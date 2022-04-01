The members of the New Oxford softball team never let their heads drop.
Instead, despite facing a daunting four-run deficit against one of the area’s top pitchers in Littlestown’s Chelsey Stonesifer, the Colonials did what they’ve done incredibly effectively in early season — kept on swinging the bats.
The result was a seven-run bottom half of the fourth inning that helped propel New Oxford to an 11-5 comeback victory over the Thunderbolts on Friday.
“We played four innings against Dover yesterday and the same thing was happening. We were losing 5-1 and then we turned it on and turned the game around and then the thunderstorms came,” first-year coach Jason Miller said of his team’s resilience.
After a scoreless first two innings, it was the Bolts (2-1) who struck first the top of the third. After a Stonesifer single and a Kayla Miller walk, Destiny Henderson lined a double to center field to put the visitors ahead 2-0.
The Colonials answered right back in the bottom half through sophomore Hannah Becker, whose two-out double brought home Mallory Topper.
In the top of the fourth, however, Littlestown kept the pedal down. First it was Megan Gorsuch who worked a bases-load walk to make it 3-1, then Miller delivered a two-out single to push the lead to 5-1.
New Oxford struck back yet again in its half of the inning, and this time in a big way. The rally began innocuously enough, with Stonesifer inducing a Bella Arnold groundout. But then Brooklyn Hodges lined a double, before another by Brooke Becker made it 5-2. Paige Dill reached after being hit by a pitch before Cora Diviney did the same to load the bases with one away.
The Colonials kept chipping away. An Autumn Lehigh walk made it 5-3, then Topper singled to bring it to 5-4. But it was Decker, yet again, who did the heavy lifting. The sophomore hammered a 1-0 pitch to right field for a triple that emptied the bases and gave New Oxford its first lead of the game at 7-5.
“My first at-bat I kind of popped it up and I was kind of getting it from my dad after that first at-bat. But then I had to pull through and I kind of felt the ball a lot in my next at-bats and it was nice,” Decker said of her big day.
New Oxford would then make it 8-5 Leah Noel sacrifice fly before Stonesifer closed out the inning.
Dill then returned to the circle for the Ox and twirled a shutdown inning in the top of the fifth, retiring the Bolts’ batters in order.
“That was big. It was absolutely huge,” Miller said of Dill’s fifth-inning showing. “Especially because we just completely changed the momentum of the game and for her to go out there and have that great 1-2-3 inning was fantastic.”
After a scoreless bottom of the fifth, Littlestown threatened to strike back in the sixth. Carli Thayer began the frame with a leadoff single and Gorsuch later walked to put two on with two outs, but Dill struck out Miller to end the three.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Colonials gave their pitcher some more breathing room. Becker yet again delivered with her second double of the game to plate two runs and make it 10-5 before coming around to score for the final run of the game.
Dill then worked around an Emma Peart two-out single to end the game and move New Oxford to 3-0 on the young season.
“I just think in general everybody has a positive attitude and we’re just trying to stay positive and it’s infectious,” Miller said of his team’s strong start to the year. “Everybody just seems to really go with it and it spreads.”
Clay Sauertieg can be contacted at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Littlestown 002 300 0 — 5 10 0
New Oxford 001 703 x — 11 11 0
Chelsey Stonesifer, Emma Peart (6) and Destiny Henderson; Paige Dill and Leah Noel. WP: Dill. LP: Stonesifer. SO-BB: Stonesifer 4-5, Peart 1-0; Dill 5-7. 2B: L-Henderson; NO-Hannah Becker 2, Mallory Topper, Brooke Becker, Brooklyn Hodges. 3B: LB-Carly Chaney; NO-H. Becker.
