 6. Witman (Ham) 16.05, 7. Brenny (Sus) 16.27, 8. Robert Salazar (Big) 16.39; 200 semifinals: 1. Peterson (BH) 23.03, 2. Johnson (SV) 23.35, 3. J. Dyer (Mil) 23.39, 4. Althoff (Big) 23.56, 5. Bogovic (HC) 23.71, 6. Stewart (Col) 23.79, 7. Hummer (LC) 23.76, 8. Weiand (Trin) 23.99; 3200 final: 1. Monsour (Wyo) 9:48.55, 2. Hostetter (AC) 9:48.79, 3. Giles (Wyo) 9:48.82, 4. Curran (Wyo) 10:03.52, 5. Deysher (BH) 10:10.27, 6. Konetsky (SV) 10:11.37, 7. Burd (Trin) 10:13.48, 8. Ruth (SV) 10:14.07, 14. Liam Allen (DC) 10:54.69
Field Events (All finals)
Long jump: 1. Schroeter (CSY) 21-3.5, 2. Martinez (SV) 21-1.75, 3. I. Dyer (Mil) 21-0.50, 4. Salazar (Big) 21-0.50, 5. Loeb (Kutz) 20-11.75, 6. Taylor (Green) 20-9.25, 7. Perry (SH) 20-4.25, 8. Bryson Kopp (DC) 20-0.50, 11. Liam Russel (DC) 19-1.50; Javelin: 1. Niedrowski (Wyo) 181-8, 2. Focht (Wyo) 163-2, 3. Forrey (Wyo) 159-8, 4. Chronister (WSC) 155-6, 5. Elmer (HC) 146-10, 6. Trent Witte (F) 143-3, 7. Polcha (Sus) 140-11, 8. Kline (Ham) 139-9; High jump: 1. Gunderson (AC) 6-7, 2. Jacob Ogle (F) 6-1, 3. Salazar (Big) 6-1, 4. Karoki (LC) 6-1, 5. Yawger (CC) 5-11, T6. Richardson (LCC) & Taylor (Green) 5-9, 8. Bear Zullinger (Big) 5-9, NH: Luke Rebert (DC), Nik Nordberg (F); Discus: 1. Kochvar (SH) 148-1, 2. Kline (Ham) 133-7, 3. Dieffenbach (Mil) 132-9, 4. Lewis (Sus) 131-7, 5. Hartley (Green) 127-8, 6. Neidrowski (Wyo) 124-10, 7. Jonathan Anders (F) 124-1, 8. Miller (Wyo) 123-8, 10. Witte (F) 121-1
