BASEBALL
Delone Catholic 13,
Bishop McDevitt 3
Brodie Collins drove in four runs as the Squires closed the regular season with a six-inning rout of the Crusaders on Thursday. Delone (12-7) is on solid ground to qualify for the District 3 playoffs as the No. 4 seed in Class 2A.
Collins went 3-for-5 for Delone, which stroked a dozen singles against four different McDevitt pitchers. Aidan Wittmer had three hits and a pair of RBI, likewise for leadoff batter Brady Dettinburn.
Chris Cole also drove in a pair of runs in support of hurler Denver Ostrum, who went the distance. Ostrum fanned three while scattering seven hits.
Next up for Delone, the Division 3 champ, is a battle with red-hot Bermudian Springs in Monday’s YAIAA Tournament semifinals. The Eagles (15-4) have won 11 straight games to secure the Division 3 title. The Squires and Eagles square off at 3:30 p.m. at Dallastown. The winner moves into the finals at 6:30 to face either Dallastown or Susquehannock at Red Lion.
Bishop McDevitt 100 200 – 3 7 3
Delone Catholic 320 053 – 13 12 1
Neri, Shroy (2), Garcia (5), Slogik (6). Denver Ostrum. WP: Ostrum. LP: Neri. SO-BB: Neri 1-2, Shroy 5-3, Garcia 0-2, Slogik 0-0, Ostrum 3-1. 2B: BM-Sidella
YAIAA Baseball Tournament
Monday, 5/15
Semifinals
Dallastown (16-3, Y-1) vs. Susquehannock (16-3, Y-2), 3:30
Bermudian Springs (15-4, Y-3) vs. Delone Catholic (12-7, Y-4) at Dallastown, 3:30
Championship
Dallastown-Susquehannock winner vs. Bermudian-Delone winner at Red Lion, 6:30
South Western 15,
William Penn 0
Cody Bealing slammed a home run and two doubles in Thursday’s three-inning rout of the Bearcats. The Mustangs improved to 9-9 and moved into the 16th and final playoff spot in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings.
Bealing piled up six RBI for South Western, which also saw Carlos Caraballo and Levi Loughry hit doubles.
William Penn 0 00 – 0 0 2
South Western (11)31 – 15 12 0
Burgos, Vazquez (3). Landin Miller, Jacob Berzonski (2), Kamden Truelove (3). WP: Miller. LP: Burgos. SO-BB: Burgos 0-6, Vazquez 0-0, Miller 2-2, Berzonski 1-0, Truelove 1-0. 2B: SW-Cody Bealing 2, Carlos Caraballo, Levi Loughry. HR: SW-Bealing
SOFTBALL
Delone Catholic 16,
Bishop McDevitt 0
A Times Area clash is on tap for the semifinals of the YAIAA Tournament next Monday. Littlestown (19-1), champions of the YAIAA-3 and current District 3 Class 3A leader, faces Delone Catholic (14-5), the Y-4 co-champion, at 4:30 at Spring Grove. The Squirettes shared the division title with Fairfield (13-4) but earned the YAIAA bid by virtue of sweep in two head-to-head matchups in the regular season.
On Thursday, Delone closed its regular season by whacking Bishop McDevitt, 16-0 in four innings. Amy Anderson clubbed three hits, including a big home run, and finished with four RBI.
Carolina Arigo was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs driven in, and Kat Keller also turned in a 3-for-3 day at the dish. Leadoff stick Tegan Funkhouser doubled in going 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Bishop McDevitt 000 0 – 0 3 2
Delone Catholic 153 7 – 16 13 0
WP: Amy Anderson. LP: Williard. SO-BB: Williard 1-3, Anderson 5-0. 2B: DC-Carolina Arigo, Tegan Funkhouser. HR: DC-Anderson
YAIAA Softball Tournament
Monday, 5/15 – Semifinals
Littlestown (19-1, Y-3) vs. Delone Catholic (14-5, Y-4), 4:30
South Western (18-1, Y-1) vs. Northeastern (14-6, Y-2), 4:30
Wednesday, 5/17 – Championship
Littlestown-Delone winner vs. South Western-Northeastern winner at Spring Grove, 4:30
West York 8, Gettysburg 7
The Bulldogs edged the Warriors by a single run Thursday, in a slugfest that featured 30 combined base hits, 28 of which were singles.
Gettysburg pounded out 16 knocks, with Emmaleigh Gillingham providing four of those in a big day from the leadoff spot. Samantha Carbaugh went 3-for-3, while Aubry Forsythe and Rachel Massenheimer posted two hits apiece and Adalyn Smarsh doubled.
Smarsh and Carbaugh both drove in two runs for the Warriors.
