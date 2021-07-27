Are you watching the Olympics?
And if so, do you like what you’ve seen?
The Summer Olympics in Tokyo promised to be an event far from what we’ve come to expect, for obvious reasons. The global pandemic is not yet fully behind us, which has impacted virtually every facet of these games. From athletes being sent home due to positive COVID tests to a sweeping spectator ban that has created eerie, empty arenas to the 13-hour time difference, it’s been an odd go thus far.
And things went way off the rails on Tuesday after Simone Biles, the most decorated U.S. Olympic athlete in women’s gymnastics history, suddenly withdrew from the team competition saying she wasn’t where she needed to be mentally. Rather than risk injury or having a detrimental affect on the U.S. team score, Biles, who has four Olympic gold medals to her credit, stepped aside.
With Biles out, the American team earned silver, and a firestorm raged on social media debating whether the move was selfish or selfless. In any other Olympics, Biles’ decision would have been earth-shattering, but these games are different. Not altogether better or significantly worse, but inarguably different.
As with most major sporting events – and it gets no bigger than the Olympics, even with the less-than-ideal surrounding circumstances – I’ve been left with reason to cheer, reason to jeer, and reason to change the channel.
I like that teenager Lydia Jacoby stunned the field in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, knocking off defending champion and teammate Lilly King in the process. Jacoby’s look of near disbelief after touching the wall and seeing the scoreboard was priceless.
The reaction of friends and family gathered in her home state of Alaska during a watch party was simply awesome. They lost their collective minds when she delivered the state’s first-ever Olympic medal in swimming, leaping into the air and hugging one another in a moment of euphoria.
I don’t like the spectator ban that deprives athletes the opportunity to compete in front of fans from nations across the globe. Roaring crowds urging athletes to world records and gold medals is part of the allure of the games, and without those crowds, it feels a bit like a scrimmage of an exhibition.
The logistics of testing spectators and enforcing COVID guidelines would have been monumental, but these are the Olympics. Smart folks can move mountains when they want to.
I like that athletes have delivered first-ever gold medals for nations without rich Olympic pedigrees.
Hidilyn Diaz produced a gold medal for the Philippines when she won the 55-kilogram weightlifting competition. Diaz’s victory broke a 97-year gold medal drought.
“To all the young generation in the Philippines, please dream high,” she said following her historic victory.
Flora Duffy put the tiny island of Bermuda on the Olympic map with her triumph in the women’s triathlon on Tuesday. Bermuda, a nation of less than 65,000 people, had never won gold at the games.
“I was Bermuda’s first medal hope in many years. I wanted to achieve this for myself and my country. I was overwhelmed,” said Duffy.
I don’t like that the Olympics no longer feel like an opportunity to come together as a nation, even for just a week or two, thanks to those who use their afforded platform to denounce national pride.
ESPN writer Bill Rhoden fits that bill after he shared his thoughts regarding the opening ceremonies while on CBS This Morning on Monday.
“I love the opening ceremonies, march of countries. Then I realized, you know, man, particularly after these last four years, I had it wrong. Nationalism is not good. We’ve seen the rise of White nationalism. Nationalism is not good,” said Rhoden. “And also, this whole idea — I keep thinking back on the Capitol riots, and I saw a lot of, you know, U.S. flags.”
“So now when I see the flag and the flag raised, what — what America am I living in? You know, are the ones that don’t think, you know, we should be here?”
If I have this straight, Rhoden’s first thoughts while watching our athletes march into the Olympic stadium, in what must have been one of the ultimate highlights of their respective athletic careers, is the Capitol riots in January. Really?
And precisely why isn’t nationalism a good thing? Being proud of your country and cheering on its athletes as they represent themselves, their families, their communities and our nation is not a bad thing. America isn’t perfect – no country is – but there should be no guilt in rooting for the stars and stripes.
I like that the games can still produce moments that leave people overcome with unbridled emotion. Australian swim coach Dean Boxall provided one such scene after Aussie Ariarne Titmus edged American swim legend Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400-meter freestyle finals.
Boxall went bonkers from his spot in the stands, running through a series of fist pumps, hip thrusts and primal roars that would have made a pro wrestler blush. He was incapable of self-control, and I thought it was amazing. Here’s to more of that.