Gettysburg 302 002 0 – 7 16 1
West York 040 202 x – 8 14 1
Samantha Carbaugh, Emily Haines (3), Megan Musselman (4). Tapias. WP: Tapias. LP: Carbaugh. SO-BB: Carbaugh 1-1, Haines 0-1, Musselman 1-2, Tapias 10-2. 2B: G-Adalyn Smarsh; WY-Fant
Lebanon 13, Hanover 2
Sophia Rutledge doubled twice was part of a 3-for-3 performance for the Hawkettes on Thursday. The Cedar parlayed 18 walks and seven hits into 13 runs in the five-inning contest.
Lebanon 040 54 – 13 7 0
Hanover 200 00 – 2 6 0
Zidik. Hannah Church, Bryonna Hatfield (4). WP: Zidik. LP: Church. SO-BB: Zidik 8-3, Church 1-14, Hatfield 0-4. 2B: H-Sophia Rutledge 2
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Kennard-Dale 8,
New Oxford 7
The Colonials pulled to within a goal late in the game but came up short against the Rams in their regular-season finale on Thursday. New Oxford (8-7) was in 13th in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings, one place outside of the 12-team playoff cutline.
A balanced attack saw six different players score goals for the Ox, including Madison Cohee who had a pair of tallies. Madi Henry, Ally Mathis, Sydney Winpigler, Cameryn Cohee and Kiyana Aleshire all found the back of the next for the Ox.
Daelyn Hardnack had 14 saves on 24 KD shot attempts.
TRACK & FIELD
YAIAA Championship results from Wednesday’s competition at Central York High School:
Key: B-Biglerville, BS-Bermudian Springs, C-Central York, D-Dallastown, DC-Delone Catholic, Do-Dover, E-Eastern York, F-Fairfield, H-Hanover, KD-Kennard-Dale, L-Littlestown, N-Northeastern, NO-New Oxford, RL-Red Lion, S-Susquehannock, SG-Spring Grove, SW-South Western, WY-West York, WP-William Penn, YS-York Suburban, YT-York Tech.
Boys Meet
Team: 1.South Western 111.5, 2.Dallastown 83, 3.West York 63, 4.Central York 56.5, 5.Susquehannock 45, 6.Red Lion 41, 7.Kennard-Dale 40, 8.New Oxford 38, York Tech 38, 10.William Penn 32, 11.Bermudian Springs 31.5, 12.Littlestown 26, 13.Northeastern 23, 14.Dover 18, 15.Biglerville 17, 16.Spring Grover 14.5, 17.York Suburban 10, 18.Fairfield 4, 19.Hanover 3, 20.Delone Catholic 2, Eastern York 2.
3200 relay- 1.South Western 8:14.62, 2.Susquehanoock 8:27.97, 3.West York 8:34.96, 4.Central York 8:41.88, 5.Kennard-Dale 8:43.89, 6.York Suburban 8:44.03, 7.Northeastern 8:45.51, 8.Fairfield 8:50.93; 110 hurdles- 1.Bernard Bell SW 14.29, 2.Addey WY 14.76, 3.Warde WP 15.62, 4.Rouse YT 15.81, 5.Robert Salazar B 15.83, 6.Tamas Peli H 16.33, 7.Holden Crabbs NO 16.37; 100- 1.Wright-Philllips WY 10.86, 2.Strausbaugh RL 11.00, 3.Johnson D 11.07, 4.Hunt WP 11.09, 5.Goff CY 11.12, 6.Walker CY 11.18, 7.Organ SG 11.35, 8.Scott D 11.45; 1600- 1.O’Brien S 4:16.54, 2.Rager D 4:17.19, 3.Gutekunst D 4:23.99, 4.Naylor RL 4:28.88, 5.Hogan Do 4:35.51, 6.Shernan Singh SW 4:35.92, 7.Peyton Small L 4:35.95, 8.Dacheux CY 4:36.18; 400 relay- 1.West York 42.66, 2.Dallastown 42.80, 3.Central York 43.94, 4.Littlestown 44.30, 5.Northeastern 44.37, 6.William Penn 44.62, 7.New Oxford 44.71, 8.York Tech 44.91; 400- 1.Strausbaugh RL 50.39, 2.Noah Bankert SW 51.07, 3.Welliver CY 51.51, 4.Bryce Harner BS 52.67, 5.Calder NE 51.70, 6.Hartman S 52.07, 7.Fuller N 52.55, 8.Carney D 52.82; 300 hurdles- 1.Addey WY 37.53, 2.Dylan Herr L 40.66, 3.Salazar B 41.09, 4.Organ SG 41.12, 5.Colton Kehr BS 41.45, 6.Warde WP 41.46, 7.Eller KD 41.92, 8.McFadden RL 42.28; 800- 1.O’Brien S 1:56.71, 2.Shernel Singh SW 1:56.90, 3.Gutekunst D 1:58.17, 4.Nokes WY 1:58.64, 5.Rager D 2:01.19, 6.Naylor RL 2:02.57, 7.Cole Stuart BS 2:05.59, 8.Corbin Do 2:05.74; 200- 1.Wright-Phillips WY 21.81, 2.Johnson D 22.07, 3.Strausbaugh RL 22.12, 4.Zyan Herr L 22.60, 5.Torregrossa S 22.70, 6.Edgar YT 22.99, 7.Bryson Lookingbill L 23.20; 3200- 1.Cunningham KD 9:58.40, 2.Keiser RL 10:07.36, 3.Oestereich 10:09.31, 4.Hogan Do 10:11.04, 5.Spangler SG 10:22.74, 6.Peeling NE 10:22.81, 7.McCleary D 10:23.37, 8.Neal Price NO 10:31.72; 1600 relay- 1.South Western 3:22.85, 2.Dallastown 3:32.35, 3.Bermudian Springs 3:34.48, 4.Susquehannock 3:35.22, 5.Littlestown 3:37.76, 6.Central York 3:38.81, 7.York Tech 3:39.74, 8.William Penn 3:39.93; High jump- 1.Austin Martin SW 6-3, 2.Smith KD 6-2, 3.Salazar B 6-0, 4.Crabbs NO 5-10, 5.Ghage Schmelyun SW 5-8, 6.Smith KD 5-8, 7.Gates CY 5-8; Long jump- 1.Bell SW 22-1.75, 2.Calder NE 21-3.5, 3.Scott D 20-11.75, 4.McBride YT 20-4.25, 5.Anderson WY 20-1.25, 6.Schmelyun SW 20-1, 7.Bryson Kopp DC 20-0.25, 8.Salazar B 19-5.25; Triple jump- 1.Scott D 44-5, 2.Rake KD 42-11.25, 3.Martin SW 42-5.5, 4.Brayden Billman NO 42-1.25, 5.Smith KD 40-8.5, 6.Nik Norberg F 40-7.5, 7.Robb Do 40-4.25, 8.Phelps YS 40-1.75; Pole vault- 1.Baldwin YT 12-9, 2.Declan Smith SW 12-3, 3.Sam Dickmyer SW 12-3, 4.Luke Aiello NO 11-9, 5.Arnold CY 11-3, 6.Wagman SG 11-3, 7.Pringle CY 10-9, 8.Fromm KD 10-9; Shot put- 1.Pham CY 49-6.75, 2.Aaron Weigle BS 49-6, 3.Jon Rineman NO 46-3, 4.Gray WP 46-2, 5.Allyene YT 45-6.5, 6.Sevison CY 45-2.5, 7.Kopp S 45-1, 8.Curtis Smith NO 44-6.5; Discus- 1.Arnold YT 173-4, 2.Sevison CY 161-2, 3.Weigle BS 149-0, 4.Linsenbigler D 137-5, 5.Stambaugh D 134-2, 6.Allyene YT 132-1, 7.Kopp S 130-4, 8.Snedegar S 129-2; Javelin- 1.Jackson Hersh SW 185-7, 2.Jett Moore NO 157-3, 3.Drake Do 146-8, 4.Austin Rollman SW 146-7, 5.Parker WP 143-7, 6.Smith NO 139-9, 7.Huckenberry EY 137-4, 8.Rion France SW 136-3.
Girls Meet
Team: 1.Dallastown 102.5, 2.Spring Grove 87, 3.York Suburban 52, 4.Susquehannock 51, 5.South Western 50, 6.Dover 48, 7.William Penn 42, 8.West York 40, 9.New Oxford 37.5, 10.Central York 36, 11.Bermudian Springs 35, 12.Eastern York 32, 13.Northeastern 19, 14.Biglerville 17, 15.Red Lion 15, 16.Kennard-Dale 11, 17.Delone Catholic 11, 18.Fairfield 6, Hanover 6, 20.York Tech 3, 21.Littlestown 2.
3200 relay- 1.Dallastown 9:53.94, 2.Dover 9:55.35, 3.York Suburban 10:10.53, 4.Kennard-Dale 10:12.53, 5.Central York 10:14.08, 6.Northeastern 10:26.75, 7.York Tech 10:35.05, 8.New Oxford 10:41.71; 100 hurdles- 1.Bahn SG 14.52, 2.Marks S 14.63, 3.Galligani Do 15.24, 4.Maya Richwine NO 15.45, 5.Kelly CY 15.99, 6.Lily Carlson BS 16.36, 7.Aliza Staub BS 16.80, 8.Weaver WY 19.34; 100- 1.Campbell SG 11.67, 2.Wilson SG 12.78, 3.Kirkland WP 12.83, 4.Cottrell D 12.86, 5.Jessica Bentzell SW 12.89, 6.Smith WP 12.91, 7.Moye YS 12.98, 8.Cleaver D 13.19; 1600- 1.Granger D 5:03.82, 2.Rodriguez D 5:08.83, 3.Dauberman S 5:10.90, 4.Cali Cook SW 5:15.23, 5.Butera YS 5:19.81, 6.Strange EY 5:21.59, 7.Treglia N 5:33.98, 8.Murphy YT 5:35.76; 400 relay- 1.William Penn 49.89, 2.Susquehannock 49.93, 3.Dallastown 50.16, 4.Central York 50.36, 5.Dover 50.90, 6.New Oxford 51.40, 7.Littlestown 51.46, 8.South Western 51.71; 400- 1.delPielago YS 58.38, 2.Bentzel SW 58.91, 3.Ava Deming F 59.75, 4.Brown NE 1:00.09, 5.Brubaker NE 1:00.75, 6.Gibson Do 1:02.19, 7.Emenheiser D 1:02.74, 8.Kelbie Linebaugh NO 1:02.78; 300 hurdles- 1.Bahn SG 43.85, 2.Galligani Do 45.11, 3.Richwine NO 46.61, 4.Marks S 47.09, 5.Kelly CY 47.75, 6.Thompson RL 48.19, 7.Weaver WY 48.74, 8.Julia Smith SW 49.45; 800- 1.Bahn SG 2:17.31, 2.Good D 2:19.38, 3.Granger D 2:20.30, 4.Rodreiguez D 2:20.92, 5.Cook SW 2:24.37, 6.Skelly Do 2:24.77, 7.Dauberman S 2:25.78, 8.Crowl KD 2:25.87; 200- 1.Campbell SG 23.77, 2.Cottrell D 25.90, 3.Smith WP 26.70, 4.delPielago YS 26.72, 5.Kirkland WP 26.96, 6.Wilson SG 27.01, 7.Lewis RL 27.17, 8.Moye YS 28.70; 3200- 1.Strange EY 11:33.80, 2.Cook SW 11:46.30, 3.Butera YS 11:47.29, 4.Reider Do 11:58.51, 5.Hammond KD 12:06.77, 6.Webster RL 12:19.92, 7.Green CY 12:26.20, 8.Myers CY 12:30.77; 1600 relay- 1.South Western 4:09.11, 2.Dallastown 4:10.61, 3.William Penn 4:13.38, 4.Dover 4:14.10, 5.New Oxford 4:18.36, 6.Susquehannock 4:21.40, 7.York Suburban 4:23.47, 8.Northeastern 4:23.67; High jump- 1.Bahn SG 5-5, 2.Davis NE 5-4, 3.Chataginer CY 5-0, 4.Lily Crabbs NO 4-10, 5.Alison Watts BS 4-8, 6.RyLee Haugh NO 4-8, 7.Fowler S 4-8, 8.Tosh KD 4-8; Long jump- 1.Marks S 17-9.75, 2.Watts BS 16-5.75, 3.Stewart YS 16-3.75, 4.Weaver WY 16-2, 5.Myers WY 15-11.25, 6.Wrena Wentz NO 15-6.5, 7.Cleaver D 15-2, 8.Rodriguez WP 15-0; Triple jump- 1.Soisson CY 35-8.5, 2.Watts BS 35-8.25, 3.Myers WY 35-7.5, 4.Thomas Do 33-9.25, 5.Stewart YS 33-8.25, 6.Haugh NO 33-0.25, 7.Weaver WY 32-9.5, 8.Alanys Perez-Beltran H 32-2; Pole vault- 1.Carlson BS 12-1, 2.Thomas WY 10-6, 3.Butz YS 10-6, 4.Paragon WY 10-6, 5.Gray SG 9-0, 6.Evans SG 9-0, 7.Fina Mochi DC 9-0, 8.Renner KD 8-6; Shot put- 1.Lawrence D 35-5, 2.Palmer D 34-10.5, 3.Marine WP 34-5.5, 4.Felix EY 33-1, 5.Beard RL 33-0.25, 6.Kline RL 32-4.25, 7.Davina SW 32-2.75, 8.Rice WY 32-1.5; Discus- 1.Dayett SG 114-1, 2.Martin S 100-5, 3.Rauhauser WY 96-11, 4.Reagan Wildasin H 96-10, 5.Haylee Smith B 96-0, 6.Palmer D 94-2, 7.Crump SW 93-5, 8.Toman Do 91-10; Javelin- 1.Felix EY 122-8, 2.Smith B 106-5, 3.Kaitlyn Schwarz DC 104-7, 4.Katie White B 103-5, 5.Audrey Crabill NO 103-0, 6.Megan Thompson SW 98-3, 7.Taryn Gobrecht SW 97-11, 8.Laura Knobloch DC 97-2.
